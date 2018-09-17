A Decade After Lehman, Debt Still Threatens The U.S. Stock Market

In my last macro article “Even the longest bull market won’t last forever”, I tried to explain why we are currently witnessing the longest bull market in history and also tried to show a few common mistakes investors are making in my opinion. But as John Hussman already pointed out, overvaluation by itself probably won’t stop this bull market, because U.S. stocks have been overvalued for a long time (it is not like we can point to a specific date, but for the last three years, stocks haven’t been cheap at all) and at least a part of the investing community is well aware about the extreme valuation levels.

But if extreme valuations by itself won’t bring this bull market to an end, what might end it? The biggest, fundamental problem right now is the extreme debt levels – not just governmental debt and not just in the United States. I have picked up that topic several times but never dedicated an entire article to the topic. At 15th September 2008, Lehman Brothers collapsed, and the crashing financial markets gained momentum. Now, at the 10th anniversary, we have to take a closer look on the global debt levels and the financial markets – especially the U.S. stock market.

Debt - General Introduction

Before I will begin to describe why the current debt levels are problematic and reason for concern, let me point out that debt is not necessarily something evil – debt is rather boon and bane of modern capitalism:

“Clearly, giving the ability to make purchases by providing credit is, in and of itself, a good thing, and not providing the power to buy and do good things can be a bad thing.” (Ray Dalio, A template for understanding big debt crisis)

It is important that investors are willing to give money to corporations, governments and individuals, because the ability to take on debt is one of the reasons capitalism works and is ensuring growth. But similar to many other aspects, it is important to find the golden path between different extremes. However, it is also quite common that modern economies shift between times where almost nobody is willing to invest and times of euphoria and exaggeration. The equilibrium some economists describe is rather the exception than the rule. In 2007, the United States was far away from any equilibrium and according to Ray Dalio and many others, the debt cycle peaked and caused the financial crisis. Since then, the overall debt levels in the United States declined – but the decline stems mostly from the declining debt of financial corporations. The debt to GDP ratio of the other three sectors (government, private, non-financial corporations) even increased since 2007 from 229% to 249% in 2017.

The United States was in its deleveraging process and when you believe Ray Dalio and his new book, it is going comparably well (I haven’t finished the entire book yet, but my feeling so far is that Dalio would rather argue the U.S. government did make mistakes but managed the crisis better than other countries in the past). But in my opinion, we are far away from being at the end of the deleveraging process in the United States – the debt levels are still way too high. Additionally, we also have to look at what kind of debt we are dealing with and will therefore look especially at the corporate debt that increased dramatically since 2007. And aside from the United States that has still very high debt levels, other countries have increased their debt levels at a very high pace in the past decade – especially China – and the global debt levels are rising from year to year.

I would not necessarily expect that debt levels have a similar effect on the stock market as in 2007 and 2008, but from a fundamental point of view, the debt levels are still a big threat to the U.S. stock market and the economy.

Global Debt Levels Rising

While many analysts and observers seem to focus only on the rising debt levels of the United States and realize it might be problematic, we also have to look at the entire world as global debt levels have been growing from $64 trillion in 2000 to $97 trillion in 2007 (an increase of 50% within seven years). Now, one could think in 2008 and the following years after the financial crisis, debt levels went down, but that was not the case – global debt levels rose from year to year till $169 trillion in 2017 (an increase of 74% within ten years). From 2000 till 2007, it was especially the household debt that increased the most – from $18 trillion to $31 trillion (an increase of 72%). In the years after 2007, household debt “only” increased 38% as it was mostly the non-financial corporations (78% increase from $37 trillion to $66 trillion) and the governments (107% increase from $29 trillion to $60 trillion) that drove the global debt levels up.

(Source: McKinsey Global Institute)

One can point out that absolute debt levels are allowed to rise as long as GDP is also rising. And it is true that we should not look so much at the total debt levels but rather at the total debt to GDP ratio. And although the ratio didn’t increase as fast as the total debt levels, the ratio increased steadily over the years from 198% in 2000 to 207% in 2007 to 236% right now.

Individual countries

It is not enough to just look at the global debt levels but also at the debt levels of individual countries. Especially in the European Union, we have many countries that have extremely high debt levels (the numbers are all according to McKinsey’s visualization of global debt. The most prominent example would be Greece, which has been in trouble for many years, and the country at least managed to keep its debt to GDP stable slightly below 300% (right now 294%). Especially dangerous are the extreme amounts of governmental debt (173% to GDP). But in many other European countries the debt levels are similar high. Italy would be a second country many investors are terrified of as it could run into serious trouble. The country has high governmental debt (151% to GDP) and an overall debt to GDP ratio of 265%. France – the second most important economic country in the European Union – seems to be in similar serious condition. The governmental debt to GDP is only 112%, but the non-financial corporations have debt levels of 134% to GDP and the overall debt is 304% of GDP.

Outside the European Union, the “most dangerous” countries are the United States and China. In absolute numbers, the United States are looking at almost $50 trillion in debt (governmental, household and non-financial corporations) and China has increased its total debt to $30 trillion. Compared to GDP, the debt ratio of the United States is 249% and for China, it’s 256% (leaving out the financial corporations). In China, especially the non-financial corporations with 163% debt to GDP ratio contribute to the high overall debt levels. Unlike the United States, the government debt to GDP ratio is only 46% (a rather low number compared to many other countries).

In order to understand how dangerous the current debt levels of some important states are, we have to look back into history. Therefore, we look at examples from the past where countries entered a deleveraging process because debt levels had reached extreme highs. In a McKinsey study Debt and deleveraging: The global credit bubble and its economic consequence, we find a list of 32 examples of countries that entered a deleveraging process and also a financial crisis. The frightening realization is that only four of these 32 countries had a much higher debt to GDP ratio when entering the deleveraging process than the named countries above. In 1990, Romania had a total debt to GDP ratio of 351%, in 1982, Mexico had a total debt to GDP ratio of 383%, Poland had a total debt to GDP ratio of 1,211% in 1987 and Turkey managed to reach 25,371% total debt to GDP ratio in the same year. What I am trying to say is very simple: Although we have seen higher debt levels in the past, the current worldwide debt levels and the debt levels in some important countries (like China, the United States or France) have reached dangerous levels and in the past countries have already collapsed under much lower debt levels.

We also have to point out that it makes a huge difference if a country like the United States or China collapses compared to countries in Africa for example. Although it can be dangerous when Turkey or Argentina might collapse because it will also spill over, the damage probably can be more contained as when the United States, China or France collapse under its debt burden.

Corporate Debt Levels Rising

When people are talking about debt, they mostly are focused on governmental debt. But behind the highly visible and often mentioned indebted governments, there are two other forms of debt – private debt and corporate debt (often with a distinction between financial and non-financial corporations). And especially corporations all over the world increased the debt levels at a high pace. Since 2007, corporate debt has increased more than 2.7 times. Many developed countries have extremely high corporate debt levels (and these are only the non-financial corporations) – especially France (134% to GDP), Sweden (146%), Belgium (163%) and Ireland (215%). Among the emerging countries, the corporate debt levels are much lower, but a few single countries are indebted rather high – especially China with 163% corporate debt to GDP ratio.

(Source: McKinsey Global Institute)

These high corporate debt levels are problematic as in the following four years from 2018 till 2022 between $1.6 trillion and $2.1 trillion in bonds will mature annually. We also have to keep in mind, that companies will also issue new bonds in the next quarters and years, and many of these bonds have maturities less than 4 or 5 years, and therefore, the amount of bonds maturing till 2022 could be even higher. This will be particularly dangerous as many corporations won’t be able to pay back the principle, but some sort of debt restructuring will be necessary and companies probably issue new bonds to pay back the outstanding debt. As the interest rate was rising in the last years and the Fed probably will continue to hike (and the ECB might also end its zero-interest rate policy), companies have to issue new bonds at higher rates than a few years ago. And while interest rates are still rather low (when comparing it to long-term data), it could be problematic for many companies, that took on high amounts of debt because of the extremely low interest rates.

High percentage of non-investment bonds

In that context, it is particularly worrisome, that not just the overall debt levels of corporations were rising but due to the extremely low interest rates not just financial healthy companies took on debt but also companies that will have extreme difficulties to repay the debt. We have more and more companies issuing bonds that are rated at non-investment levels or at very low investment levels and therefore with a much higher risk of default.

In the discussion paper Rising corporate debt – peril or promise?, McKinsey is calculating the amount of bonds at the risk of default. The study assumes that companies with an EBITDA/interest expense ratio below 1.5 are at the risk of default. With the interest rates of 2016, 18% of outstanding bonds of nonfinancial corporations were at the risk of default in India and 24% in Brazil and China. The authors also assumed an interest rate change of +200bps and calculated the numbers again (using once again an EBITDA/interest expense ratio below 1.5). Now 27% of outstanding bonds in India, 33% in Brazil and 43% in China would be at risk of default.

Debt And High Valuation - A Dangerous Combination

Right now, you probably might ask how these debt levels are connected to the stock market – high debt levels belong to one of the two basic categories that can cause a stock market crash:

On the one hand, a stock market crash can be originated by high valuations because at some point in time, investors seem to realize that valuations don’t reflect the fundamentals of the companies anymore and hand in hand with the disappearing confidence are the stock prices declining. One of the most famous examples in the recent past would be the dotcom bubble.

because at some point in time, investors seem to realize that valuations don’t reflect the fundamentals of the companies anymore and hand in hand with the disappearing confidence are the stock prices declining. One of the most famous examples in the recent past would be the dotcom bubble. On the other hand, a crash can be caused by fundamental economic problems. While valuations are just reflecting the douchebaggery and idiocy of investors paying sometimes astronomical prices for companies that are worth much less, there are other fundamental economic problems like high unemployment, high inflation or deflation or extreme debt levels. An example for the second type of crash would be the financial crisis in 2007/2008 caused by debt levels and the following defaults.

In case of debt, I assume it is very obvious how high debt levels will affect the stock market. A direct connection is the stock decline of those companies that aren’t able to pay back the outstanding debt and where insolvency will be an issue. But in most cases, it doesn’t end there – bankruptcies can rather create a ripple effect: when companies aren’t able to pay back the debt, almost always third parties are affected. Lenders (for example banks) will lose money when outstanding debt can’t be repaid. Suppliers won’t receive any payments for already delivered products. Very often, this is not a problem as banks lend to many different companies and companies usually have many different customers. However, in some cases, it will lead to severe distress and can even cause a ripple effect and other companies might also fail and not be able to generate enough cash to keep the business running. With more and more companies collapsing, this could put enormous pressure on the financial system.

A stock market crash that is just caused by high valuations isn’t nearly as dangerous as a crash caused by economic problems. High valuations can be resolved by declining stock prices – people will lose money, we will see margin calls and companies might stop investing for some time, but the overall effect is less dramatic. A crash caused by fundamental economic problems can’t be resolved so easily because declining stock prices are not enough.

Right now, we have an extremely dangerous combination. On the one side, stock market valuations are extremely high – depending on the indicator it is even more extreme than in 2000. On the other side, global debt levels have been rising since 2008, and the situation could be even more dangerous than in 2008. The debt levels alone are not necessarily a reason to trigger a similar stock market decline as in 2008, but the combination of the extreme overvaluation and the fundamental problems that could be caused by high debt levels all over the world might be a trigger. This fatal combination is describing the U.S. stock market in the year 2018 and could be the ingredients for a severe stock market decline. John Hussman expects losses between 60% and 70% for the U.S. stocks in the years to come.

Conclusion

While the United States has entered a deleveraging phase since 2008, countless problems remain. First of all, the United States is far away from being near the end of the deleveraging phase as the total debt to GDP levels remain still high. Additionally, other countries – first of all China – increased the debt levels in the last decade and pose a severe threat to the global economy. And finally, corporations all over the world took on a lot of debt due to the opportunity provided by low interest rates and especially financially unstable companies had the chance to take on debt.

Once again, I am not saying that the system has to collapse within the next few weeks or months, but the high debt levels pose a systemic risk and as problems emerge, it is highly likely these will spread like a wildfire and can’t be contained. It gets worse when such problems meet a highly overvalued stock market because current valuations are built on extreme expectations about a bright future of high growth rates and great stability and the first piece of information that will raise concern might be enough to bring the U.S. stock market down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.