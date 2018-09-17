This Small Beverage Company Might Finally Be Ready To Pack A Punch

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Compelling Opportunities as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

If you like to play in the realm of high risk high reward, New Age Beverages (NBEV) offers just that. What initially caught my eye here was the 73% rise in the stock in just two days, occurring on Sept. 5th and 6th, rising from $1.50 to $2.60, pre-market trading included. At one point, upside volatility resulted in a brief halt at $2.08 before trading resumed. What suddenly excited investors was the slide below:

In the Sept. 5th presentation at the Liolios Gateway Conference, NBEV CEO Brent Willis revealed a CBD beverage had been tested in Colorado. Anyone who follows the market knows that anything Cannabis related has been on fire of late. Once daytraders left the scene and the stock came back to earth, I decided to re-examine the company, as it appeared to me its new beverage portfolio was worth looking at.

The company known for band-aid capital raises may finally have the cash it needs to scale its way to profits. What began as the former money losing $3 million dollar market cap American Brewing Company is now a company valued at $85 million fully diluted at a PPS of $1.70 after integrating several acquisitions.

The healthy functional beverage company sports a seasoned beverage executive in Brent Willis, who was the former #2 executive at beverage giant, InBev, before it bought Budweiser, now known as AB InBev (BUD). He was also the Latin America President for Coca-Cola (KO) in charge of over 20K employees and later served a brief stint as CEO for multi-billion dollar Cott Corporation (COT), all companies with far greater financial resources than New Age, a former acquisitive roll-up that's now attempting to grow organically after several integrations, reformulations and repackaging.

Early on in its two-and-a-half-year existence, New Age Beverages was a very hot stock in soaring from a low of .19 cents while trading on the OTC in the Spring of 2016 upon the arrival of Willis, to $7.20 on the Nasdaq just a year later, enduring a $17.25 million capital raise at $3.50 when the stock was trading over $5.00 and impressively able to uplist without a reverse split. The excitement was driven by the company's goal of achieving $400 million in sales by the end of 2019 via organic growth along with more acquisitions. I also believe Willis' enthusiastic tone during earnings conference calls and webcast conference presentations virtually cast a spell on those that were listening.

The problem? Investors believed that the acquired brands of Xing Tea, Coco Libre and Marley were all growing, when in fact, most likely all were in a decline, a problem that could have easily been avoided had the company leveled with investors upfront, simply informing them that they were all great products, but previously in the wrong hands without wide distribution and a lack of capital needed for recognition and growth. I surmise that management was fearful of what shareholder reaction would have been had they disclosed upfront, the current condition of the companies and products they acquired, a fear I believe that was totally unwarranted. Why? Because the products are very good and shareholders would have believed that Brent Willis of all people could stop the bleeding and turn things around, exactly what's happening today.

Another problem arose toward the end of 2017 when the company was running out of cash and couldn't fulfill all the orders for the customers they had just made deals with, as well as existing accounts. The result? Customers were angered and previously rising margins plummeted due to the inefficiencies surrounding shipping costs and production. Unexpected capital raises along the way were nothing more than temporary band-aids to fill orders and prevent customer cancellations. To be fair, these band-aids came about as a result of PNC Bank (PNC) approving a $15 million asset based lending line of credit for NBEV early in the year, but then ultimately left NBEV at the altar all by itself. PNC withdrew its approval after several months of due diligence, forcing the company to seek emergency funding and obtaining a bridge loan that was potentially toxic if not replaced soon thereafter. What most investors don't realize is that an approval doesn't necessarily mean a done deal.

On Aug. 14th via the company's Q2 earnings conference call, management stated they had finally secured a true, non-dilutive $12 million asset based lending line of credit, no strings attached as far as having to sell any more stock with an interest rate around 7%, a little higher than what PNC Bank initially offered, but nonetheless, the non-dilutive lifeline the company desperately needed.

No strings attached? Well, not so fast. An 8-K released on Aug. 16th revealed that the company would have to raise at least $9.5 million by Aug. 24th as a condition to obtaining the $12 million line of credit. Investors were infuriated by this disclosure since they believed dilution had finally come to an end. Confirmation of this unexpected capital raise was realized when on Aug. 22nd the company announced pricing of a $10.5 million offering at $1.28, far below where the stock had just been trading the week prior. However, what was promising was that insiders participated in the offering to the tune of $2.5 million, shares that would be locked up for at least 6 months.

The company is now left with over $17 million in cash to use for growth after paying off the potentially toxic $4.75 bridge loan, leaving the company with no debt and finally, cash to fund growth, sufficient cash that the company previously never had access to in its brief history. Margins that were slashed in the first two quarters of this year due to a lack of cash should quickly rebound and resume their previous upward trend toward management's goal of 50%. Losses in Q1 and Q2 were $6 million dollars combined, more than all of last year, so it's critical that this $17 million be spent wisely, otherwise shareholders will once again pay a price. At this point it's all about scale and product acceptance.

Aside from previous managerial missteps surrounding adequate financing of the business, I believe investors have to look at the company for what it is today, not yesterday. At $1.70, the stock is trading less 1X sales based upon the low end of previous guidance of $90 to $110 million in revenue for this year, and while that guidance wasn't reiterated during the Q2 earnings call due to a previous lack of funding resulting in the non-fulfillment of many orders, I would submit that the run rate will now reach revenue targets based on adequate funding to fulfill current customer demand. Management also stated on the call that it sees the company now being cash-flow positive by the end of the year and for a small beverage company, that's quite rare.

I don't think most investors realize that 73% of the current revenues come from NBEV's DSD distribution business, a boring but stable business that throws off cash, helping the brand side of the business to accelerate. While it's not likely that the DSD business will grow more than 5% annually, it's very likely that the brand side of the business could grow exponentially and that's not priced into the stock whatsoever. NBEV has products representing the top five beverage categories and while I haven't taste-tested all of them, what I have tried was excellent in my opinion.

Is the excitement surrounding last week's run in the stock warranted? I believe it is as evidenced by BEVNET's June 2018 article about CBD beverages. I would expect NBEV to announce shortly that they will be launching their CBD beverages. While this recent unexpected revelation in the presentation slide above from NBEV pertaining to its CBD beverage might be exciting, I argue that investors missed the biggest revelations of all. Bullet point #4 says, "Formed purchasing group with Cott" and multibillion-dollar Cott is the same company that Brent Willis once ran. What exactly this pertains to is unknown, but this can't be a small thing. Bullet point #5 says, "Began distribution partnership discussions with majors" and this isn't about new distributors in my opinion, as Willis never refers to distributors as partners.

As far as equating the word "majors" is concerned, NBEV already has relationships with the major distributors. This means to me that Willis is in talks with a Coca-Cola, PepsiCo (PEP) or even the likes of an AB InBev concerning a distribution deal. This is speculative on my part, but also makes perfect sense with last week's raising of the authorized shares from 50 million to 100 million, as this would be necessary for any of the above to take a stake in the company. Regardless, the presentation slide above indicates that retail distribution has doubled in the last 6 months and that NBEV's long-awaited new high margin reformulations have been launched.

Risks

1) The company might raise capital again and dilute shareholders even if it seems unlikely.

2) Competition is fierce and there's no certainty that any of the company's beverages will gain meaningful traction.

3) The beverage business is super tough and smaller companies like NBEV rarely turn a profit.

Conclusion

Shareholders of NBEV have been on quite a roller coaster ride and they probably haven't seen the end to volatility. While betting on small companies in competitive spaces can be a crapshoot, I really like the current forward looking less than 1x sales valuation in an industry whereby the average P/S ratio is significantly higher. The company has acknowledged not ever being properly funded until now. Insiders just took a significant stake in the company by putting their money where their mouth is, but they've bought shares as high as $4.55 as well. This is a significant gesture at a time when investors have lost virtually all faith in management due to a lack of execution amidst several managerial missteps. If the company's current cash position is enough to drive growth, shareholders should be rewarded nicely.

The above presentation slide from last week's conference tells you that a lot of news should be forthcoming and further details of bullet points #4, #5 and #6 could be a big driver of the stock going forward. What does "formed a purchasing group with Cott" actually mean for the company and what is the significance? Is "distribution partnership discussions with majors" simply referring to possible expanded distribution because of new distributors coming on board or is it referring to talks about distribution with beverage giants like a Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, AB InBev or Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP). Is the company close to launching a CBD beverage and what are the results of testing? These are all potentially very significant developments, but there has to be more light shed on each.

If you buy a position in the stock, you'll need a strong stomach and the ability to always keep at least one eye open. If the company fails to execute this time with the cash it just raised, I would sell and run away from the stock as fast as humanly possible. At the same time, if they finally have the amount of cash that they've always needed and never had in order to execute and/or partner with a beverage giant, I believe that buying the stock today will reap great rewards. This is an inflection point like none other. It's do or die in my opinion. Willis is a dealmaker and a beverage industry pro, but it remains to be seen if he can succeed in accomplishing what he's led investors to believe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NBEV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.