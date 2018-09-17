Is BlackRock Finally Looking Attractive?

BlackRock's share price has declined 22% since peaking in late January and currently sits at 20% below the January peak.

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) haven't fared so well during 2018. The share price peaked in late January around $595 per share and reached a low around $466 in mid August. That's a hefty 21.6% decline from peak to trough. While some might be concerned about the relative under-performance compared to the S&P 500, that's exactly what I want to see for a prospective investment.

For some reason or another Mr. Market has decided to reduce the share price of BlackRock. My hunch would say it's primarily due to market participants re-valuing the earnings to a lower multiple, but for now the share price is what it is. The decline has piqued my interest to examine BlackRock closer to see if it deserves a spot in my portfolio.

Dividend History

As a dividend growth investor one of the first things that I check for a potential investment is the company's dividend history. A history of both paying and growing dividends gives us some insight into whether the company is generating excess cash to send out to shareholders and let them share in the profits via cold, hard cash — errrr, electronic bits.

BlackRock first paid a dividend to owners in 2003 and has increased the payout every year until 2009 when the dividend was frozen at $0.78 per share. BlackRock then resumed dividend increases in 2010 and has raised them every year since. That gives them a streak of 9 consecutive years of dividend growth and the title of Dividend Challenger.



As you can see in the table below BlackRock has been more than willing to reward shareholders with higher payouts as the business has grown. Despite the hiccup in 2009 where no dividend increase was announced the 5- and 10- year rolling dividend growth rates encompassing that time are still solid and over 10% per year.



Dividend payments are well covered by both free cash flow and net income. From 2008 to 2017, dividends consumed an average of 44.5% of net income. Over the same time period dividends averaged 42.9% of free cash flow.



How Does BlackRock Make Money?

BlackRock is in the investment management business with both institutional and retail investors in the United States and around the world including both active and index fund management. BlackRock is probably most known for being the leader of the exchange traded fund.

The bulk of their revenues come from the base fee income which accounted for 83% of FY 2017's revenue.

I like the investment advisory space because businesses that operate there should see a steady increase to their AUM over time due to market appreciation and net inflows of capital. BlackRock is a leader in the ETF space with $1.431 T in AUM, or 38.8% of the total AUM of the ETF universe, as of September 13th according to ETF.com.

Quantitative Quality

I use the dividend history as a screen/qualifier in order to identify potential investments. I prefer to examine companies primarily through their cash flows since it gives a clearer picture of the actual cash coming into and out of the business.

One of the great things about BlackRock's business model is that as the markets go up their fees/revenue go up too. From the end of FY 2007 through the end of FY 2017 revenue has grown by nearly 160% total or good for 9.9% annual growth over that time period.

Even better news for investors is that both operating and free cash flow have outpaced revenue growth with 20.6% and 22.7% annual growth rates, respectively.

Since operating and free cash flow have both outgrown revenue, BlackRock has seen improvement in both operating and free cash flow margins.

My preference is to see both operating and free cash flow margins above 10% as a sign of a strong cash generating enterprise. BlackRock is well above the 10% threshold on both margins.

Another way that I like to view the profitability of a company is using the free cash flow return on equity and invested capital. This isn't a standard financial ratio; however, I believe if gives insight into the company in question. This metric is the excess cash that a company generates above and beyond what is needed to maintain and grow the business for every dollar that's been invested in the business. It's also the amount of cash that one would theoretically receive if you owned the entire business. I want to see both of these over 10% as well.

BlackRock's FCF ROE and ROIC are much choppier and lower than I would have expected given their high FCF margin. The FCF ROE has average 10.1% over the last 10 years and 10.5% for the last 5 years. Over the TTM it has climbed up to 13.0% which is a positive sign.

Since BlackRock does carry some debt, we see that the FCF ROIC trails behind the FCF ROE. Over the last 10 years the FCF ROIC has averaged 8.4% and over the last 5 years it's averaged 8.5%. For the TTM is has climbed higher up to 10.9%.

The general trend for both FCF profitability metrics is higher; however, neither has consistently surpassed my 10% threshold. This would be something to watch going forward.

As I mentioned earlier I like to focus on free cash flow because a successful business needs to monitor it's cash. Free cash flow is the excess cash above and beyond the capital expenses required to operate and expand the business. If cash flow isn't sufficient then the company has to scrap expansion plans or seek outside funding. That surplus cash can also be used to improve the balance sheet, repurchase shares, or pay a dividend to shareholders. In order to understand how BlackRock uses their free cash flow I like to examine 3 variations of the metric.

Free Cash Flow (FCF): The traditional calculation for free cash flow of operating cash flow less capital expenses. Free Cash Flow after Dividend (FCFaD): FCF less total cash dividend payments. Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buyback (FCFaDB): FCFaD less net cash used on share repurchases.

These 3 variations allow me to see how BlackRock allocates its excess cash as well as if they generate enough cash to fund the entire capital allocation process organically. Investment candidates should maintain a positive FCFADB since that would me the business generates more cash than is needed and doesn't have to seek external funding.

As we saw earlier FCF has been growing over the last decade so BlackRock has generated more than enough cash to run the business. That's what has allowed them to move up the capital allocation ladder to rewarding shareholders.

FCFaD has been positive every year over the last 10 years as well which means there's ample coverage of the dividend via free cash flow. The FCF payout ratio has averaged 42.9% over the last decade. What's really impressive is that that comes on the heels of a dividend that has grown 14% per year over the same time period.

FCFaDB has been positive more often than not over the same time frame with a total of $5.58 B in positive FCFaDB over the entire 10 year period. This means that BlackRock has been able to run and expand the business, pay and grow the dividend, and perform share repurchases without having to access the capital markets and is a sign of a solid business model.

Despite the consistent share repurchases the share count has risen since 2008 as can be seen in the following chart. However, that increase came primarily came in FY 2010 due to the acquisition of Barclays Global Investors ("BGI"). Since then the share count has steadily fallen 2.2% per annum or 15% in total.



Is BlackRock A Buy?

Finding businesses that are built to last is only part of the equation for successful investing, the other part is to buy them when they are trading at fair value or cheaper. BlackRock the business looks solid; however, that doesn't mean that BlackRock the stock represents a value at this time.

One method that I like to use to assess whether a business is trading at a fair price is the minimum acceptable rate of return (MARR) analysis. A MARR analysis entails estimating future earnings and dividends for a company, applying a reasonable future valuation on those earnings and then determining if the return meets your minimum threshold for investment.

On average analysts expect BlackRock to earn $27.73 for FY 2018, $30.39 for FY 2019 and to grow earnings at 9.5% per year for the next 4 years. I then assumed that earnings growth would slow to 6.5% per year for the following 5 years. Annual dividend growth is assumed to track earnings growth in order to maintain a constant payout ratio.

The next variable that needs to be addressed is the "reasonable" valuation to use. Over the last decade shares have primarily traded at P/E ratios ranging from 11x to 22x based on TTM earnings. For the MARR analysis I'll examine P/E ratios ranging from 10x to 25x.

The following table shows the potential annualized returns that BlackRock would generate with a purchase at the recent price of $476.06. Returns are calculated as internal rates of return through the end of calendar year 2023 and 2028 and include estimated dividend payments.

Assuming BlackRock's earnings and dividend growth come in near the levels forecast then the returns are quite intriguing. At the current price level near $476, shares are trading around 17.2x FY 2018's estimated earnings which is around the midpoint of the historical P/E range. If 5 or 10 years from now the valuation has not changed investors could expect to see 12.6% and 11.0% annualized returns, respectively, over the 5 and 10 year periods.

Conclusion

The 20% decline in BlackRock's share price this year has me interested in adding shares to my portfolio. The valuation looks much more promising now with a 17.2x P/E ratio than earlier this year. Investors at today's prices, assuming growth pans out as forecast, could expect to have 10%+ annual returns even if the P/E ratio stays static from current levels. Even better is thanks to the large growth rate investors could still approach 10% annual returns if the P/E ratio contracted down to 15x or nearly a 13% decline.

The dividend yield currently sits at 2.62% based on the current annualized $3.13 per share per quarter payout. That's a relatively low initial yield; however, it's sitting above the 5 year average yield of 2.2% and should continue to grow rapidly.

The big headwind that BlackRock faces is the continued commoditization of the ETF industry, especially in the index fund space, that is driving down the fees that the firms can charge. Earlier this year Fidelity announced no-fee ETF options that pulled in over $1B in the first month alone. BlackRock will likely need to lower their fees in order to compete with Fidelity's no-fee options especially if wider adoption of no-fee, or at the minimum, lower fees continues.

That being said I still think BlackRock is an attractive purchase at these prices. I would prefer to purchase shares around $415-$420; however, if I had extra capital ready to deploy BlackRock would be high on my list of purchase candidates to initiate a position at these levels.

