PIMCO Strategic Income Fund: Is The Yield Worth The Risk?

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to assess the PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS) as an investment option at its current market price. While RCS has performed very well in the short term, this has come at a cost. The share price premium to the fund's net asset value (NAV) continues to rise, making any new positions in the fund expensive to initiate. Furthermore, the underlying value of RCS has been on the decline in 2018, which is a troubling sign. However, the UNII figures for the fund do show short-term improvement, boosting confidence in the distribution stream. Finally, agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), which constitute a large portion of RCS's portfolio, have held up better than corporate bonds in 2018, which tells me they may continue to attract investor interest heading into the new year.

Background

First, a little about RCS. It is a closed-end fund whose objective is "to generate a level of income that's higher than that generated by high-quality, intermediate-term U.S. debt securities. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation". The majority of its portfolio consists of mortgage debt and US government bonds. Currently, the fund is trading at $9.96/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.072/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.67%. During my last review of RCS, I felt the fund was getting way too expensive, yet I noted the distribution stream appeared safe. While the investment was not for me, I could see how it would make sense for the right high yield investor. And, in fact, since that review, RCS has returned over 7%, while maintaining its distribution and seeing its share price march higher. Despite this return, I remain cautious on RCS as an investment, but I acknowledge the fund has positive attributes. I will discuss these points below, and leave it to each investor to determine if this product is suitable for them.

Valuation - Going Higher and Higher

I will begin this discussion the same way I did in May, with a look at RCS's valuation. This metric continues to be my largest sore point with the fund, as I continue to believe it has gotten to a very excessive level. Back in May, I was cautious because the fund's share price was 30% higher than the NAV. Today, that figure is closer to 40%, clocking in at 39.50%. Such a large short-term rise is always a cause for concern, but this has also pushed the premium to, quite frankly, a pretty crazy valuation. And this is not simply my opinion. Let us consider the average share price premium for RCS over 2018, as well as the last trading year, which are illustrated in the chart below:

Current Premium To NAV 39.50% Average Premium to NAV in 2018 28.15% Average 52-week Premium to NAV 25.11% 1-year Premium High 40.64% 1-year Premium Low 11.48%

Source: PIMCO

As you can clearly see, RCS is right at the top end of its trading range, which makes me very reluctant to recommend initiating new positions at these levels. While it is true that RCS has traded at higher levels, it more often than not trades at a lower premium. This means patient investors will likely be able to pick up this product at a cheaper price. However, it is important to point out that the chart also illustrates that RCS has consistently traded at a double-digit premium in 2018. Therefore, ruling out the fund for what seems like an expensive valuation alone is not in and of itself enough.

While RCS does indeed have a track record of trading at high premiums, this time around we have to be very cautious. This is because the rising premium is not just the result of a rising share price, the fund's NAV is always declining at a steady rate. Consider that over the past year, RCS has seen its NAV decline by almost 8%. The problem is that this drop has come almost entirely in 2018, with the NAV declining 7.37% this year. This means the underlying assets are declining in value, which probably is due to the fund's high amount of leverage during a rising interest rate environment. Considering that the macro look for interest rates has only become more hawkish in the short term, there is a very real possibility this NAV decline will continue into the new year.

UNII Report - Slowly Improving

While RCS's valuation to me is a clear negative, the fund's income production is another story. As PIMCO's most recent UNII report shows, this area is a mixed bag. On the one hand, income production is clearly improving, and that is of paramount importance when considering closed-end funds. And the improvement has been quite profound, as illustrated in the chart below:

Time Frame Fiscal YTD 6-Month Rolling 3-Month Rolling Distribution Coverage Ratio 85.81% 104.89% 109.92%

This improvement, aside from being impressive, should give investors some comfort on the near-term reliability of the fund's distribution. Given that income production has improved, we can state definitively that RCS will be paying out its high yield reliably for the next few months, which is certainly what debt investors are most concerned with.

That being said, it is important to be critical of these figures. While short-term improvement is there, the fiscal year-to-date metric of roughly 86% is not entirely comforting. Given the short-term gains, I am not overly concerned about this metric, but it is something to keep a keen eye on going forward to make sure the figures do not reverse course. This is primarily because RCS does not have a lot of breathing room. What I mean by this is the fund does not have any undistributed net investment income (UNII) in the bank to act as a cushion in case income production falters. Currently, RCS's UNII is negative $.01/share. True, this has improved since May, when the metric stood at negative $.03/share. However, the improvement has not been sustained enough to declare the trouble over. Therefore, it remains an area to watch, before we can reach a conclusion one way or the other.

My takeaway here is roundly the same as it was four months ago. Income production continues to improve, which helps keep faith in the high distribution. However, there is little room for error. RCS has to continue with this improvement, or all bets are off. Given how expensive RCS is right now, investors have to decide if their risk tolerance allows for this type of gamble.

Agency MBS Showing Resilience

While I laid out my concerns for RCS, it is important to discuss the fund's underlying holdings because, clearly, RCS is performing well. While a large part of the share price rise has been due to pure speculation (and hence the rise in premium), there is some strength to be seen in the bulk of RCS's holdings. To gain an understanding of why RCS has been pushing higher, let us consider the performance of the agency MBS market, which makes up over 2/3 of the fund's portfolio, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: PIMCO

Fortunately, for investors in RCS, this is an asset class that has performed reasonably well this year, despite some increasing levels of volatility. In fact, through the second quarter of this year, this asset class has actually outperformed corporate debt, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: Guggenheim

Given this relative strength, it will likely continue to be a sector investors want exposure to, especially if they are looking to take some relative risk off the table and stay in the high-yield space.

Of course, this line of logic only works if the outlook for agency MBS is also positive. I believe it is, as the housing market continues to show broad improvement across the country. Specifically, this benefits funds like RCS because, when home prices are rising, homeowners have more equity to tap in to in order to make their mortgage payments. They also have less incentive to default on the home. Essentially, in this scenario, homeowners are holding on to an appreciating investment, which makes them more likely to pay on time.

This brings me to my next point, which is that home prices continue to rise nationwide. For proof, we can look to The National Home Price Index, which is illustrated by the graph below:

Source: S&P Global

As we can see, these gains have been significant, and well above the recent rates of inflation.

So why is this important to RCS? The main reason is the fund is made up almost exclusively of mortgage-related debt, with over 81% of the fund having exposure to the mortgage market. Clearly, what is good for the stability of the mortgage market is good for RCS, and the story here is roundly positive. This tells me RCS is made up of the right assets, as long as the economic recovery remains intact.

Bottom-line

RCS has been a fund I have been reluctant to recommend, but its recent performance has been very impressive. While this is good news, it is important to point out that a lot of this performance has been because of speculation, and not actual underlying performance of the fund. While income production has certainly improved, the underlying value of the fund continues to suffer in 2018. Despite this, I do believe the fund is comprised of the right kind of debt to take advantage of a continuously improving American economy. The downside is the price to take this gamble continues to increase. With a premium just under 40%, one has to really scrutinize their reasons for buying, or holding on to, this fund. While a yield above 8% is certainly attractive, other PIMCO CEFs exist with a similar yield, but at a much cheaper price. While RCS has made some strides in the last few months to instill some confidence in the fund, investors need to be especially critical of what funds they buy right now. With interest rates set to move higher, high-yield debt will likely come under pressure, so investors need to assess their portfolio to ensure it can withstand the forthcoming raises in rates. For investors who can tolerate above-average risk in order to obtain a high income stream, I can say fairly confidently this distribution stream looks safe for the time being. Therefore, investors need to decide their reasons for wanting to invest in RCS, and how much potential downside they can withstand. Once that analysis is complete, they should have a clear idea of whether or not buying RCS makes sense. For me personally, I will continue to pass on this investment at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.