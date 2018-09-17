You Should Sell Coca-Cola

Revenues have fallen every year for the last five years and that trend doesn’t seem to be reversing. There are so many better alternatives for investors.

Coca-Cola is facing major headwinds

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is one of my favorite companies in the world. I grew up consuming Coke and having great memories of drinking soft drinks on warm summer days. Nearly 20 years have passed since those memories. Back in the 1980s and 1990s, Coca-Cola was exploding in popularity throughout the world, and the company grew at 15-20% per year every single year. In 1990, the return on equity was an outstanding 39.2% and Warren Buffett made a fortune investing in Coca-Cola's stock. In case you are unfamiliar with the company's history, here is a snapshot from the 1990 Annual Report:

Figure 1: The net income statement of Coca-Cola's 1990 Annual Report shows the company was winning on every front.

Coca-Cola was putting up massive growth numbers year on year, and the company crushed the major indexes. The main reason for its growth was the firm's international expansion and seemingly limitless potential to replicate the success it has achieved across the United States. It looked as if it could do no wrong.

Figure 2: Sales were thriving across every single international market.

Figure 3: The company's expansion allowed it to crush the broader market.

Fast-forward to today, The Coca-Cola Company is struggling badly. Faced with a number of headwinds such as dollar appreciation, consumer health concerns, pricing pressure and an array of competitors, it seems as if the company is stuck in a rut out of which it cannot escape. There is no nicer way to say it, performance has been very mediocre over the last five years, and the company has not improved its bottom line. Earnings have decreased from ~$8 billion annually to ~$6 billion annually (when adjusted for tax reform). Shareholders are only fractionally better off, thanks to some share repurchases and the dividends which they have accumulated over the years. The stock however has gone nowhere.

In fact, when you dig deeper into the numbers, things look even worse than they appear at first glance. The company's dividend payout ratio has increased from around 60% in 2013 to nearly 90% in 2016. Similarly, long-term debt has increased from $19 billion to $21 billion annually. Compared to the Coca-Cola of 1990 which had a payout ratio of 40% and negligible debt, the company's fundamentals have worsened significantly. If interest rates rise (and signs point to an eventual rise), this will be yet another headwind for the firm.

Figure 4: The numbers don't lie. Coca-Cola's revenue has decreased every year for the last five years, while debt has shot up.

Worryingly for me, KO has been very slow to respond to worsening economics. The company's employee count boomed to 150,000 in 2012, though it has since cut 90,000 jobs and has a workforce of only 61,000. I believe that the company should have focused on making its operations leaner a long time ago. In fact, Coca-Cola's trajectory seems reminiscent of Big Tobacco. For firms like Reynolds American or Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), excess among the management team was the norm, until profits began to decline and the firm realized cutbacks needed to be made. Even Charlie Munger has picked up on the firm's worsening fundamentals and inefficiency, as it was spoiled by an amazing past.

Management has been asleep at the wheel for far too long in my view, and Coca-Cola needs some meaningful leadership or an activist investor who shapes up the firm right away for the future. In such a competitive world, I don't think that Coca-Cola should be as complacent in the next decade as it was these past 10 years. Yes, this is a tough time to be in the soft drink industry, but that is no excuse for not taking action and adapting to the economic reality. Considering that the company trades at a forward earnings multiple of around 20, I still don't believe that declining fundamentals are completely priced into the stock.

Economic moat

Don't get the wrong impression from this article; Coca-Cola is still ubiquitous. The company has the world's greatest distribution network. Coca-Cola is available in basically ever corner of the globe and within arm's reach of nearly ever consumer. Famously Melinda Gates said that even not-for-profit organizations could stand to learn from Coca-Cola's reach. The firm also has an amazing history of product marketing and 94% of the global population is aware of the red & white label that symbolizes Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola's taste is also something special. The product is loved by millions of people around the world, and when the company discontinued "Original Coke," it literally sparked outrage. The Coca-Cola Company gives people in more than 200 countries 1.9 billion servings a day.

Anecdotally, I operate a sizeable vending machine business. When I first started the company, I was astounded as to the consumption of Coca-Cola compared to other brands. Coke consumption dwarfed other soft drinks, such as Pepsi (NYSE:PEP), Red Bull, or Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP). When I included the full portfolio of Coca-Cola's drinks, it was apparent to me that there was tremendous brand loyalty. Consumers are generally fairly predictable when it comes to the brands that they trust and love. Customers who drink a Coca-Cola today are very likely to consume the exact same product a week, a month or two years from now. I have noticed over the years though that consumers are increasingly fickle and seem to prefer more variety than ever.

We began to offer clients up to 20 different kinds of drinks and made sure to offer a range of different drink package types: cans, bottles, plastic packaging, etc. While this might seem small scale, it seems completely consistent with what I have observed reading annual reports of consumer goods companies over the years, and the comments of Warren Buffett on packaged goods companies. Consumers are simply harder to please than ever and are more accustomed to trying different brands, though there is unquestionably still a huge loyalty factor. Changing consumer preferences unquestionably hurt the company.

Coca-Cola is now pursuing acquisitions, which is much more expensive than growing organically. I personally cannot fault management here (at least the current CEO). James Quincey's comments on Costa Coffee seem rational, and it seems logical that the company is following the consumer. Coca-Cola has not always seen acquisition success. The company acquired Vitamin Water in 2006 for $4.1 billion when the firm was making just $350 million in revenue. While an aggressively marketing strategy allowed revenues to grow to over a billion, in 2012-2013 revenues had dropped by more than a quarter. The drink line accounts for only 2% of Coca-Cola's annual revenue stream, so the massive amount of money which the company spent didn't really move the needle. Every acquisition is different of course; I'm skeptical that Coke's Costa purchase will be lucrative for shareholders, but we will have to wait and see.

From an investor's standpoint, it is just unfortunate that consumer tastes are changing. For dividend investors or retirees who are invested in Coca-Cola simply to receive quarterly payouts, don't despair. The company should be able to increase its payouts marginally over the next five years and your dividends are safe. If you are looking to deploy funds however, I believe there are far better alternatives for your cash. Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) or even Altria (NYSE:MO) all offer similar or higher dividend yields and are likely to grow earnings more in the future.

Figure 5: While I realize that the past does not always equate to the future, since Coca-Cola is not doing much differently to what it has done before, it is likely to continue to underperform.

I'm never one to reminisce on the past. At the same time, in the words of Jeff Bezos, "you should never lean against the future". I think that an investment in Coca-Cola at the moment is a stubborn bet that the world will stay exactly the same. To me, the last five years of performance is evidence that it won't. The risk/reward equation in the stock is lousy, and I believe the company is a poor investment. For aggressive investors, I suggest redeploying funds into more attractively valued securities. For retirees, dividend investors or anyone sitting on a gigantic capital gain, I recommend just collecting dividends and not adding to your position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.