Target Is Up 30% And Still Undervalued

The company's online sales spiked in the last quarter, but this is just the beginning of that trend.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) has been on one of the better runs in the market this year. Investors have been treated to a roughly 30% increase in the stock just since January. It seems like this is a multi-year pattern with the retailer. In 2013, 2015, and 2016, Target stock jumped in price, only to be driven down by investors who weren’t sure if the run would be sustained. Over the long-term, the stock is setting higher highs and higher lows since the depths of 2008. The great news for investors is that the company has both short and long-term plans that will continue this run.

Old-school competition

Everyone knows that Target goes head-to-head with Walmart (NYSE: WMT) daily for sales. The good news, is in the last few months, Target seems to be winning this fight. In the last three months, Walmart’s U.S. same-store sales increased by 2.4% annually. By comparison, during this same timeframe, Target’s comps have increased by almost 5%. Target has been remodeling stores and getting a sales lift from upgrading and redesigning its locations.

A second positive sign from Target’s recent results is the benefit that increased sales are having on the company’s cash flow. In the last six months, Target’s core operating cash flow has increased by nearly 10% annually. This is particularly impressive, given Walmart’s performance during roughly the same time frame. Though the larger retailer had positive same-store sales, Walmart’s operating cash flow declined by 5% annually in the last three months.

The fact that Target is growing same-store sales at its physical locations, while remodeling, and spending on expanding its online presence is impressive. Given that the company is doing all of this and generating increased operating cash flow is doubly important.

New school sales

Much has been made of the fact that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been moving into new industries and growing by leaps and bounds. While Amazon now gets almost 40% of its sales from services, and is moving into advertising in a big way, Target is sticking to selling goods in store and online.

We’ve already seen that Target is remodeling stores and generating strong same-store sales, but what about its online efforts? In the company’s most recent quarter, Target matched Amazon’s practice of ramping up expectations around a one-day sale. Though some people believe this is Target’s way of copying Amazon, it’s working.

Over the last three months, Target’s online sales jumped by 41% on a year-over-year basis. The company called out that this was on top of a 32% gain in last year’s same quarter. Though much of the incremental difference was attributed to this one-day sale, Target has routinely been churning out 20% to 30% annual online sales increases, even without this promotional practice. Though online sales represent just under 6% of Target’s total sales, in the current quarter this represented just barely under $1 billion. With online sales growing at a substantially higher rate than comps at the stores, Target’s overall revenue growth should improve over time as well.

The future

Target’s run, up until now, is great for those who have already invested, but it won’t continue without some concrete plans for the future. The good news for potential investors is that Target has more than a few tricks up its sleeve.

First, Target plans on remodeling 1,000 of its 1,800 stores over the next three years. The company is currently working on over 200 remodels and is seeing positive results already. COO John Mulligan commented on the early results by saying, “early indications that remodel stores continue to help comp other stores beyond the first year after the remodel.” This should be highly encouraging for investors. It suggests a remodeled store has a positive impact on the stores around it. With more than 50% of stores set to be remodeled in the next few years, this should help comps on an ongoing basis.

Second, Target has a plan to go toe-to-toe with both Amazon and Walmart for grocery delivery. Though Amazon seems like the big bad wolf, Amazon Fresh has already come and gone in certain areas. The company is testing Fresh across different geographies, and unfortunately learning that not all markets offer a workable business for grocery delivery.

Walmart is taking its time with its own grocery delivery service. In March, the company reported it would expand Online Grocery Delivery to “more than 40% of U.S. households.” With a $9.95 delivery fee and a $30 minimum order, Walmart hopes the thousands of stores that welcome customers each week will be a competitive advantage.

Target’s Shipt business is the company’s answer to grocery delivery. For $99 for a year, or $49 for six months, customers get their groceries delivered in “as soon as one hour.” The service allows text messages for updates both ways and offers two different promotions. New customers get a $25 discount on their first order, and you can try the service for two weeks free.

Target is projected to generate about $75 billion in sales this year. The online grocery business alone, is expected to grow to as much as $100 billion by 2022. Capturing even 10% of this business would add significant incremental revenue to the chain.

The stock

Investors considering buying Target stock today seem to be getting a significant value for their money. The company is growing both its physical and online sales, by numbers that are better than many expected. With Target remodeling stores, over the next few years the company should see a positive lift to same-store sales. As the company continues to invest in its online capabilities, the company’s overall revenue growth should rise.

Buying the stock today gives investors a yield of 2.9%, which is amazing considering this is after the stock’s 30% rise this year. Target has a long history of raising its dividend, and the company’s 37% core free cash flow payout ratio, over the last six months, suggests this should continue.

Target currently trades at a forward P/E of under 16. Analysts are calling for EPS growth, over the next five years, of 7.5% annually. Walmart pays a lower yield of about 2.2% and shares trade for a forward P/E that is almost 25% higher than Target. What’s particularly interesting is Walmart is expected to grow earnings at a rate that is more than 26% lower than Target.

In the end, Target seems to be firing on all cylinders. Though the shares are up 30%, long-term investors must ignore the worry that they have missed the move. Peter Lynch said it perfectly, looking at someone else’s gains, as your losses, isn’t a productive exercise. Instead, investors should pull the trigger and ride along as Target continues to hit the bullseye of profits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.