Ambow Education Holding: Betting On The Future Of Chinese Education

WappCap sees Ambow as a company focused on aggressive growth in mainland China, as well as globally, situated to do so with good financials and a drive to win.

Ambow Education is engaged in most things education - they directly operate K-12 schools, run tutoring centers, engage in research education, and are a leading online educational service provider.

We've recommended many Chinese companies that we thought could benefit from China's booming economy, like Alibaba, Baozun, Tencent, and more.

Here at WappCap, we're very invested in China's growth potential and how it can positively impact individual companies.

Ambow Education (AMBO) is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China. They are engaged in most things relating to education in China: Physical K-12 schools, Tutoring Centers, Enterprise and Vocational Training, Digital Education via their proprietary learning platform, and Higher Education. Leveraging partnerships with more than 200 colleges and 4,000 corporations throughout China, WappCap feels that Ambow is a good long-term play on the rapidly growing Chinese education sector, with massive potential and strong financials.

Ambow makes its money by delivering educational programs and services. Customers are mainly students attending classes at our Ambow schools or training centers; students attending classes run by cooperative partners and/or corporate clients attending outbound and management training classes.

Before understanding the potential in Chinese Education, and how Ambow can leverage it, let's take a deeper look at what the company Ambow Education Holding Ltd. consists of.

Ambow has four operating segments:

K-12 schools - 3 directly-operated K-12 schools. Tutoring - 9 tutoring centers. Career enhancement - 18 training offices, 8 career enhancement centers, 1 career enhancement campus. Other

Ambow breaks down into three distinct business divisions:

Better Schools - Consists of the K-12 schools and tutoring segments.

Better Schools provided services that cover the K-12 and Tutoring needs of the market. Ambow has three directly-operated K-12 schools located in the following locations: one in the Hunan province in central China; one in the Liaoning province in northeast China; and, one in the Jiangsu province in eastern China (see below map for visual representation). Each of these schools is accredited by the Chinese Ministry of Education. According to recent data, there are 1,200 full-time teaching faculty and support staff supporting over 16,000 students between these three schools.

For tutoring, Ambow has 9 centers throughout China which help students to be better in school and prepare for important tests, specifically high school and university entrance exams, namely ZhongKao and GaoKao in China. These tests directly relate to future success and opportunities in China, so there is massive market demand for tutoring services that help students get higher scores. For a US company comparison, the tutoring aspect of Ambow can be compared to companies like Kaplan Test Prep.

Tutoring isn't just done through the 9 offline locations; Ambow also offers proprietary web-based cloud applications to provide students access to tutoring services anywhere. Web-based applications are meant to complement in-person classes and offer individualized services and tailored content based on each student’s specific learning needs, which makes Ambow a leader in its industry.

Better Jobs - Consists of the career enhancement segment.

The Better Jobs division offers career enhancement services which target students at universities and colleges, recent grads and employees/management in businesses and corporations. Ambow is the premium brand in China’s educational and career enhancement services market, known for helping university level students and graduates enhance practical skills and improve competitive positioning, which is high in demand, due to the sheer number of high growth industries concentrated in China.

Career enhancement centers currently focus on IT majors and provide curriculum which enables students to learn new skills and become more competitive when looking for higher paying jobs.

Ambow also operates three-year polytechnic joint programs and four-year degree joint programs with universities to provide career enhancement services to students, primarily focusing on majors related to computer software outsourcing management. Ambow provides and updates course-ware content, recruits and provides highly qualified teachers, and offers job placement channels, while partner universities ensure student enrollment, provide teaching facilities, and offer program degrees.

They also have two campuses. One is the Kunshan Ambow Service Outsourcing Industrial Park, a career enhancement campus which provides training programs for IT outsourcing and business process outsourcing. Students in the joint programs also may come to study here for one of the three or four years of their higher education.

The other campus is the Bay State College, a higher education institution offering career-focused post-secondary education with Associates and Bachelor’s programs in Business, Information Technology, Healthcare, Criminal Justice and Fashion. Bay State College may sound familiar to some readers - it's an American college located in Boston, with a branch campus in Taunton, Massachusetts. Ambow acquired BSC in November 2017. We'll discuss this further at a later point of the article.

The final aspect of the Better Jobs division is the Synopsys-Ambow School, formed in 2015 via a strategic agreement with Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS). The Synopsys-Ambow School is a set of programs offered via partner universities which prepare technical and skilled students/employees with high qualities to enter the Integrated Circuit industry.

Others - Consists of the Other segment, which represents the intellectualized operational services provided by Ambow.

This segment offers advisory services such as design and architecture, implementation services such as hardware deployment and application development, as well as optimization services. Ambow states that this division is focused on integrating smart technologies and the internet of things into education and has already developed multiple applications to connect education to the internet. Examples included apps for users to punch time clocks, open and close lockers, turn on and off office gates, lights, air conditioners, set up remote visual conferences and manage other office administrative services through the applications.

This map breaks down geographic locations, and sites/sales coverage of all 39 locations of Ambow schools, training, career and tutoring centers.

The Enormous Potential With Chinese Education

Based off the previous section, Ambow is involved in pretty much every aspect of Chinese education. This is great, because education is an enabler of growth, and China is growing very quickly in every industry.

Farm to Factory to High-tech is a well-known phenomenon that's happened to every developed nation (think USA, England, Germany, Etc.). As countries developed, populations went from being dependent on unskilled agricultural jobs, to dependent on semi-skilled factory jobs, to skilled high-tech jobs.

In some cases of rapidly growing countries and geographies, generations would jump directly from agricultural jobs to high-tech jobs, aided by education. Education is the wall between agri/factory jobs - break through that wall and you've got a high paying job in the tech industry.

China is at the tail end of being dependent on agricultural/factory jobs and is beginning to move into higher paying tech jobs, by educating. A recent agricultural census showed that there are 314 million people in China employed in farming in 2016, about 40% of the workforce. According to this Forbes article, "Agriculture in China only accounts for roughly 9% of GDP, meaning rural labor is extremely unproductive - the majority of farmers being older with limited education. While there are now enough food staples to feed its population of 1.4 billion (the 2017 rice crop was an all-time record), making Chinese farmers more productive is a government priority. Further, as farm production becomes more efficient, an estimated 250 million people will begin to matriculate through the education sector."

The outlook on the Chinese education industry is extremely positive. According to research by L.E.K. Consulting, the market is currently worth $260 billion and will continue to rise to $330 billion by the year 2020 - meaning that the industry will be seeing 9% Y/Y growth.

Currently, the industry is seeing large spending through the "lifespan" of education. This means that Chinese parents are seeing the three major benefits of private education: advantage in hyper-competitive field, increasing international outlook, less of a reliance on difficult and stressful entrance exams.

According to the L.E.K. study, “Approximately 50% of Chinese consumers report they will always buy the most expensive product across categories.” This applies to education - parents will pay for the brand, something Ambow understands. This is why they've built a consistent brand that operates in 8 of the 10 sectors listed in Chart 1.1.

In China, the industry is really heating up with exponential growth in M&A since 2011. We should continue to see strong growth well past 2020.

We can see that there is some major growth that is and will be occurring in the Private Chinese Education industry and that Ambow is perfectly situated to capitalize on most, if not all of this growth. It's no coincidence that the three Ambow Business Divisions overlap perfectly with 8 of the 10 rapidly growing segments that the L.E.K. study identified - Ambow has successfully identified and positioned itself for major future and current growth.

Financials

Financially, Ambow is quite sound for a small-cap (118.87 million). On August 30th, they reported unaudited Q2 results, with very strong results. Net revenues increased 19.5% to $22.7 million and net income increased 47.1% to $5.0 million, both compared to the same period of 2017. Much of the increased net revenues came from the recently acquired Bay State College (accounting for US$2.9 million) and higher student enrollment for the 2017-2018 academic year in the Company’s K-12 schools.

Ambow has also recently gone profitable: Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2018 was US$5.0 million, or US$0.13 per basic and US$0.12 per diluted share, representing a 47.1% increase from a net income of US$3.4 million, or US$0.09 per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2017. As gross profit margin continues to hover around 50% (47% for the quarter), and operating expenses shrink (by about 3% this quarter), profits should only grow.

In addition to strong quarterly growth, Ambow has a strong cash/equity position. This chart shows Ambow's debt/equity position is strong, with net worth strongly outweighing debt. Furthermore, debt is well covered by operating cash flow (46.9%, greater than 20% of total debt).

As of June 30, 2018, Ambow maintained strong cash resources of US$58.2 million, comprising cash and cash equivalents of US$31.5 million, short-term investments of US$26.3 million, and restricted cash of US$0.4 million.

Financially, Ambow is doing quite well, with strong quarterly earnings growth, and a positive balance sheet.

Value wise, Ambow has been trading at about $5-$6 per share for the past few months.

With a P/S ratio of 1.7 and a P/B ratio of 3.7, Ambow is solidly valued. Trading within the range of $6-10 should be considered an opportunity to buy undervalued shares, when looking at all information, including future prospects.

Bay State College

The mention of Bay State College has come up multiple times throughout this article. Acquired in November 2017 (terms of the acquisition were not disclosed), Bay State College (BSC) has quickly become a source of income and profit for Ambow.

On the surface, this acquisition seems random, and many investors may be asking themselves, "Why is a Chinese education company acquiring an American college?" However, digging a bit deeper shows that this acquisition was a great move for Ambow. Firstly, BSC is an income-producing asset. In the 2017 Annual Report, Ambow states "Bay State College is able to generate enough liquidity to support its future operations in the near term. Therefore we do not currently intend to rely on US dollar borrowings to continue funding Bay State College’s operations." This means that Bay State College is producing income and, financially, a good investment. The Q2 report stated that the increase in revenues was "due primarily to recording US$2.9 million in revenue from Boston-based Bay State College".

Investors still may be confused with how the BSC acquisition fits in with Ambow's China focused business model. Referring back to Chart 1.1, we notice that the largest parental spending category (by a big margin) is an overseas undergraduate degree. BSC is an overseas college for mainland Chinese students, offering a verity of degrees and exposure to the English language.

In the Q2 report, Ambow stated that

"We are confident that Ambow and Bay State are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing interest among the large base of Chinese students who want to obtain a U.S. university degree. Through Bay State we are establishing a new business model for expanding the cooperation between China and U.S. colleges and servicing the growing demand for studying abroad."

From this information, WappCap feels that the acquisition of Boston State College was a brilliant strategic move by Ambow, which will allow for growth into the largest Chinese private education spending category far into the future.

Risks

As with any company, Ambow comes with its own set of risks. WappCap would classify Ambow as a high-risk investment. This means that you should closely watch industry and company news, review all financial reports, and not concentrate your portfolio in this stock.

Firstly, Ambow is a low-volume, low-priced, small-cap stock, meaning that volatility should be expected. Investors should not be looking for immediate short term gain with Ambow and should expect severe ups and downs. WappCap recommends investing in this stock due to its strong position to capitalize long term growth in Chinese education.

Ambow posts unaudited results. While this is conman among Chinese companies, we always prefer to be reading audited results.

Ambow also recently had an NYSE IPO, uplisting from OTCmkts, where it raised about $8 million. Originally, they IPO'd in 2010 but got delisted in 2014 due to failing to file forms in a timely fashion. At around the same time, there was market confusion, and many rumors that Ambow was engaged in fraud. From this, a Cayman Islands court ordered Ambow into provisional liquidation, as the result of an 11-month investigation into allegations of sham transactions and kickbacks at the schools and training firm.

Following these allegations, Ambow rebuilt its company and reputation. However, this still does not change past issues, and as the main reason, Ambow is considered a high-risk investment by WappCap.

Chinese private education is an extremely competitive industry. Ambow is one of many companies in this industry, and when compared to peers, small in market cap.

WappCap feels that Ambow is situated to capitalize on the growth of Chinese Education and is not the same company that it was in 2012-2014. However, because of past issues, investors should take note that this is a high-risk investment.

Conclusion

Ambow is a strong company that is perfectly situated to capitalize on the rapid current and future growth of Chinese private education. Financially, they are strong, posting big quarterly growth, and boasting a solid balance sheet. When looking at financial information, valuation and future growth prospects, WappCap finds Ambow to be in the "Buy" range up to $10 per share. Ambow definitely comes with its share of risks but is well equipped to take advantage of the massive growth that its industry is experiencing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.