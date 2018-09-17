KLA-Tencor Is A Firm With Consistent Profitability

KLA-Tencor (KLAC) is engaged in process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. Despite inherent sales volatility in the industry, the firm has featured 31.30% and 21.36% average in EBIT margin and profit margin, respectively, over last eight years. KLAC’s dividend posted 15.58% growth rate in last five years and currently offers a dividend yield of 2.87%.

True, average sales growth has only been 3.05% which is one of the lowest in the industry, but one would have to consider the firm’s consistency in higher profitability compared to the other rivals. The slow growth trend might also indicate that the firm is losing market share or stuck in a range, which I think in this case is very dynamic. By this I mean that a firm that is winning or losing market share might not be long lasting if it cannot keep up the pace in innovative disruption, which is the most important thing in this industry. A close examination shows heterogeneity in sales growth where companies frequently cross each other unpredictably, which reflects that market share loss or gain can be very dynamic.

KLAC expects to close its Orbotech (ORBK) acquisition in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year, which will enable it to address adjacent profitable markets. Given the current circumstances, I think KLAC can achieve its low double-digit growth rate expectation economically.

On the valuation front, my DCF model suggests that the intrinsic value of KLAC is $94.99, implying that it is overvalued by $9.17 per share at the time of writing this article (KLAC trading at $104.26). Relative value suggests that KLAC is trading at lower P/S and EV/EBITDA with higher P/S compared to the peers. The peers include ASML Holding (ASML), Lam Research (LRCX), Applied Materials (AMAT), Xilinx (XLNX) and Analog Devices (ADI). I would recommend a hold if you are already in, but for interested investors, wait for the expected correction.

Source: Stockrow

Disruption in the semiconductor industry driven by 7 nm processes and EUV lithography has given KLAC considerable momentum. In its latest earnings call KLA-Tencor’s President and CEO Rick told that the firm is experience high demands from EUV lithography and bare wafer inspection and metrology solutions. These factors can be attributed to growing need for supporting optical lithography designed for 10 and 7-nanometer design tape-out and heightened requirements for cleanliness and flatness requirements in manufacturing bare wafers.

Another driver is China, where KLAC is working with its customer to boost their semiconductor industry. Earlier in July, Orbotech (ORBL) shareholders approved the intended acquisition by KLAC which KLAC expects to close in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year. The acquisition might temporarily help push KLAC more towards its intrinsic price, which according to my model is $95.25 a share. According to Orbotech’s press release, with this acquisition KLA-Tencor will significantly diversify its revenue base and add $2.5 billion of addressable market opportunity in the high-growth printed circuit board (“PCB”), flat panel display (“FPD”), packaging, and semiconductor manufacturing areas. KLAC’s mixed offer ($38.86 in cash for each ORBK stock and 0.25 of a share of KLA-Tencor common stock) implies a total consideration price of approximately $69.02 per share. During the time ORBK traded at $54.62 implying a premium of $14.4, which I think is a bargain although ORBL’s profitability has recently been declining. This because KLA Tencor might be able to unlock the firm’s hidden value by strategizing better operations in the adjacent markets. The expected $50 million in cost synergy on an annualized basis within 12 months might be difficult but very much attainable within 24 months.

“The record results and strong momentum KLA-Tencor is delivering today demonstrates the value of our market leadership and the critical nature of process control. They also highlight our market diversification and the benefits of our exposure to growth markets, such as EUV lithography, the early ramp of 7-nanometer devices in foundry, growth in bare wafer market to address capacity growth in memory in China to highlight a few.” Rick Wallace - President and CEO of KLA-Tencor.

As of June 30, 2018 the firm had an investment portfolio of fixed income securities of $1.50 billion. According to its 10-K, if market interest rates were to increase immediately and uniformly by 100 bps from levels as of June 30, 2018, the fair value of the portfolio would have declined by $13.6 million. Gross unrealized losses in its investment portfolio equaled to approximately $14.168 million which is mostly due to changes in market interest rates, and bond yields. As a result the company has a better ability to realize the full value of all of these investments upon maturity. Additionally, 200 bps increase to its stated interest rate on its Debt issue could increase its interest expense by $45 million. As of June 30, 2018, the firm had net forward and option contracts to sell $130.9 million in foreign currency in order to hedge certain currency exposures, which could decline in fair value by $30.2 million in case of 10% adverse move in the markets. Also, KLAC had forward contracts to sell $500.0 million in treasury securities in order to hedge certain interest rate exposures, the fair value of which could decrease by $24.1 million in case of an adverse move of 10%.

My valuation model indicates that the intrinsic price is $94.99, which shows that KLA-Tencor is overvalued by $9.17 a share at the time of writing this article. In order to arrive at the valuation I have taken a WACC of 11.5%, along with a EBIT growth assumption of 15% initially which linearly falls to 10% in the course of five years. Given the acquisition of Orbotech, I think the assumption is fairly moderate. Capex growth assumption was 9% a year, which is the yearly average of its Capex growth for last eight years. Relative value shows that KLAC is undervalued in terms of P/E and EV/EBITDA but overvalued in terms of P/B.

Total PV of FCF 4,445,551,725 Terminal year perpetual rate 3% Terminal Value 19,261,453,679.2 PV of terminal value 11,176,729,074 Implied Enterprise value 15,622,280,799 Less: Total Debt 2,237,400,000 plus: cash and cash equiv 1,404,380,000.00 Implied Equity Value 14,789,260,799 weighted avg shares 155,700,000 Implied Share Price $94.99 market price $104.16 Mispricing $9.17

Figure: DCF summary (full table in notes section)

Source: Seekingalpha

KLAC has demonstrated strong profitability over a good period of time in a volatile industry. The firm’s current exposure to multiple high growth markets and adjacent markets as facilitated by the Orbotech acquisition will enable the firm to create a diversified portfolio. The stock features ideal characteristics for high growth medium-term investment portfolios but since its slightly overpriced, investors should buy when the stock at least partially converges to the intrinsic value, which in this case in $94.99. So if you already have a position then hold it, but if you are interested to get in then wait for the expected correction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KLAC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.