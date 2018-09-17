Simon Property Group: The Top SWAN In Retail Real Estate

SPG is about as healthy a REIT as there is, with across-the-board strength in vital metrics, making it the top SWAN in the retail sector.

Simon Property Group (SPG) is the top SWAN in the retail space, with an A-rated balance sheet, top-tier management, a strong property portfolio, significant economies of scale, an attractive growth outlook, and a well-covered dividend accompanied by share buybacks. I view shares as an attractive option at current levels, but am waiting to initiate a position until the forward dividend yield approaches 5% and am deploying my retail real estate capital elsewhere in the meantime.

Where I Messed Up

In my initial article on SPG, I rejected it in favor of Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) due to the latter's more attractive valuation. Boy was I wrong: since my article, SKT has returned ~6% compared to SPG's 24%. Alongside the disparity in total returns, the company's Q2 earnings calls told very different stories: SKT's pricing power is showing considerable cracks alongside non-existent growth prospects, while SPG continues to fire on all cylinders (sales per square foot up year-over-year at a four-year high 4.6% with lease spreads increasing 10.7% and FFO/share growing 12.5% year-over-year in the first half) and raised its dividend for the second time this year. In hindsight, it would have been prudent to listen to Julian Lin when he trumpeted SPG as a conviction buy earlier this year. After taking a second look at SPG, I am now pinching myself for letting this one get away.

Top SWAN in Retail Real Estate

SPG is one of a handful of REITs with an A-rated balance sheet, enabling investors to sleep well at night regardless of daily volatility in the equity and interest rate markets. This is especially impressive given its position in the mall business, which has undergone significant attack and transition over the past few years. The reason it is able to simultaneously maintain its operational and balance sheet excellence in the face of headwinds is due to numerous competitive advantages that have been built over its multi-decade history.

First, as one of the largest REITs in the world, SPG has amassed significant economies of scale. This helps them in several ways. One: they are able to attract and retain some of the best tenants in the industry through leveraging their networking effect. By having so many premier properties in so many locations, they cultivate strong relationships with retailers that they have built over the past several decades. It also enables them to achieve industry-leading margins by spreading out management and administrative costs among a significant revenue stream. Finally, their massive scale gives them significant pricing power with subcontractors that work on maintaining and renovating their malls.

Second, SPG has pruned its portfolio to own exclusively Class A malls and high quality outlet properties, which have proven to be very resilient in the face of the shifting retail landscape. What's more, not only do these high quality malls compete better against e-commerce due to their top-tier tenants, but they own a competitive advantage due to their strategic location in highly dense and affluent cities.

Third, SPG has managed its balance sheet very conservatively, maintaining significantly less leverage than similar quality peers such as Taubman Centers (TCO) and General Growth Properties (now Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)). This enables them to invest more in their properties, positioning them for continued competitiveness and growth through the company's "mall of the future" concept.

Furthermore, their strong balance sheet and conservative payout ratio give them the added benefit of being more selective in tenant and lease structuring, giving them a well-laddered lease expiration schedule. Furthermore, their near term expirations are at the low end of ABR for both Inline Stores and Freestanding as well as Anchors. Given the strong economic climate, this should enable them to enjoy strong leasing spreads over the next several years.

Despite their emphasis on driving rental rate growth over sustaining more tertiary statistics such sales per square foot or occupancy, they still have maanged to maintained leading mall occupancy rates since 2011 despite having a substantially larger portfolio and considerably lower sales per square foot metrics than peers such as TCO.

Finally, their A credit rating enables them to borrow at a weighted average interest rate of a mere 3.48%, a mere ~50 basis points the 10-year treasury yield. Of this, 94.4% of its debt is fixed at a weighted average rate of 3.52% and a weighted average years to maturity of 6.7. Clearly, their balance sheet is well insulated against a rising rate environment and they should have no issues financing accretive growth. In fact, their low borrowing cost would enable them to instantly significantly boost their shareholder returns by simply borrowing money and repurchasing shares.

Risks/Valuation

Despite these great factors backing SPG, it is important to remember that leasing spreads and occupancy did dip significantly during the last recession, prompting SPG to cut its dividend. Furthermore, the shifting retail landscape has still forced SPG to invest heavily in its properties to reposition them and remain competitive. There appears to be considerably more investment required, which will eat into some of its strong cash generation.

That being said, for the time being FFO/share growth is expected to remain in the mid single digits, combining with its historically-attractive 4.4% dividend yield to provide ~9-10% annualized total returns for the near term.

While these projected returns are solid, they are not great. However, as I mentioned previously, SPG could quickly escalate its projected returns by leveraging up to levels closer to peers in order to escalate its buy-back program. This means that these 9-10% annualized returns have a strong margin of safety backing them, even if the economy slows, dragging down projected returns.

Investor Takeaway

Looking at a strict Gordon Growth valuation model and accounting for the recession and ecommerce exposure risk confronting SPG's portfolio, shares appear fairly valued. However, what the market is still (and I was previously) missing is that SPG has a very conservative (A-rated) balance sheet that it could deploy at any time to significantly accelerate its buyback program, thereby rapidly boosting FFO/share growth and potentially escalating shareholder returns. However, I believe that management's current course is prudent and they should continue to hold back while waiting for market sentiment to turn sour once again (like it did earlier this year) before opening up the purse strings and buying back shares. Furthermore, management may take an even longer term perspective by waiting for the next recession to use its strong balance sheet to buy up heavily discounted properties and/or shares. That is what other big-name property investors are doing (i.e., Ventas (VTR), Kimco Realty (KIM), and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) as well. One thing is for certain, given CEO David Simon's significant skin in the game (the REIT bears his name, it is his life-long project, and he has a large portion of his personal wealth invested in shares), he will do what he feels is best for long-term total shareholder returns.

SPG remains a solid long-term buy for long-term oriented conservative dividend growth investors, but given my personal focus on buying at deep values and higher dividend yields, I plan to keep it on my watch list until it approaches a 5% forward yield. In the meantime, I am investing in a similar high-quality retail-focused real estate business that has leveraged up to offer a higher dividend yield, Brookfield Property Partners (BPY).

