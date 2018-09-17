Continental Gold Outperforms Despite Some Negative News - Can It Continue?

Despite the long-term upside potential, the technical analysis in combination with the near-term fundamentals indicate that a test of the $2 share price level can't be excluded in the near term.

Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF) develops the Buritica mine, a world-class high-grade gold project. The mine is fully permitted, and its construction is underway with first gold pour expected in 2020. The market capitalization of the company is approximately 50% below the after-tax NPV of the Buritica mine; however, the share price did relatively well over the last 8 months. Year-to-date, the whole gold mining industry is down due to the weak gold prices. However, Continental Gold is down only by 10.7%, which is very good when compared to the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) that is down by 21.4%, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) that is down by 22.6% or even Continental's major shareholder Newmont Mining (NEM) that is down by 19%.

CGOOF data by YCharts

Continental Gold was able to outperform, despite some negative news from Colombia and a financing gap that has arisen. The question is whether this trend may continue.

The positives

There are many reasons why to expect that Continental Gold's outperformance should continue. The main reason is obviously the nature of the Buritica project. The deposit contains reserves of 3.71 million toz gold at a gold grade of 8.4 g/t and 10.72 million toz silver at a silver grade of 24.3 g/t. The measured, indicated and inferred resources (including reserves) contain 8.98 million toz gold and 28.68 million toz silver. Based on these numbers, Buritica is one of the biggest undeveloped high-grade gold projects in the World.

Source: Continental Gold

What is even more exciting, there is a very good reason to suppose that the resource model is too conservative. Continental Gold made two long-hole trial mining stope tests. The first one was completed in May 2017, and the stope provided 3.36% more ore than originally expected. The gold grade was 95.6% higher and the silver grade was 63.45% higher than estimated. As a result, the silver production was 68.7% higher and the gold production was 102.61% higher than expected. Results of the second test were very good as well. The volume of processed ore was 26.8% above the estimates, the gold grade was 17.17% higher and the silver grade was 27.84% higher than expected. As a result, the gold and silver production exceeded the expectations by 49.07% and 62.11%, respectively. The trial mining stope tests provide some very good reasons for optimism regarding the future operational performance of the mine.

Source: Continental Gold

The feasibility study was prepared in early 2016. According to it, the average annual production should equal to 253,000 toz gold and 466,000 toz silver at an AISC of $492/toz gold. The initial CAPEX was estimated at $389.2 million. At a gold price of $1,200/toz, silver price of $15/toz and USD/COP exchange rate of 2,850, the after-tax NPV(5%) was calculated at 860.2 million and the after-tax IRR at 31.2%. Although other gold mining projects had some issues with reaching the projected production volumes and costs (e.g. Pretium's (PVG) Brucejack mine or New Gold's (NGD) Rainy River mine), the above mentioned trial mining stope tests indicate that Continental's Buritica mine could be a positive exception.

Also, the construction activities progress very well. The company reported that as of the end of August, the whole project was 38% complete, with mill and infrastructure engineering and procurement 91% complete. Moreover, the underground developments are ahead of schedule and they were 25% complete.

Source: Continental Gold

Some positive news should be generated also by the exploration activities. In 2018, more than 60,000 meters of infill drilling and more than 30,000 meters of expansion and greenfield drilling should be completed. Some very good results have been reported so far (1,2,3,4). Also, some very nice intervals of visible gold were drilled (picture above - BUUY370D01 - 4.25 meters grading 83.65 g/t gold and 29.3 g/t silver). Drilling at the greenfield Laurel target has confirmed the existence of another vein system. The drill results warrant a significant growth of reserves and resources.

The negatives

Although there are many positives, not everything is rosy at Buritica. It turns out that more than $389.2 million will be needed to build the mine. According to the Q3 Management's discussion and analysis:

Initial capital costs in the FS were $389.2 million, including contingency but excluding working capital. The capital costs in the FS is a Class 3 cost estimate, which is considered accurate up to -10%/+20%. Management's current total project cost estimate (including scope changes), determined internally and subject to change, is in the range of $475-$515 million (including contingency but excluding working capital), which the Company believes is accurate within +/-10%. The Company is in the process of preparing an updated mineral resource estimate, mine plan and project budget to incorporate additional drilling, changes to the FS mine plan, adjustments in scope, cost escalation and timing. Once completed, the Company will update the Technical Report.

The problem is that Continental's cash of $153 million and the Red Kite credit facility of $275 million won't be sufficient. Continental Gold will have to raise more money. Probably around $150-200 million, in order to cover the project financing gap, the working capital and the 2019 and 2020 exploration costs. There are several financing options, including equity financing, joint venture, and a stream or royalty sale. The way this problem is resolved will have an important impact on Continental Gold's upside potential.

Another issue is the security situation in Colombia. Although the project isn't situated in the most dangerous parts of Colombia, there have been several security issues. In the summer of 2017, six security contractors were killed during an inspection of an illegal mine closed by the government. And only two weeks ago, the company announced that two of its mining engineers were attacked in the town of Buritica. One of them was killed, the second one was injured. Similar incidents don't add to the investors' confidence and they may potentially lead to some disruptions of Continental Gold's operations and also prevent the valuation of the company from reaching its full potential.

The technical picture

The technical picture doesn't look too good. A long-term growing pattern (green line) has been broken. The 14-day moving average (blue curve) is about to cross the 50-day moving average (red curve) downwards. The share price is approaching a support level at $2.25 that was set last year. Another support is in the $1.9 area. And the Relative Strength Index has still some room left before reaching the oversold levels.

Conclusion

The Buritica project looks really good and it also offers an immense exploration potential. From a long-term point of view, the upside potential of Continental Gold is really big, barring an unexpected disaster. On the other hand, the short-term future doesn't look that rosy. Continental Gold has done very well this year, compared to its peers. However, it was mainly due to the excitement induced by the great exploration results. Given the current gold price weakness, the upcoming financing, the security issues and the technical indicators, a test of the $2 share price level wouldn't surprise me too much. This should be a good moment to add to an old position or to initiate a new one.

