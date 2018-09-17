Is The U.S.-China Trade Conflict Finally Reaching Its Peak?

Chinese markets and associated securities may have put the worst of their declines in the past, although rallying as compared to stagnation or small declines still remains uncertain.

Though the conflict may continue or even see some more tariffs implemented, the likelihood of a settlement seems to have increased as both parties seem to be trying hard to find fixes.

Chinese markets have been decimated this year by the tariffs dispute while U.S. markets have actually grown significantly after their initial tumble.

The trade war has now reached a "mature" point where the likelihood of negotiated resolutions, or at least a reduction in economic damage, seems increasingly likely.

The U.S. trade war escalated these past few months, as more actual tariffs are implemented and both sides continue their harsh rhetoric.

Chinese markets and the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) have been decimated over the past few months as the China-U.S. trade war has continued on, with more actual tariffs being implemented and seemingly little progress towards settlement. Indeed, Chinese markets and the ETF are down over 20% since the trade conflicts began this year in late January.

Although frequent trade talks have been publicly discussed between the United States and China, it seems at the moment that the trade talks are stalling, with occasional progress, as both sides seem to continue to move bit-by-bit forward in the "harsh talk, little action" dance of tariff back-and-forth.

At the moment it seems uncertain how much longer current trade tension will continue, but it seems that it has undoubtedly slowed down in comparison to the prior few months as both parties seem to now at least be seriously looking to a resolution to the current trade battles.

I expect Chinese markets, and the iShares ETF for large-cap Chinese companies, may still face some more decline as both the current tariffs continue on to drag on Chinese earnings and potentially some more real tariffs are implemented, but the upside potential seems to be increasing as well as a resolution slowly seems more possible.

A Trade War Now In Full Bloom

As I've previously discussed, Chinese markets are more sensitive to a U.S. trade war than U.S. markets are, which makes it more likely that the United States will be able to successfully gain some concessions from the Chinese and thus eventually put an end to the trade conflicts.

Indeed while Chinese markets have declined significantly since the trade conflicts began, U.S. markets have now increased substantially after their initial turbulence in the spring.

For the early few months of the U.S.-China trade dispute much of the conflict was less actual tariffs but more the talk of "potential" tariffs, the ordering of those potential tariffs, but the actual implementation of real tariffs was always delayed as the actual implementation of "real tariffs" would be essentially playing a card once-and-for-all that each side had.

However now, almost 8 months or so in to the trade conflict, we see that significant actual tariffs have been implemented amid a wide variety of other sanctions between U.S. and Chinese companies.

Yet now that we've reached a "midpoint" or "maturity" in the trade war, it seems increasingly likely that some resolution or renegotiated deal may be found. As we've seen with the United States' negotiations recently with Mexico and Canada over NAFTA, it seems the U.S. still does have as its aim to settle these disputes eventually.

However it is not completely certain how much longer the current dispute will continue or if it may escalate. A major piece of uncertainty is the administration's own intentions with the tariffs conflict, namely if it is to extract concessions or permanently restructure the nature of U.S.-China trade and therefore prevent a "return to normal."

I personally think it is likely some reduction in tariffs will eventually be found, as the Chinese economy relies so much on the U.S. economy and building economic supply chains with other nations will take a long time and simply doesn't have the same economic value. The question remains how long the dispute continues and thus keeps Chinese markets, and associated securities, down, and the possibility of some more increased tariffs that push Chinese markets down a bit even more.

Conclusion

Based on current trends, implemented tariffs, and the negotiating 'dance' of the involved parties, I think we've closed in on a slowing rate of decline for Chinese markets due to this trade conflict, as the worst has likely blown over. A small further dip, stagnation, or gains as resolution is found seem the likely options from here on out.

