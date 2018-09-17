We've Got Really Bad News For Bond Bears

“There are too many bond bears out there for a one-handle on CPI six months from now,” says Hedgeye Senior Macro analyst Darius Dale says in the video below.

Our inflation forecasts suggest headline inflation could slip under 2% by 1Q19 – far below consensus estimates.

Last week’s inflation reports were lower than Wall Street expected. Our subscribers were proactively prepared.

Bond bears beware - the data is out to get you.

Last week’s inflation reports were lower than Wall Street expected. If we’re right on inflation, this could be the beginning of a very bad trend for investors betting on rising interest rates. Our subscribers are prepared.

If you’re just waking up now to our call on Inflation’s Peak, Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough and Macro analyst Darius Dale have a warning for anyone who’s Short Bonds (TBT). Our inflation forecasts suggest headline inflation could slip under 2% by 1Q19 – far below consensus estimates.

“There are too many bond bears out there for a one-handle on CPI six months from now,” Dale says in the video above.

“That’ll feel horrible for bond bears,” adds McCullough.

Watch the full clip above for more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.