60 Monthly Paying 'Safer' Dividend S-M-L Stocks For September

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of 10 top "safe" SML MoPay stocks anticipated 32.13% more gain than that from $5K invested in all 10. 'Safer' low-priced small MoPay stocks led the pack.

"Safer" Dividend SML MoPay stocks also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios, to verify their dividend prowess. Negative annual-returns disqualified 69 of 166.

60 of 166 Monthly-Paying (MoPay) Small-Mid-Large (SML) Cap US & Canadian Dividend stocks were tagged "safer" by showing positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields beyond their dividend yields 9/13/18.

MOPSA (1A) TOPGAINSMLGR SE17

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Estimate Top Ten SML 'Safer' Dividend MoPay Stocks Net 9.2% to 68% Gains By September, 2019

Four of the ten top-gain 'safe' dividend MoPay dogs (tinted gray in the chart above), based on analyst 1 year target prices, were among the ten highest yielders for the coming year. So the yield-selection strategy for this group, this month, as graded by analyst estimates, proved 40% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were culled by estimated dividend returns made from $1000 invested in each top yielding stock. That dividend, plus the aggregate one year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to September 13, 2019 were:

Crius Energy (OTC:CRIUF) [KWH.UN.TO] netted $680.40 [CAD] based on a median target price estimate from five analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number was not recorded for KWH.UN.TO.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:CMLEF) [CUF.UN.TO] netted $202.77 [CAD] based on a target price from eight analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

H&R REIT (OTCPK:HRUFF) [HR.UN.TO] netted $198.54 [CAD] based on on a target price from ten analysts combined with projected dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF) [AX.UN.TO] netted $179.01 [CAD], based on a target price estimate from ten analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) netted $148.83, based on mean target price estimates from five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

Timbercreek Financial [TF.TO] netted $132.60 [CAD] based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from four analysts less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for TF.TO.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment [FC.TO] netted $108.95 [CAD] based on estimates from two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

True North Commercial [TNT.UN.TO] netted $106.92 [CAD] based on a median target price estimates from two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

Automotive Properties REIT [APR.UN.TO] netted $101.43 [CAD] based on target price estimates from ten analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% less than the market as a whole.

SmartCentres REIT (OTCPK:CWYUF) [SRU.UN.TO] netted $92.00 [CAD] based on estimates from eight analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 79% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 19.65% on $1k invested in each of these ten "Safer" SML MoPay dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest dividend yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best termed, "underdogs".

60 of 156 September S-M-L Cap MoPay Dividend Dogs Showed Positive Returns And Free Cash Flow Yields Greater Than Their Dividend Yields To 2019

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 166 SML cap MoPay stocks from which these 60 were sorted. You see below the list that passed the dividend "stress" test. Those 60 monthly pay dividend stocks report positive returns and sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face column labeled "SafeMargin".

Financial priorities however are easily re-arranged by a board of directors managing company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, American Capital Agency (AGNC) announced July 27, 2015 a reduction of its $.20 monthly shareholder payout to $.18 as of September. A more recent example is the triple dividend reduction by Orchid Island Capital which chopped its monthly dividend from $0.20 to $0.14 as declared January 10, 2018, then reduced it to $.11 in February, cut it again to $0.09 for March, then sliced it to $0.08 come September, 2018.

Seven Business Sectors Showed "Safer" Equities Paying Monthly Dividends For August

Seven of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the Sixty equities with "safer" August dividends. Those were from: utilities (4); real estate (39); consumer cyclical (6); financial services (6); energy (3); industrials (1); basic materials (1); communication services (0); consumer defensive (0); healthcare (0); technology (0).

The first four sectors named on the list above comprised the top ten.

Yield Metrics Uncovered Nice Bargains In Smaller MoPay "Safer" Dividend Issues

Ten "Safe" top All-Cap U.S. MoPay dividend stocks per September 13 YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated (11) 5 Lowest Priced of Ten Monthly Pay Dividend SMLs To Deliver 20.73% VS. (12) 15.69% Net Gains from All TenBy September, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten MoPay kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 32.13% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced "safer" MoPay dog, Crius Energy (KWH.UN.TO), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 68.04%.

Lowest priced five "safer" MoPay dividend dogs as of September 13 were: BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BRBIF); [BTBUN.TO]; Crius Energy Trustr [KWH.UN.TO]; True North Commercial [TNT.UN.TO]; Orchid Island Capital (ORC), with prices ranging from $3.65 to $7.50.

Higher priced five 'safer' S-M-L MoPay dogs for September 13 were: Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO); Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF) [USD] & [AX.UN.TO] [CAD]; Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund [BPF.UN.TO] AGNC Investment (AGNC), whose prices ranged from $9.24 to $18.95.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your 'safer' MoPay dividend equity dividend stock purchase research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Ycharts, Finance.Yahoo; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. "Safer" SML Dog photo from aliexpress.com.

Catch The Dog Of The Day on Facebook! At 8:45 AM every NYSE trading day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, Fredrik Arnold gives a quick live video summary of a potential selection for his new Ivy portfolio. MoPay pups qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the 52 Dogs of the Week I, or the 52 Dogs of the Week II now showing full returns. Dogs of the Week III (Safari to Sweet Success) currently accumulating gains. Yes, a new portfolio named Ivy (IV) has launched! Click here to subscribe or get more information. Always remember: Root for the Underdog.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MFCSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.