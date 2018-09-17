Steady As She Goes For AllianceBernstein

Mid-single-digit growth in distributable cash flow can support a low-$30s fair value, while a yield on par with past years could push the price toward the mid-$30s.

Improvements in equity fund performance seem to be flattening out, but a new family of variable-fee funds could prove to be another AUM growth opportunity in the retail business.

A key part of the AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) story, and one that I've been saying for a while has been undervalued by the market, is the extent to which the company can unlock the benefits of prior investments in distribution platforms to generate better margins on rising AUMs. That story continues to work out, helping drive these units about 25% higher over the past year and 10% higher since my last update, all while paying an attractive tax-advantaged distribution.

I continue to believe that AllianceBernstein is a worthwhile holding to consider for investors who want a return story that skews toward the income side (and for whom an LP makes sense). The improvements in the company's equity funds is driving better asset growth and the company's overall strategy to drive more retail AUM still has room to run. Meanwhile, the expense benefits of shifting back-office operations out of New York City won't really show for several years, and can drive another leg of margin improvement. With a fair value in the low-to-mid $30s, I believe these shares continue to hold appeal for those willing and able to own an LP.

Decent AUM Growth, With More Active Equity

Assets under management (or AUM) grew 1% versus the prior month in August, or about 2% on an annualized organic basis. While the AUM growth skewed toward fixed income, active equity was up $0.5B on an adjusted basis and continues to be an area of growth for AB.

This performance follows a nearly 7% improvement in average AUM reported in the second quarter (with a 3% sequential decline driven in large part by a large redemption), where improvements in active equity flows continued. The second quarter also saw AB reach a 10-year high in retail AUM, despite a 14% decline in gross sales, as the annualized redemption rate normalized back into the mid-20%'s.

Maintaining AUM growth is a key strategic priority for AB. As is the case for AB, BlackRock (BLK), Invesco (IVZ), and almost all asset managers, operating leverage is tightly linked to AUM growth, as the incremental margins on net inflows is quite attractive. As AB has historically been under-leveraged to equity, due both to poor performance years ago and a relative small market position in passive strategies like ETFs, this newfound growth in equity inflows is particularly welcome.

Whether the company can maintain it is a key question. The company's equity fund performance has certainly improved from a decade ago, but the recent trend in the percentage of active funds beating their 1-year and 3-year benchmarks is not so impressive, with the second quarter seeing the 1-year percentage fall from 62% to 58% and the 3-year percentage fall from 85% to 68%. With that, I'm a little concerned that AB's performance improvements are flattening out.

The ongoing roll-out and expansion of the company's FlexFee fund platform should help drive some retail AUM growth. The company has signed up nine distributors and added two new funds in June (bringing the total to six). The hook here is that the FlexFee concept attempts to put all parties - investors, advisors, and asset managers - on the same side. For investors, the key attraction is that these are actively-managed funds with ETF-like fees if/when the fund matches or underperforms the benchmark, with higher fees coming when the fund outperforms (with a maximum cap in place). Educating brokers and convincing them that they can generate worthwhile income from these products remains an ongoing effort, but I believe AB has created a product category that should be a win/win/win for everybody.

On the fixed income side, August saw a very welcome return to positive inflows for AB. I was a little worried about the sharp decline in 1-year performance (33% beating their benchmark versus 71% a year ago), but the 3-year and 5-year performance numbers remain strong.

Competitive Moves Shouldn't Really Hurt AB

One of the bigger recent developments in the industry was the announcement from Fidelity of new zero-fee index mutual funds. These are basically loss-leader products designed to help grow Fidelity's retail business, and I expect them to be a bigger concern for competitors like Schwab (SCHW) and BlackRock than AB, as AB has relatively small exposure to passive equity strategies. Recent disruptions in online/electronic brokerage commissions will have even less impact (virtually none) on AB.

AB has also handled the new European rules on research distribution (MiFID2) quite well. Research revenue was down about 3% in the second quarter, but as expected, the company is finding ways to work within the new rules to preserve its business.

The Opportunity

AB continues to benefit by leveraging past investments in equity and fixed income distribution, and I expect that process to continue. I also expect AB to eventually benefit from a lower cost base by shifting its back-office operations out of New York City (to Tennessee), but the costs of the move will offset the benefits for several years, so this is a more distant benefit at present.

In the near term, I don't expect much in the way of operational changes at AB. Companies like AB and BlackRock are basically leveraged plays on the investment market (particularly the equity market), and so long as the markets are relatively healthy and the economy is growing, inflows should remain healthy. I would keep an eye on fund performance, but I also wouldn't overlook the potential for new products in fixed income and equity to offset at least some risks from weaker near-term performance.

The one big change that could still occur is a conversion to a C-corp. That decision is up to AXA Equitable (EQH), which controls 100% of the voting rights, and wouldn't necessarily be in its best interests, given that the distributions would then be taxable. On the other hand, conversion to a C-corp would likely expand the ownership base and multiple, as well as allow AB to be included in indices.

I continue to value AB on the assumption of around 4% growth in long-term adjusted revenue, driven by AUM-derived base fees and performance fees. I do expect ongoing additional operating leverage, helping drive 6% growth in distributable cash flow.

The Bottom Line

I believe a low-to-mid-$30 fair value is appropriate for AB today; my discounted cash flow model gives me a fair value in the neighborhood of $32.50 as the company continues to exceed my margin improvement targets, while assigning a yield in line with recent years would argue for a mid-$30s fair value. All told, then, I do see ongoing upside to holding these units, particularly if management can outperform its AUM inflow targets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.