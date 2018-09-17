JD's Stock May Have Further To Fall

JD's (JD) stock has fallen by more than 46 percent from its highs in January. The bad news, the stock may still have further to fall. Analysts have slashed their revenue and earnings estimates, leaving shares overvalued.

Shares of JD trade at more than 30 times 2019 earnings estimates of $0.89 per share. That is expensive when compared to competitor Alibaba (BABA) which trades at 21 times next year’s earnings estimates. Should JD trade at a similar earnings valuation, the stock would be worth about 30 percent less.

Options traders are betting the stock falls as well, by roughly 9 percent by the beginning of next year.

Macro Factors

One of JD's biggest problems going forward is something the company has no control over. Trade war tensions have caused the value of the Chinese RMB to fall versus the U.S. Dollar by over 9 percent since April. Trade war tensions have also sent the Shanghai Composite into a bear market. The index is down by more than 25 percent from its January highs. Negative sentiment around Chinese equities and a strengthening dollar are two significant headwinds for JD despite its NASDAQ listing.

Falling Revenue

Revenue estimates for 2018 have declined by 5 percent to $68.5 billion since the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, 2019 revenue estimates have dropped by 4 percent to $85.8 billion. Still, revenue growth is forecast to be strong at more than 20 percent for both years. But is possible revenue estimates fall even further. If trade tensions continue to escalate, the RMB is likely to continue to weaken versus the dollar, reducing the revenue outlook further. The company converts its revenue from RMB into dollars for reporting purposes.

Additionally, the company reduced its revenue guidance during its last earnings release, noting down in sales in July due to the seasonality of the business.

Rising Cost of Goods

While revenue has soared over the past three years, so have the cost of goods sold - COGS. COGS have kept pace with revenue growth, and the company has been unable to see margin improvement. Since the third-quarter of 2017 gross profit margins have been slipping, falling from 15.5 percent to 13.5 percent last quarter.

Earnings Erode

Earnings are the real problem for the company. Estimates for 2018, have dropped a stunning 56 percent since the start of 2018, to $0.39 per share. That is a decline of almost 27 percent from 2017 earnings of $0.54. Even worse, estimates for 2019 have dropped 41 percent to $0.89.

Further weighing on the earnings is the reinvestment into the business, such as logistics and infrastructure. This is likely to weigh on margins, and depending on just how much or how little the company plans make current estimates a potential risk.

Overvalued

The big problem with JD's stock is its valuation. Consider Alibaba- its main rival, trades at a much lower earnings multiple, and if JD's shares were to match Alibaba's, JD would trade at just $17.80.

Bearish Options Bets

JD's options suggest a bleak future for the stock as well. The options set to expire on January 18 at the $27 strike price, favor shares falling further. The puts at the strike price have almost 34,000 open contracts, betting the stock drops. That is four times greater than the number of open call contracts. A buyer of the $27 puts would need the stock to fall by roughly 9 percent to $24.75 to break even if holding the puts until expiration. It is no small bet either; the open puts have a dollar value of almost $7.7 million.

JD has what appears to be many fundamental issues with its business. While the current trade tensions add a level of risk, the company has no control over.

When the company delivers results in November, maybe it can provide some extra clarity to help calm investors nerves. But until then the path of least resistance may be lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future.