Why NXP Semiconductors Is Headed Higher

The prediction that shares of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) would fall to the $80 range depends on two things. First, markets getting skittish over the prospects for the chip sector due to elevating trade wars would send the stock lower. Second, the near-term uncertainties could deepen the discount on the stock. NXPI, which already is at a discount relative to its future prospects, also may have bottomed after management reiterated its gross margin and profit growth forecasts made some two years ago.

Relative valuation models suggest the stock is expensive. Micron Technology (MU) and Applied Materials (AMAT) are in the DRAM and NAND market and trade at forward P/Es in the 4 times to 9 times range, compared to NXPI at 11 times. NXPI’s growth market is in IoT, where companies like Ambarella (AMBA) and BlackBerry (BB) trade at forward multiples at 60 times and 68 times, respectively. Management also debunked some of the points raised in the bearish article predicting NXPI stock would fall in the near term. Thirty months ago, the company talked about 5 -8 percent growth but ever since it pivoted toward the automotive market, management thinks it will grow in the 8 – 10 percent range here. In the industrial space, business growth will be 9 – 11 percent, thanks to supporting IoT capabilities, edge processing, and opportunities from supplying cloud solutions.

Management believes it will outgrow the industry by at least 50 percent, leading to a 31 – 33 percent increase in operating income. Still, short-term gross margin reached the low end of management’s guidance due to higher operating expenses. Since the company is no longer merging with Qualcomm (QCOM), it will face slightly higher spending. These investments will pay off as income grows by up to 15 percent.

Limited Share Buyback

Executive Gray Powell explained that the company spent $4 billion out of the $5 billion in buying back its stock. But to buy more shares, not only must it ask shareholders to do so, which takes four to five weeks, the tax rate on the buyback is 17.5 percent.

Merger with Freescale To Pay Off

In the last two years after NXP and Freescale merged, NXP gained a wider solutions capability by broadening its technology and product portfolio. Now that electrification and ADAS markets are growing quickly, sales of NXP’s radar transceivers and microprocessors are set to grow by 20 percent.

On the apps processor side, NXPI has the expertise in bringing together the apps processor with the micros. The company believes this market will grow 80 to 90 percent over the next few years, with NXPI leading in this space.

Valuation

NXPI’s intrinsic value, based on future cash flow, is $117:

This target price is close to the average $110 price target Wall Street analysts have on the stock. Most recently, one analyst at Stifel Nicolaus set a $84 price target on NXPI. Needham and Jefferies both have a target in the $120 range:

The $117 price target relies greatly on NXP’s management meeting its growth estimates and ramping up sales for new products following a number of design wins. At the Deutsche Bank 2018 Technology Conference, the company said:

We're going pretty good on the 64-bit multicore arm design wins, but they are not materializing into revenue yet. So what we've seen is the legacy business that power PC business rolling off, it's really great from Significant Head Wins for us.

Takeaway

Investors who held NXPI stock through the Qualcomm acquisition bid may consider averaging down. Near-term uncertainties created a temporary discount on the stock price. As sales materialize and growth picks up, the stock will make its way toward the $100 level.

