Kroger: Investments Will Eventually Pay Off

Sentiment has turned sour in Kroger (KR) shares as the retailer's Q2 earnings did not sit well with investors. Shares remains down about $4 a share from their pre-earnings peak back on the 12th of this month of almost $32 a share. The main issue in the earnings report was revenue growth, or the lack of it to be more succinct.

Top line sales came in at $27.67 billion which was a 1% increase over the same quarter of 12 months prior. The market was obviously looking for more as investors use the top line growth rate as a key metric to value companies in the retail sector. With the emergence of the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and hard retailers such as Lidl & Aldi, traditional retailers are doing everything possible to fend off competition, but it is coming at a cost.

Investors need to remember that Kroger's ongoing store transformation (there was 600+ upheavals in the second quarter which probably will end up being a peak quarter for disruption) had to have affected the numbers in Q2. McDonald's (MCD) is actually going through something similar in the US at the moment where restaurants on mass are being remodeled.

There is no getting away from this and no guarantee of how the disruption will affect sales in the short term. Less product in-store invariably affects the numbers over the short term. All we know is that we would be confident that the retailer's transformative efforts will bear fruit for the firm down the road. Here are reasons why.

Being the largest traditional grocer in the US by revenue, Kroger possesses clear loss leaders such as grocery and fuel (50% of its stores sell fuel) which it can leverage to drive customers in-store. Target (TGT), for example, which is maybe further on in its store remodeling initiatives does not have these obvious loss leaders. Personally, I feel the online grocery market plus "fresh food" delivery will increase meaningfully over the next few years and this is where Kroger will be looking for significant growth. The firm already has more than 1,000 click and collect stores. Furthermore, the Ocado grocery delivery deal along with the recent Nuro deal demonstrate that there is plenty happening behind the scenes here that maybe investors are missing. From using robots to parcel and pack online orders to then using autonomous vehicles to deliver the orders is where this industry is going and Kroger wants to be at the forefront. We still maintain the online delivery market for fresh produce is where Kroger can make market share gains against the likes of Costco (COST). This stands to reason. Food shoppers will want expedited delivery options for both fresh and hot food (meal kits). This demand will suit perfectly the regional markets Kroger currently dominates in.

It is well known that Kroger's customer analytics have been instrumental to the retailer's success to date. Well, now with 84.51° on board, Kroger continues to double down on this segment in order to gain any kind of edge on the competition with respect to consumer behavior which entails frequency of item purchase, etc. In fact, this is another reason why customers may have opted to shop elsewhere recently. Kroger, for example, stocks a much higher level of private label brands compared to the industry average. Margins on these products are obviously much higher than the mainstream brands. One of the aims of Kroger's Re-stock program is to pitch its private label brands aggressively where its data deems it can do so. Maybe this backfired recently with respect to foot traffic, but I would advise investors to keep focused on the long haul here as the retailer is hell bent on maintaining its innovation stance.

The market is usually forgiving if it can see that elevated investment is going to bear fruit by means of future revenue growth. Since Kroger has not convinced the market that investments are paying off, shares are consequently suffering. However, management has made it clear that investment will remain elevated. Kroger Ship is another initiative that hopes to bring convenience to customers and this really is the crux of the matter. Similar to Target (in that both retailers cannot compete with the sheer scale of Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Costco and Amazon), Kroger wants to leverage every one of its stores to their maximum. From the loyalty program to curbside pickup, to Kroger Ship, etc., the retailer will continue investing to protect and gain market share in the local regions it operates in. Kroger knows competition will be slow to enter its markets if the value proposition of its stores are extremely high. Again, though, we may not see results here for some time to come.

To sum up, Kroger remains in a transitional phase as it attempts to match its competition every step of the way. Improving productivity and innovation remain very much on the company's radar. Its grocery selection along with fuel will at least get customers in store. Gradually increasing the value proposition should mean higher basket shops going forward.

