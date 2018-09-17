Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Debt Funds At Unwarranted Premia

We don't own Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income (EDF) in our portfolios but I know some of our members do. I would recommend selling here as the premium just popped +20%, the highest since inception 8 years ago. 1-year z-score is +2.0.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) is also pricey at a +8.52% premium and a 1-year z-score of +1.9, but is less egregiously overvalued than EDF.

It seems incomprehensible that the two funds should be trading at significant premiums with all of the pessimism surrounding emerging markets recently. Granted, the two funds only have 3-4% allocated to Turkey but the spillover effect can be real.

In fact, it seems as though EDF and EDI investors haven't realized how much the funds' NAVs have fallen over the past week. EDF lost -8.50% in NAV since last Monday but price has only fallen by -4.80%. Whereas EDI lost -8.42% in NAV since last Monday but price has only fallen by -3.81%. This has pushed the premiums of both funds up by 5% in only 1 week!

Both funds are trading at or close to their all-time NAV lows, increasing the risk of a distribution cut. EDF yields 16.05% with 55% coverage from NII, and the NAV yield is an obviously unsustainable 18.62%. EDI is a bit more conservative with "only" 14.09% yield that is 63% covered from NII, and the NAV yield is 14.78%.

EDF Net Asset Value data by YCharts

The situation with emerging markets seems precarious now, but I am actually agnostic on the performance of emerging markets bonds going forward (after all, we don't know how much of the negativity is already priced in). What I do know is that investors wishing to remain invested in EM bonds can stack the odds in their favor by rotating out of EDF and EDI into more undervalued funds, allowing them to "compound income on steroids".

Looking through the database, I would recommend Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD) or Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) as conservative choices, and Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (MSD) or Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (EMD) as more aggressive choices.

JEMD currently trades with a discount of -0.70% and a yield of 6.13% that is 105% covered. It's a fairly new fund so it doesn't have a 1-year z-score yet. The target term nature of the fund should keep the price tethered fairly close to the NAV, since 2022 is only a few years ago (admittedly, a lot can happen during this time).

TEI trades with a yield of 8.71% with 95% coverage, a discount of -8.84% and a 1-year z-score of -0.2. It pays quarterly which may not appeal to all investors. It is also the only unleveraged fund out of the peer group, so it is the most conservative in that respect.

MSD trades with a deep discount of -12.59% and a 1-year z-score of -2.1. It yields 6.47% quarterly with 104% coverage (note: CEFConnect has the wrong coverage number (35%) possibly because it didn't account for the quarterly schedule. The Closed-End Fund Advisors page shows the correct coverage ratio of 104%. The same applies to EDD.).

EMD trades with a deep discount of -12.90% and a 1-year z-score of -1.5. It yields 9.10% with 99% coverage.

TEI, MSD and EMD all beat EDF and EDI over the past 1 and 5 years, but they trail over 3 years.

Remember CEF investors, don't just look at the yield! The three lower-yielding EM debt funds (TEI, MSD and EMD) have been able to preserve their NAVs much better than EDF and EDI over the past 5 years. This tells us that EDF and EDI's distributions have been more destructive compared to rest of the peer group.

EDF Net Asset Value data by YCharts

Please note: This article was first released to members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory 1 month ago, so data may be out of date. Please check latest data before making investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.