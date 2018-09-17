Jonathan Cooper Portfolio Review, September 2018

Soliciting any advice readers have to give, especially regarding low-beta U.S. or Canadian companies I could consider adding to my portfolio.

Moves of >10% since last month in seven stocks - six of them positive. Not too shabby.

Portfolio Goals

We're all at different stages in life and with different goals for our investments. My portfolio is a reflects my investment goals and my risk tolerance, among other factors.

I am 35 years old and intend that my portfolio will be used for retirement in the distant future. I do not anticipate retiring for at least 20 years. I almost never take money out of my portfolio and any dividends I receive are reinvested (when available from my brokerage). My portfolio aims for long-term capital accumulation, with an emphasis on maintaining a diversified portfolio - across countries, sectors, and value/growth stocks.

(Author, holdings by country and by sector)

I believe in maintaining a broadly diversified portfolio - across sectors and countries. I live in Canada and my future costs will be in Canadian dollars, but I invest only ~one-third of my equity portfolio into Canadian assets. I aim to invest another third into U.S. assets and the final third into international assets. (I'm currently a bit light on international assets and a bit heavy on Canadian assets.)

I further try to limit any given position to ~5% of my total portfolio. I frequently write on this platform about Canadian cannabis stocks, but I limit my investment in that volatile sector to ~15% of my total portfolio, to reduce risk. Recently, I have also considered moving non-cannabis investments into less volatile securities to reduce the overall risk (beta and volatility) of my portfolio.

Most of my U.S. and Canadian positions are held in individual companies. The global portion of my portfolio is held entirely in index funds. This reflects my belief that I have a lower-than-average knowledge of the economy of, e.g., China. Therefore, if I was to choose investments in China, I would be fundamentally "dead money" (in poker terms) - if I won, it would merely be luck. I'd rather simply ride the market in that situation rather than roll the dice of fortune. I spent my college years playing at online casinos for profit (made >$100,000 as a student from +EV casino bonuses and the like) - I'm not afraid to gamble, but only if I know the odds are on my side. With investing in companies in China, I have no such knowledge.

My index fund selections are almost always based on their portfolio and their costs - both the expense ratio and trading costs. My accounts are spread out between three brokerages - TD Ameritrade (AMTD), Interactive Brokers (IBKR), and Questrade. These include taxable accounts, a TFSA, Roth and Non-Roth IRA accounts, and an HSA account. When possible, I also prefer to hold US stocks in my Interactive Brokers account, to allow me to lend those shares to short-sellers.

What I Own

This is a complete listing of my equity holdings. To make this a bit easier to read, I've sorted positions from largest-to-smallest, and I have separated the ETFs from the non-ETFs and color-coded the ETFs in grey-scale.

This chart does not include covered calls. I have covered calls out for my entire AMD holding and part of my CGC holding. The AMD calls are well into the money, so I don't really own any AMD at all unless prices fall dramatically before September 21.

This chart excludes non-equity holdings. I have a fixed-income aspect to my portfolio as well, which is currently held in a 2.5% interest account ($CAD) with Tangerine Bank (BNS).

Holding Pct Since* Cost* Price Ret% SPDR S&P World ex-US (ETF) (SPDW) 16.6% 2/6/18 $29.05 $30.24 4% SPDR S&P Emerging Markets (ETF) (SPEM) 14.0% 2/6/18 $40.14 $34.13 -15% JPMorgan BetaBuiders Canada ETF (BBCA) 11.9% 9/4/18 $24.32 $24.30 0% Vanguard All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) 4.0% 2/12/18 $31.13 $32.64 5% Horizons Marijuana ETF (TSE:HMMJ) 0.7% 2/23/18 $18.17 $22.34 23% Canopy Growth Corp (CGC) 5.7% 7/6/18 $30.17 $47.19 56% Apple Inc. (AAPL) 5.0% 2/27/18 $184.90 $223.80 21% Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) 5.0% 7/30/18 $19.73 $27** 37% Facebook, Inc. (FB) 4.6% 2/23/18 $182.95 $162.30 -11% Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd Class B (TSE:CSW.B) 4.4% 8/27/18 $19.25 $19.40 1% Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO) 4.4% 2/14/18 $4.82 $7.70 60% Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) 4.4% 7/23/18 $1,206.73 $1,178 -2% Tesla Inc (TSLA) 3.3% 8/1/18 $324.90 $295.20 -9% Roku Inc (ROKU) 2.7% 2/23/18 $40.41 $71.12 76% Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCQX:ACBFF) 2.4% 8/27/18 $6.86 $6.52 -5% CannTrust Holdings Inc (TSE:TRST) 1.6% 8/31/18 $10.45 $11.00 5% Dollar General Corp. (DG) 1.4% 12/11/17 $92.25 $108.90 18% QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) 1.4% 12/11/17 $63.04 $75.09 19% Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) 1.3% 8/30/17 $71.88 $68.91 -4% GameStop Corp. (GME) 1.3% 11/22/17 $16.90 $16.79 -1% Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) 1.2% 9/26/17 $54.74 $62.43 14% High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) 1.1% 3/5/18 $10.56 $7.92 -25% Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) 0.9% 12/11/17 $107.61 $84.57 -21% Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (CVE:NINE) 0.2% 1/31/18 $2.75 $1.66 -40%

(*Cost basis reduced, in some cases, for reinvested dividends and includes trading fees. Date is date of first purchase. Total percent is slightly <100% because I hold some cash.)

Note that AMD doesn't really trade at $27, but I sold covered calls at $27 which expire on September 21 and cover my entire position. Thus, I have it listed at $27 since that's the price I'll get for my shares.

New Equity Holdings

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd Class B (TSE:CSW.B) see also (OTC:CRBBF) (OTCPK:CBYDF) (TSE:CSW.A), 4.4% holding: This is part of a general effort on my part to take advantage of favorable Canadian dividend tax laws and to reduce the beta of my portfolio. I wrote an in-depth article on Corby on September 5th, "Corby Spirit And Wine: Wiser's Whisky Makes For Tasty Dividends."

Corby is a mature, slow-growth, dividend-paying Canadian spirit maker and importer. Given their risk characteristics (low beta, steadily-increasing dividends), I like Corby for their price and think it diversifies my portfolio nicely.

They also just had a dividend ex-date on September 15, so I'll receive C$0.22/share on September 28th, reducing my cost basis to $19.03/share. (This holding is in Interactive Brokers, so I won't be able to reinvest my dividend as this is a Canadian stock.)

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCQX:ACBFF) see also (TSE:ACB), 2.4% holding: I purchased a moderate holding in Aurora Cannabis on August 27. I like Aurora Cannabis and thing they are reasonably-priced. I haven't written a full write-up on Aurora yet, but I am likely to do so soon. I think it's a reasonable value to peers though, as illustrated on my chart from "Avoid Tilray And Buy Literally Anything Else Instead" (apologies for the somewhat sensational title, but I am legitimately concerned that unknowing retails will get hurt by Tilray (TLRY)):

(Author; number in italics is supply agreements with undisclosed volume; this is in $CAD)

CannTrust Holdings Inc (TSE:TRST), 1.6% holding: I purchased shares of CannTrust on 8/31 on the basis of in-depth research that I posted on The Growth Operation. Subscribers are welcome to read that full piece (and non-subscribers are welcome to sign up for a free trial to read it, too), but the Cliff's Notes version is that I like CannTrust.

I further covered CannTrust, briefly, in a non-premium article "The Cannabis Chronicles: A Pocket Of Turbulence, CannTrust's Big Deal." In that piece, I noted that CannTrust signed three new supply deals, and was up to eight agreements - by far the most of firms of its market cap. In that piece, I posted this chart:

(Author based on company filings and own calculations; for details on how I calculate enterprise value, see my recent article on Canopy Growth.)

I'd note this chart is already slightly outdated: Organigram (OTCQX:OGRMF) has subsequently announced a seventh supply deal, which I tweeted on 9/14. But the underlying fact there remains that CannTrust has a lot of deals for a company of its size.

Returning Equity Holdings

Everything else I hold - in terms of non-ETFs - I also held back in August, and I haven't purchased or sold any shares in any of those companies since then. Where appropriate, I have reinvested dividends, such as with ALK and LUV. (Shameless plug for Seeking Alpha's improved dividend pages there, too.)

Notable price movements (over 10%) in that time include:

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) see also (OTCPK:HYYDF), formerly Hydropothecary: Was $4.59, now $7.70 (+68%). HEXO has benefited from a rally in cannabis stocks that have lifted all boats. I still really like my holding in HEXO - their stock is priced attractively compared to peers and their execution has been pretty good. I recently posted an in-depth profile on HEXO on The Growth Operation, for those who are subscribers. (And if not, there are free trials available this month.)

AMD (AMD): Was $20, now $33 (+66%). I sold covered called in AMD at $27, so I am only seeing a bit over half of this up-side, but AMD's been on a massive run and shareholders have been well-rewarded. This run has been aided by a series of analyst upgrades or initiations at Buy (FBN, Argus, Rosenblatt, Susquehanna) primarily based on AMD's continuing strengths in servers, desktop, AI, and graphics. Which, combined, are essentially AMD's entire business - so you can see why they'd rise.

While I won't capture all the up-side on this trade, after the money from selling covered calls, I will exit my position in AMD up ~40% in under two months. I will continue to monitor AMD over the coming quarters and would not be surprised if I initiate a new position in AMD in the coming months.

Canopy Growth (CGC): Was $34, now $47 (+40%). Canopy has benefited from a massive rally in cannabis stocks that lifted all boats. As a result, Canopy Growth is now my largest position despite not adding shares. I recently wrote about Canopy Growth in "Canopy Growth: The King Of Cannabis Doesn't Come Cheaply." The title there pretty much sums up my thoughts, although the article is also a good read for those considering an investment in the leader in Canadian cannabis.

Roku (ROKU): Was $56, now $71 (+27%). I haven't written anything new on Roku since, "Roku: Riding The Wave Of The OTT Revolution" on August 5 (an article I really like - it's an Author's Pick so there's no paywall), but Roku has been flying high. Honestly, if I did a DCF, they might be priced a little too high right now, but I'll remain a shareholder because I love the secular tailwinds of their business and they keep adding new TV customers and receiving positive coverage from analysts. I am likely to write more about Roku either before or after their earnings in ~early November.

Delta 9 Cannabis (CVE:NINE) see also (OTCPK:VRNDF): Was $1.36, now $1.66 (+22%). Delta 9 announced positive Q2 results on August 29, but have largely just risen with the rest of the industry leading up to legalization on October 17. I expect to cover Delta 9 once again (with my previous article being February 1) soon, likely on The Growth Operation.

Qualcomm (QCOM): Was $63, now $75 (+14%). Qualcomm's deal with NXPI (thankfully) fell apart, and they are repurchasing shares instead. I love this move and plan to publish a piece on Qualcomm this week on the public side of Seeking Alpha. Stay tuned for that piece, but spoilers: I still like Qualcomm.

Dollar Tree (DLTR): Was $96, now $85 (-12%). It's tough to complain about a single losing stock when the six stocks above this were all up rather than down. So, I won't complain, but I'll note that Dollar Tree fell on earnings and guidance. The biggest issue here is continued weakness in the Family Dollar chain. Sadly, my bull thesis on Dollar Tree was partly based on their ability to turn around that chain. Instead, this is the second consecutive disappointing earnings day.

Despite these losses, I continue to like dollar stores in my portfolio. When a lot of my portfolio is uber-risky things like cannabis or Tesla, it is helpful to have much less risky assets like dollar stores to round out the mix. (I probably won't write much about Dollar Tree in the future though, since readership is limited, and it infrequently leads to much discussion in the comments.)

ETF Holdings

The most notable change in my ETF portfolio is that I switched from 20% TSE:VCN to 12% BBCA and 4% VCN, for my Canadian market exposure.

I wrote in good depth about why BBCA over EWC in my recent article, "Comparing The Canadian Market ETFs: BBCA Vs. EWC," which I'd recommend reading if you own EWC. Even if you don't, I think it's useful to see how I'd compare two ETFs that cover ~the same index. The real key is less about the portfolio and more just about the fees.

The reason I switched from VCN to BBCA is because I moved my Canadian market ETF from a taxable Canadian account (IBKR) to a non-taxable American account (AMTD) so that I could move more SPEM and SPDW to IBKR. Both SPEM and SPDW are borrowable under IBKR's stock yield enhancement program, while Canadian stocks are not. Thus, this lets me lend out more shares and make interest on that lending.

So far this year, I've made more interest from lending shares on IBKR than I've paid in trading commissions. Not too bad - works out even better than Robin Hood's free trades. (Interactive Brokers is, however, much more difficult to use and probably not appropriate for less experienced traders. Its user interface leaves quite a bit to be desired.)

Overall Performance & Looking Forward

I don't focus too much on performance on this page for the simple reason that I don't think it is useful to readers. I don't think my actual portfolio is one that many folks would want to mirror - between its 1/3rd split of Canada/US/global stocks and its emphasis on risky tech/cannabis stocks - and I'm not trying to convince others to mirror my portfolio.

But in general, I've been pleased with my portfolio's performance over the past ~six months and pleased with my overall investment portfolio's performance in general. I've recorded my monthly ending totals, and all deposits/withdrawals, since June 1, 2015. Based on that, I get the following results:

Portfolio in USD Portfolio in CAD Annual Growth Rate, since 6/1/15 14.4% 15.9% Annualized Volatility, since 6/1/15 12.0% 11.7% Beta* 1.01 0.78

(Author but should be taken as an approximation. This is based on recorded monthly results. Beta is compared to SPY for USD and TSE:HXT for CAD, also monthly.)

SPY Total Return Price data by YCharts

Since April 1, I am up ~11% in USD and ~12% in CAD. That's roughly matching SPY and beating HXT soundly, but my portfolio has also been riskier than SPY or HXT during that span. But that said, I've been pleased with its performance since April. Prior to April, I was experimenting a bit with UPRO - and I might return to leveraged ETFs in the future, too (see my blog post "Research On Leveraged Funds I Would Enjoy Seeing" for a bit of my thinking there) - which led to a bit more increased volatility in both directions.

I am happy with my portfolio right now. I am likely to purchase shares of a new cannabis company on 9/17 - based on some research that I have published on The Growth Operation. Other than that, I don't have any other anticipated trades. My AMD calls will exercise on September 21 (barring catastrophic collapse in AMD prices), leaving me with a 5% cash position. I anticipate using that cash to bolster my positions in SPEM and SPDW, which have fallen below the 1/3rd mark.

Until next time, happy investing, and I'm more than happy to take any questions, comments, or discussion about my portfolio, the individual securities in it. I'm also happy to take suggestions on which companies I should consider adding - especially in the genre of low beta Canadian or American companies that can help de-risk my portfolio further.

Thanks for reading!

Members of The Growth Operation, my exclusive community, receive: First access to in-depth research articles on my favorite cannabis stocks.

Access to my Model Cannabis Portfolio.

Up-to-date news and updates on cannabis companies.

Access to my full, live portfolio. This month only, membership is 25% off for your first year. Sign up for a free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN MY PORTFOLIO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long everything in my portfolio, as noted above. I also have covered calls written on AMD (ITM, full position, 9/21 @ $27) and CGC (OOTM, partial position, 9/21 @ $55).

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.