AltaGas Now Offers A 9.6% Yield. Is It Safe?

AltaGas Ltd. [TSX:ALA](OTCPK:ATGFF) used a mix of debt and essentially stock for the ~CAD$9 billion WGL Holdings acquisition. The debt included a ~US$4.95 billion bridge facility. It also raised capital from the markets by selling CAD$2.6 billion of subscription receipts in Q1 2017.

The acquisition took about a year and four months to finally close in July 2018. In the process, the company had to pay interest on the debt and high dividend-equivalent payments for the receipts, which were converted to common shares when the acquisition closed.

For example, in 2017, AltaGas incurred CAD$170 million of interest expense, which was 12.6% higher than the interest expense of CAD$151 million in 2016 largely due to the financing costs of roughly CAD$19 million associated with the bridge facility.

In 2017, AltaGas paid about CAD$147.84 million of dividend-equivalent payments for the subscription receipts. In comparison, it declared ~CAD$362 million of common stock dividends and ~CAD$59 million of preferred dividends.

Recent Balance Sheet

At the end of Q2 2018, AltaGas had total liabilities of ~CAD$5.3 billion, which included total current liabilities of CAD$769 million and long term debt of ~CAD$3.25 billion. It had total assets of ~CAD$10.88 billion, which included total current assets of ~CAD$1.28 billion.

Rapid Debt Reduction: A Good Thing or Bad Thing?

To rapidly repay its debt, AltaGas has been selling its non-core assets. For example, last Monday, the company announced that it will be selling ~CAD$560 million worth of midstream and power assets in North America. To date, that's a total of ~CAD$1.5 billion of asset sales that it has announced or completed for WGL. It expects another ~CAD$500 million of asset sales by Q4 2018.

Interestingly enough, among the asset sales were AltaGas's 13.3% stake in Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. [TSX:TWM](OTC:TWMIF), which we also own in our dividend portfolio. AltaGas sold all its Tidewater shares to Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc., which is a private equity firm that is focused on investing in Canadian companies valued at CAD$30-600 million, for CAD$1.45 per share.

We just bought shares of Tidewater in early August. And as covered here, we still believe there's much room for the stock to run over the next two years, despite the stock has appreciated 13% since our purchase.

What really dragged down AltaGas stock in the last week was its announcement to spin off its quality Canadian assets as a public entity, AltaGas Canada Inc.

Specifically, the new entity "will hold Canadian rate-regulated natural gas distribution utility assets and contracted wind power in Canada, as well as an approximate 10% indirect equity interest in the Northwest Hydro Facilities in British Columbia." (Source: AltaGas's press release)

Although AltaGas will hold ~37% to 45% of AltaGas Canada at the close of the initial public offering, it is not as good as owning all of those assets. In exchange, AltaGas expects to get close to CAD$1 billion that will be used to repay its bridge facility.

It's a good thing for AltaGas to reduce its debt, but at the same time, this seems like a longwinded way of AltaGas exchanging its quality Canadian assets (and non-core assets) for WGL. Are the WGL assets better than the Canadian assets that AltaGas sold? Was it worth it to take on all that debt and issue equity (i.e., the receipts) for WGL? Only time will tell.

As of Q2, due to the completion of the WGL acquisition, AltaGas still expects normalized EBITDA to increase by ~25-30% and normalized funds from operations to increase by ~15-20% compared to 2017.

Obviously, the market doesn't seem to believe that.

Is the Dividend Safe?

As of writing, AltaGas trades at CAD$22.85 per share, which represents a nearly 9.6% based on its September dividend of CAD$0.1825 per share that's payable in October. So, the company is still committed to its dividend.

As late as August, management still indicated AltaGas had visible dividend growth for 2019-2021. My hope is that AltaGas will maintain its dividend for the rest of the year and keep its promise for dividend hikes for the next few years.

However, in light of all these changes, I can't say for sure that the dividend is safe. Over the next few quarters, we should have a clearer picture of the company's cash flow generation with contributions from WGL and the impacts from asset sales.

Investor Takeaway

With an improved balance sheet from rapid debt reduction, it should make AltaGas a safer company to invest in. However, the market dislikes AltaGas spinning off its quality Canadian assets and doesn't seem to believe in the value and growth that WGL could bring. Over the next few quarters, there should be more clarity on the transformed company's ability to generate cash flow.

