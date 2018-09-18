Dexcom Investors Are Whistling Past The Graveyard

Introduction

I want to start by saying that Dexcom (DXCM) is not alone in the neighborhood of companies whose market capitalizations have exceeded their market size. A number of small and mid capitalization stocks in the healthcare devices, diagnostics and services sectors have run years ahead of their potential. I recently wrote an article on a particular name, U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH), highlighting that the name is even more overvalued than its 73x trailing twelve month (TTM) multiple implies.

Dexcom is a relatively young company that has become the leader in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM). This technology enables users to regularly monitor their glucose levels and adjust their insulin consumption depending on the highs and lows that the system reports. Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had a version of CGM in the early 2000s, but it was used primarily for the physicians' purposes. When it did start selling to consumers, it was primarily paired with Medtronic's already popular insulin pump. It wasn't until Dexcom introduced its system and spent a significant amount of money marketing it that patients began to use CGM independently of an insulin pump. You can read more about the history of both companies' technology and commercialization development via the hyperlinks earlier in this paragraph.

Dexcom's Ascent

Look at the chart below. They went from zero in sales to a billion in ten years.

But look at this chart too. In the same ten years, the company lost over $500 million. Adding in the $175 million the company lost prior to 2008 results in a total cumulative loss of $700 million.

Valuation

Dexcom is one of the pioneers in being able to convince investors that losses to this extent are necessary to win market share and/or expand markets. On a business basis, without transparency on where SG&A was being spent, it's difficult to judge the merits of this argument. As it stands today, Dexcom is at a $50 million annual run rate net loss (as judged by the consensus estimates for a loss of $0.50 per share in 2018) and cash flow break-even (as judged by the company's statements of cash flows) at nearly a billion dollars in sales. At this valuation, the argument has to be that the company has built a moat and that if they wanted to slow growth and produce a profit, they could. Let's see what the math shows in this scenario. The table below shows how a company in mature growth mode might spend its resources.

Sales $1 Billion Gross Profits $680 million Selling, General & Marketing $350 million Research & Development $80 million Amortization $30 million Operating Income $220 million Net Income (Based on 25% comprehensive tax rate) $165 million

The sales figure represents an average of the expected 2018 and 2019 sales figures, respectively. Gross profits are based on the company's current gross margin. The remaining ratios are based on the average of the four largest medical device companies (SYK, MDT, ABT, ZBH). Based on this scenario, the company's P/E ratio would be 83x and its EV/EBITDA 65x. The average profitable health products company trades for 19x EV/EBITDA and 27x P/E. For these ratios to come in line with its med tech peers, sales and income would either have to triple or else the stock would be worth $47, where shares were before their spectacular ascent that started one year ago.

It's fair to say that the company's sales growth and execution can be credited with the move up. Last year, when Abbott (ABT) won approval to bring its continuous glucose monitor back on the market, there was concern that they would capture market share. ABT's was the first system to not require finger prick calibration with a traditional glucose monitor (DXCM's device also has this feature now). There was also concern last year that Medtronic's first-in-class close-looped system, incorporating automated insulin delivery, would take CGM share. As Dexcom reported its 4Q:17, 1Q:18 and 2Q results with accelerating growth, investors decided that either the market was growing enough for everyone to benefit or competitive threats eluded Dexcom.

What is to credit for 2018 growth was not specifically called out by management, leaving investors like myself to dig deeper...

Something more sinister might be contributing to the company's 2018 growth. After years of sales growth trend from distributors and direct sales channels running in parallel, starting in 2018, growth decoupled without an explanation on either conference call as to the reason. I call this out as particularly odd because prior to 2018, the largest difference in growth rate between distributor and direct since 2014 was less than 30%. This jumped to 95% and 62% in the first and second quarters of 2018, respectively. The primary trade-off between distributor and direct sales is that sales borne via distributor allow the company to maintain a lower overhead while direct sales typically result in a higher product margin.

This trend led to a multi-year low of percent of sales that comes from distributors. It's possible that the company offered a promotion on G5 sensors ahead of the approval of its new device, and that that's what drove direct sales, but the company did not call it out on its conference call.

The last time direct sales accelerated quickly, the rate plummeted, from 62% in Q3:16 to 11% the next quarter and 6% in Q2:17. It seems that the company has accounted for a drop-off trend in the back half based on guidance, however, management was scant on details as to why. Maybe it has something to do with their recently elevated accounts receivables.

In the spirit of transparency, I typically am not worried about a company's accounts receivable balance unless days sales outstanding (DSO) are around 80 days or higher. In this case, they are only around 60 days. But because the company's acceleration in growth in 2018 in the face of increased competition raised an ire of suspicion for me, I dug a little deeper. As you can see from these charts, the company is simply at a higher level of receivables than it typically runs. In my search for an explanation in the company's filings, I found that the below risk factor only started being included in the company's filings in the second quarter of 2017:

"Uncollectible uninsured and patient due accounts could adversely affect our results of operations. The primary collection risks for our accounts receivable relate to the uninsured patient accounts and patient accounts for which the primary insurance carrier has paid the amounts covered by the applicable agreement, but patient responsibility amounts (exclusions, deductibles and copayments) remain outstanding. In the event that we are unsuccessful in collecting payments owed by patients, and/or experience increases in the amount, or deterioration in the collectability, of uninsured and patient due accounts receivable, this could adversely affect our cash flows and results of operations. We may also be adversely affected by the growth in patient responsibility accounts as a result of increases in the adoption of plan structures, due to evolving health care policy and insurance landscapes that shift greater responsibility for care to individuals through greater exclusions and copayment and deductible amounts."

The introduction of this disclosure may be linked to both the increase in direct sales and higher accounts receivable. When a customer purchases their products directly, there is no risk of non-collection because the company doesn't ship out the product until they receive payment. However, when insurance covers it, the consumer is left to pay whatever the insurance company does not. The diagnostic lab industry has faced a similar dynamic over the years and typically realized about 5% of revenue as bad debt as a result. It could be that management flagged this as an issue and muted guidance accordingly. The question is whether this represents a stumbling block for the company. Investors should keep an eye both on the direction of direct sales and accounts receivable.

They should also be keen to see whether the second quarter rebound in distributor sales is sustainable. As you can see from the chart below, growth in this sales channel has been on a noticeable downward trajectory starting in the second quarter of 2016.

Competition

The continuous glucose monitoring space is heating up. There are many existing and up-and-coming systems that all come with their own advantages. The company's biggest omnipresent threats are Abbott and Medtronic. There are two factors to worry about with ABT and MDT being the company's primary competition. First, as Dexcom management stated on the last call, both companies are significantly better capitalized then Dexcom. Second, the CGM business for both companies represents a relatively small portion of their businesses. Everyone is desperate for top-line growth, and these companies have the ability to undercut Dexcom on price, in favor of growth.

ABT is currently the worldwide leader in CGM. However, they were not in the U.S. market for a number of years due to a product recall. This changed at the end of 2017 when ABT attained FDA approval for its device. At the end of July of this year, the company has a new sensor approved that lasts 14 days versus Dexcom's 10 days. ABT sensors also run half the price of Dexcom's with less upfront cost. Based on these measures, ABT's sensors are more economical. You can click on the last hyperlink for a comprehensive comparison of the three companies' products, though it was published earlier in the year. Medtronic's device has 60-minute glucose event prediction technology (providing an earlier warnings than any other product) and is part of a closed loop system towards an artificial pancreas for pump users (Dexcom has a relationship with Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) to use Tandem's insulin pump with Dexcom's CGM, but the technology does not adjust for predicted hyperglycemia, something that Medtronic's does). Medtronic also entered into a value based contract with Aetna (NYSE:AET) that must show Aetna's population having better outcomes as a result of using Medtronic's devices. This could increase price competition as it could force Dexcom to show that their particular, premium priced CGM produces premium outcomes.

A smaller competitor who recently received U.S. FDA approval is Senseonics (SENS). The primary advantage of their product is that the sensor can be worn 9x longer than Dexcom's and 6x longer than Abbott's. This is because it is an implantable sensor. I don't have first-hand experience with the extent to which regular sensor insertion and removal is an annoyance. I checked out the procedure to insert and remove the Senseonics sensor, and while it is a short in office visit (10-15 minutes), it doesn't look pleasant. While the company's initial product is a 90-day sensor, follow-on products will be 180 and then 365-day sensors. These follow-on sensors seem like they would be more worth the pain than the 90-day sensor, but the patient is not the only one with a decision to make in this instance. Because it is procedure-based, the doctor would make a fee of a few hundred dollars in each instance. This could provide an incentive for doctors to recommend this particular CGM to their patients.

There is also Nemaura (NMRD) medical, whose patch is non-invasive, but which requires regular calibration with a finger prick. This will be positioned as a lower end product, both on price and on capability.

I'm not a fan of indulging on news that's now news, but Apple (AAPL) appears to have filed a patent for a non-invasive detection capability. And their recent product event made it look like the company is serious about moving into the wearables in healthcare space. Their newest watch hopes to have FDA approved ECG and fall detection capabilities. There is also an open source entity called LifePlus who is developing a non-invasive glucose monitor "in stealth mode". How accurate could a non-invasive solution be? Without having any firsthand knowledge of either company's research efforts, it's difficult to know how realistic this is, but, companies are out there trying. For its part, Dexcom is working on a longer life for its sensor as well as a cost reduction for new editions.

Corporate

Something that is more of a nuisance than an imminent threat to Dexcom is its litigation with Agamatrix. Agamatrix claims that Dexcom unlawfully used its communications patents for its products. A judge awarded Agamatrix a nominal amount in response to Dexcom's countersuit against Agamatrix, claiming that the counter-suit was flagrantly merit-less. Agamatrix's case against Dexcom remains open.

Investors should also observe that management has offloaded at least a third of its shares over the past twelve months. The images below represent the company's most recent proxy statement as well as buy and sell activity reported by the Nasdaq. The purchase activity is exclusively the exercise of execute options in order to sell. Approximately 10% of the selling was from the company's outgoing chairman, who is the company's largest insider holder.

Also of note, the Executive Chairman and former CEO of the company Terry Gregg announced his retirement on August 1st. At 69 years of age, aside from unknown personal reasons, it's not clear why Mr. Gregg would step down from the board. There are more than a few instances in corporate history of CEOs who have experienced extreme success and chose to leave when momentum was at its peak.

Risks

The primary risk to my thesis is that the CGM market multiplies from where it is today in a short period of time, and Dexcom is able to maintain market share throughout that growth period. It is true that Dexcom has only 300,000 users out of a total of 6 million in the U.S. and EU who are heavily dependent on insulin. That figure should be adjusted for countries that have no reimbursement in place for Dexcom's product. There is also a matter of convenience, which Dexcom and others have been trying to address. Many users simply to not want another device on their bodies. A fairly recent survey suggests that type 1 users of CGM are 9x more likely to stop using it in their first year than they are their pump.

Another risk is that the company is purchased, but there are numerous reasons to be skeptical of this. First, as I outlined earlier, the valuation is quite stretched already. Second, the landscape is changing significantly right now. A company willing to make such a large bet on this one way or the other right now is unlikely. Finally, two of the largest medical device companies, Medtronic and Abbott, already have their own technologies. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) offloaded their diabetes unit this summer to a private equity firm, who couldn't possibly justify a debt driven takeout of Dexcom. That leaves Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) which, earlier in 2017, exited the insulin pump market. The company does have a penchant for making difficult to justify acquisitions.

Note for people who sell shares short: I use Interactive Brokers, and through them, shares of Dexcom are extremely inexpensive to borrow (<.1%). As I mentioned earlier, I would look carefully at the company's next two reports. If accounts receivable normalizes and direct sales growth continues its parabolic ascent, the short thesis will not be as compelling. Investors should always be extra cautious when shorting a stock. An added risk factor in shorting is that as a position moves against you, it increases in size.

Summary

A few important competitive events happened in the past few months that would not have impacted Dexcom's recent second quarter results. Sensus, with a 90-day implantable sensor, is being marketed, Abbott received approval for its 14-day sensor, and Medtronic is going to start selling its CGM product apart from its pump for the first time. There is also the possible fluke in the boost of the company’s direct sales to look out for in the company's third quarter report.

Investors should also watch for larger competitors Abbott and Medtronic to make value-based deals and/or preferred pricing deals with insurance companies. This is not unheard of. In fact, it has been standard practice in other healthcare sectors. Pharmacy benefit managers have preferred pricing for particular medications and insurance companies have long inked preferred pricing with diagnostic labs and hospitals. These stories can affect DXCM's stock price. When ABT received approval of its device last year, shares of Dexcom retreated 15% on the day.

While Dexcom has done an exceptional job growing up to a billion-dollar company in a relatively short period of time, its growth came at a big, tangible financial cost. The risk with this strategy of losing a significant sum of money in order to gain a lead in the market is that by the time the company has its lead, competitors may have come along and developed something new/different, diminishing the long-term value the company hoped to have built. In this case, it's not clear yet how the story will shake out. I've tried making the case that there are too many uncertainties for this company to be attaining a 13x-15x multiple of sales at this point in its growth cycle. They'll either prove me wrong by growing into the multiple as a result of a new, more efficient product offering or the stock will correct as a result of a more convenient non-invasive technology and/or price competition.

Right now, I see Dexcom fairly valued at a P/S of 3.75x - 4.7x, in line with the healthcare products sector's recent 4.35x ratio. Assuming $1 billion in forward revenues, a fair market capitalization would thus be $3.75b-$4.70b. With a diluted share count of 94 million (including the notes converting at under $100), I reach a price target of $40-50 per share for Dexcom.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DXCM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.