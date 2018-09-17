Arco Platform Readies Plan For $183 Million U.S. IPO

ARCE has produced solid financial results but faces economic uncertainty in Brazil and the IPO isn't cheap.

The company has developed a technology-driven platform for K-12 teaching in Brazil.

Arco Platform has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Arco Platform (ARCE) intends to raise gross proceeds of $183 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company has developed a technology-driven online teaching system for K-12 students in Brazil.

ARCE has posted solid financial results but faces continued economic uncertainty in Brazil.

Company & Customers

Sao Paulo, Brazil-based Arco was founded in 2004 to provide private primary and secondary, or K-12, schools in Brazil with a new method for high-quality education at scale through online technologies. The company focuses on content and technology - the SAS education method.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto.

ARCE has developed a pedagogical system with technology-enabled elements to deliver educational content to private schools. The company’s turnkey curriculum solutions provide educational content in digital and printed formats delivered through their platform.

Arco says it has grown its student base at a 51% CAGR since 2006 and now claims over 405,000 students in 2018.

Management has made a number of minority and majority share acquisitions of complementary companies in 2015 and 2016.

The firm believes that technological innovation is an important driver of education and that in Brazil there is a continued shift from public to private education as parents are increasingly dissatisfied with the quality of public school offerings.

Selling expenses as a percentage of net revenue have dropped in the six months ended June 30, 2018, but have been trending higher as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Q2 2018: 24.8%

2017: 26.7%

2016: 25.3%

2015: 17.4%

This indicates that in recent years the cost of obtaining incremental revenue from the sales function has increased significantly.

Market & Competition

According to a 2015 market research report by Ken Research, the Brazilian education market has seen a growth at a CAGR of 8.8% during the period between 2010 and 2015.

The test preparation market will be the fastest growing segment in terms of CAGR over the forecasted period between 2016 and 2020.

Major competitors that provide or are developing K-12 education software and services in Brazil include:

American School of Sao Paulo

Rio International School

International School of Florianópol

SEB COC Education

Bradesco Foundation

Centro de Ensino Faria Brito

Colégio Intellectus

Apollo Education

Financial Performance

ARCE’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong but uneven topline revenue growth

A steady increase in gross profit

High but fluctuating gross margin

Strong growth in cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past three and ½ years (Audited IFRS for full years):

(Source: Arco F-1/A)

Total Revenue

Q2 2018: $50.6 million, 43.4% increase vs. prior

2017: $63.4 million, 53.1% increase vs. prior

2016: $41.4 million, 36.6% increase vs. prior

2015: $30.3 million

Gross Profit

Q2 2018: $39.5 million

2017: $48.2 million

2016: $30.6 million

2015: $23.0 million

Gross Margin

Q2 2018: 78.1%

2017: 76.0%

2016: 73.9%

2015: 75.9%

Cash Flow from Operations

Q2 2018: $20.1 million cash flow from operations

2017: $20.6 million

2016: $14.6 million

2015: $8.5 million

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $14.3 million in cash and financial investments and $30.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was $19.5 million.

IPO Details

ARCE intends to raise $183 million in gross proceeds from an IPO by selling 11.1 million of its Class A common shares at a midpoint price of $16.50 per share.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share vs. ten votes per share for Class B shareholders, which are the co-founders of the firm.

Multiple classes of stock are a way for senior management to retain voting control of the firm even after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple class of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $788.5 million.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund future acquisitions or investments in complementary businesses, products or technologies. Any remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. We will have broad discretion in allocating the net proceeds from this offering.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Itau BBA, BofA Merrill Lynch, Allen & Company, BTG Pactual, UBS Investment Bank.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 25, 2018.

