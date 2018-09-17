Medical Facilities: What Will It Take To Move Its Share Price Higher?

The company's Nueterra ASCs acquisition should diversify its portfolio and allow it to extract savings through synergies.

Investment Thesis

Medical Facilities Corporation (OTCPK:MFCSF) (TSX: (DR)) delivered okay Q2 2018 earnings result. The company's past quarterly results have been lumpy though. However, we believe the company's recent acquisition of Nueterra ASCs should help diversify its portfolio of facilities and stabilize its revenue. The company's scale should allow it to gain better purchasing power and reduce its medical supplies costs. Medical Facilities' shares are fairly valued if we compare it to its historical average.

Source: YCharts

Medical Facilities' recent quarterly result

Medical Facilities reported Q2 2018 earnings with revenue growth of 10.8% year over year and EBITDA growth of 3.4% year over year. The result was mediocre in our opinion as its newly acquired MFC Nueterra ASCs contributed most of the revenue growth. Without the acquisition, its revenue only grew by 0.9% year over year (see first table below). Its income from operations would have declined by 2.9% year over year if we exclude MFC Nueterra ASCs (see second table below).

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

We are not surprised by Medical Facilities' mediocre result, as its quarterly earnings tend to fluctuate quite a bit. As a result of its lumpy quarterly results, its shares have been trading between C$13 per share and C$15.50 per share.

What we think are the important ingredients to move its share price higher

We believe in order for its share price to stabilize and trend higher, there are several key ingredients that are required:

Consistent revenue growth needed

We believe Medical Facilities needs to demonstrate its capability to produce consistent year over year growth in its quarterly results. Its inconsistent results in the past have been due to several factors such as temporary absence of key surgeons in several of its facilities in the past. For example, a temporary absence of a key surgeon in its ASH facility in Q1 2018 has caused a significant drop in revenue. Other factors that affect its quarterly results include changes in contractual services. For example, its UMASH facility saw a decline of revenue by 17.1% as a result of some reimbursement changes with Blue Cross.

To be fair, it is difficult to add many new surgeons unless there is a lot of new case volume. However, there are other ways to try to keep its overall results consistent. One way is to build a diversified portfolio of facilities. We have to give credit to current management team as they have recently diversified its portfolio through acquisition of several ambulatory surgery centers. As can be seen from the map below, Medical Facilities has now expanded to 11 states (it was only 4 states back in Q2 2017). It also expanded its facilities to 13 facilities from 5 facilities. Its acquisition of higher margin ambulatory surgery centers (now consists of about 11% of its revenue) should improve its revenue mix and stabilize its quarterly revenue.

Source: Q2 2018 Investor Presentation

Cost-saving initiative should help improve its operating margin

Now that the company has completed its acquisition of several ambulatory surgery centers, it needs to demonstrate the capability to improve its gross and operating margins through synergies. We believe Medical Facilities now has greater purchase power to achieve cost savings on medical supplies. We have yet to see this in its latest quarterly result though. As shown in the table below, its expenses as a percentage of revenue in Q2 2018 were 83.2%. It even grew by 10 basis points from Q2 2017. We believe lowering the operating expenses as a percentage of revenue is a key ingredient needed in order to move its share price higher.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Source: Created by author; Morningstar

Risks and Challenges

Competition expected to increase in several areas

As many investors are aware of, competition is expected to increase in two of Medical Facilities' facilities. In Rapid City, a $55 million orthopaedic hospital project will be completed in late 2018. In Sioux Falls, a $174 million orthopaedics project is scheduled to start operating in 2020. The two facilities will affect its revenue in MFC's Black Hills Surgical Hospital and Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital. Both facilities represent about 48% of the total revenue in Q2 2018. As time approaches, management will need to show its ability to defend its market share in these two markets.

Valuation Analysis

As can be seen from the chart below, Medical Facilities is trading at an EV to trailing-12 month EBITDA ratio of 6.276x. Its current EV to EBITDA ratio of 6.276x is in the middle of its 5-year average. The company currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.09375 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 7.4%.

Source: YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We believe Medical Facilities' shares can trend higher if management can deliver consistent quarterly results with improving margins. We believe its recent acquisition of several ambulatory surgery centers should help stabilize its quarterly revenues. In addition, we believe the company has a good chance to extract synergies and result in cost savings with greater purchasing power. We believe any pullback will likely be a good buying opportunity.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

