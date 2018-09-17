AMC Never Ceases To Surprise

I continue to find myself fascinated by AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC), the nation’s largest movie theater chain. This time, in a rather unexpected twist, management has been able to pull off an interesting financial engineering-esque transaction that will allow the firm to pay out a significant special dividend without using its own internally-generated cash while simultaneously minimizing dilution and taking a sizable chunk of ownership away from its largest investor. The way this deal is structured, I cannot help but find some attractive merits, but one thing I can say is that there’s also something I really don’t care for, something that leaves opportunity left out to dry.

A look at some recent developments

Back in June of this year, I wrote an article detailing AMC’s attack on MoviePass, a majority-owned subsidiary of Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY). While it was impossible at the time to predict what kind of success, if any, AMC would have with its new premier AMC Stubs A-List program, I found the opportunity attractive and said that the company’s moves, both leading up to and including the new loyalty program, opened the business up to significant growth.

Since then, we have seen some rather exciting updates. On August 16th, for instance, management issued a press release stating that its AMC Stubs A-List program had crossed the 260,000 user and that the program’s users had collectively seen over 1 million movies, all in a span of just 7 weeks. Two data points from this press release intrigued me. First was the fact that a full 85,000 of the subscribers came on in the most recent two weeks, indicating that there was still attractive growth potential for the offering. Second, while there was cannibalization (where lower-tiered users upgraded to the highest tier), a full 45% of AMC Stubs A-List subscribers were not previously signed up for any of AMC’s programs.

This current deal is interesting

In an effort to continue to reinvent itself, the management team at AMC worked to structure a deal between it, its largest shareholder Wanda, and Silver Lake, a private equity firm with over $40 billion in assets under management. According to the details of the transaction, AMC will be issuing $600 million worth of senior unsecured convertible notes to Silver Lake that will carry an annual interest rate of 2.95%. The notes mature in 2024, but they may be converted into Class A common units at an implied price of $20.50 per share.

*Taken from AMC Entertainment Holdings

With the proceeds from the transaction, AMC will buy from Wanda 24.06 million of its Class B common units at a price of $17.50 apiece. This represents a decline in price compared to where shares traded at just before the announcement of 12.9%, meaning that Wanda had agreed to a hit on the units compared to converting them. You see, Wanda’s Class B common units can, at the company’s discretion, be converted into the publicly-traded Class A common units on a one-for-one basis (the only substantive difference between Class A and Class B here is that Class B units get three times more votes apiece than Class A units receive). For whatever reason, but likely because converting shares and selling them off might stoke market fears and cause the price to tank, Wanda and likely AMC felt more confident in a bulk transaction at a haircut than anything else that could be arranged.

This share purchase from Wanda will cost AMC $421 million, leaving $176 million from the $600 million notes issuance on the company’s books. Of this, $160 million will be allocated toward a special dividend that all Class A and Class B shareholders will receive (except for the 24.06 million Class B units sold by Wanda). On a per-share basis, this translates to about $1.55. It should be mentioned that while Silver Lake will not be entitled to the special dividend, the conversion price of the notes will decrease by its amount, so instead of being able to convert at $20.50 apiece, they can convert at $18.95. No details have been provided for the remaining $16 million, but it’s probable that this will be split in some way between legal costs to complete the deal and providing extra cash on hand for the movie theater chain.

There’s some good and bad to this deal

On the face of it, some deals can be difficult to evaluate, but this one is fairly clean cut. The interest rate received by AMC is remarkably low, especially for an unsecured note, plus the purchase price being paid to Wanda is cheaper than what AMC would spend on the open market buying back shares. What’s more, as AMC pointed out, this deal is also cash flow accretive so long as the convertible notes aren’t converted. You see, total interest expense paid on the $600 million should total $17.70 million each year, but the dividends no longer being paid out, assuming a constant rate of $0.80 per unit each year, will amount to $19.25 million in cash savings. That translates to $1.55 million per year that won’t be paid out, but there is a caveat here that makes it even more attractive.

One benefit behind interest expense is that companies can enjoy what’s called a “tax shield”. In essence, the $19.25 million being paid out for dividends that will no longer be paid out come from after-tax proceeds, while the $17.70 million in interest expense can be deducted for tax purposes. Let’s assume, for instance, that there’s a 21% effective tax rate for AMC and it has $100 million in pre-tax income before factoring in the interest expense. After the interest expense, its pre-tax income will be $82.3 million, meaning that it will ultimately pay out $17.28 million toward taxes ($82.3 million x 0.21 = $17.28 million). If, instead, this transaction did not transpire, the $19.25 million being paid out in dividends would not be deductible and the company would pay out annual tax of $21 million (from $100 million x 0.21 = $21 million). This extra $3.72 million from switching to an interest expense payout instead of a dividend is considered the tax shield. So assuming operations are profitable and if there aren’t any tax assets or tax liabilities to account for (there always are), actual cash savings per year would be $5.27 million.

Not everything is perfect though. In the long run, if the notes are converted, they will ultimately convert to 31.66 million shares. This represents an increase of 7.6 million shares over what the company has today, meaning that there will be some shareholder dilution. Fortunately, some justification here is that the effective price paid for the 7.6 million extra shares actually breaks down to $23.55 per unit, so at least investors are getting a nice premium of 18.9% for that dilution.

This brings me to the only significant negative from the transaction: the special dividend. Unlike most investors, I strongly dislike dividends. I see almost any use for funds as being better than paying out dividends because A) proceeds aren’t tax-deductible for the business, B) they are taxed twice (once at the investor level), and C) the capital can likely get a better return if reinvested into growth in some way, shape, or form than it can if it finds its way into my pocket. As my last article about AMC pointed out, the theater chain controls nearly a third of the number of screens among the top 10 players in the space throughout the US and Canada. That still leaves more than two-thirds of screens it can buy up. If I were an investor, I’d tell management to keep the $160 million and use it to buy up some competition or to invest it into additional technology or even to put it toward more advertising for its AMC Stubs A-List program.

Takeaway

AMC is going through a very interesting time right now and that’s mostly a good thing. Unlike other players in the space, the company is innovating and finding ways to reinvent itself. This latest transaction is one such example. Until such time that its convertible noteholders convert their units to shares, AMC will be saving money and diversifying its ownership base. That said, I really dislike the special dividend and I believe that capital could have been allocated far more intelligently had management considered some alternatives.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.