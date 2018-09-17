Merger Arbitrage Mondays - September 17, 2018

Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) review of Atos SE's proposed acquisition of Syntel (SYNT) has been completed.

Merger activity remained unchanged last week with four new deals announced and four pending deals closing. You can find all the active deals listed below in our Merger Arbitrage Tool that automatically updates itself during market hours.

There was one new deal announced in the Deals in the Works section.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2018 111 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2018 13 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 43 Stock Deals 18 Stock & Cash Deals 15 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 79 Total Deal Size $1.14 trillion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced

Date Acquiring

Company Closing

Price Last

Price Closing

Date Profit Annualized

Profit AKRX 04/24/2017 Fresenius Kabi (N/A) $34.00 $13.73 09/30/2018 147.63% 4145.08% SCG 01/03/2018 Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) $48.07 $35.47 12/31/2018 35.54% 123.53% EHIC 04/06/2018 Teamsport Parent Limited (N/A) $13.50 $10.05 09/30/2018 34.33% 963.83% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.44 12/01/2018 22.30% 108.51% KANG 03/26/2018 IK Healthcare Investment Limited (N/A) $20.60 $17.13 10/31/2018 20.26% 168.04% STC 03/16/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) $51.00 $45.1 06/30/2019 13.09% 16.70% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $7.00 $6.35 06/30/2019 10.23% 13.06% EGC 06/18/2018 Cox Oil affiliate (N/A) $9.10 $8.26 09/30/2018 10.17% 285.53% SHPG 05/08/2018 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TKPYY) $194.74 $177.30 06/30/2019 9.84% 12.55% ORBK 03/19/2018 KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) $64.98 $61.15 12/31/2018 6.26% 21.76%

Disclaimer: I hold positions in Radisys (RSYS) and magicJack VocalTec (CALL). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSYS, CALL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.