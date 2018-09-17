Weekly Cannabis Report: Travel Ban On Canadian Pot Investors?

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and analysis in the cannabis sector.

Trading Summary

Last week, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) closed down 1%. The Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (OTCPK:HZEMF) which tracks smaller growers closed up 5.0%. The U.S.-listed ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) ended the week up 2.8%.

The large-cap group finally reversed course after months of eye-popping gains with Canopy (CGC) down 8.4%, Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) down 4.0%, and Cronos (CRON) down 13.4%. Some stocks managed to keep the momentum going such as Tilray (TLRY) up another 40.0%, HEXO (OTCPK:HYYDF) gained 9.5%. Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF) finally outperformed the peers with a 5.2% gain. The cannabis market experienced a sharp selloff on Thursday but the market was able to recover much of the losses on Friday.

In the mid-cap space, notable movers include Green Thumb (OTCPK:GTBIF) which was up 15.2%, Auxly (OTCQX:CBWTF) was up 35.0%, TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) was up 14.9%, and Newstrike (OTCPK:NWKRF) was up 15.7%.

U.S. cannabis stocks continue to show strong performance led by Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF) who gained 20.8%. We have initiated our comprehensive coverage on the U.S. sector as we believe that the next leg of the global cannabis opportunities lies in the U.S. The Canadian stocks have soared to unsustainable levels. We recently introduced our coverage on iAnthus (OTCQB:ITHUF), Green Thumb (OTCPK:GTBIF), and will cover MPX (OTCQB:MPXEF) next week.

We also initiated our coverage on ancillary cannabis plays in an effort to identify businesses that could benefit from the emergence of the cannabis sector. Check out Part I of the Best 'Pick and Shovel' series here.

Sector Update

Potential Ban for Canadian Pot Investors?

On another note, it was reported that Canadians who work or invest in the cannabis sector could potentially face a lifetime ban from entering the U.S., according to the Customs and Border Protection. Despite 9 states and D.C. that legalized recreational cannabis, the U.S. remains to view cannabis as illegal on a federal level. We have seen reports from the past when Canadians that have investments in American cannabis companies received a lifetime ban. So case in point: this already happened to many Canadians already! However, we think the impact would be limited in nature and would have minimal impact on the cannabis sector in our view.

CannTrust Signs National Distribution Deal

CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF) announced that it has signed an exclusive partnership with Breakthru Beverage group, the largest Canadian broker of spirits, wine, and beer. The partnership entails a $9 million equity investment from Breakthru and the promise that it will set up a cannabis-focused sales brokerage, exclusive to CannTrust. Breakthru is a family-owned business and we think the deal represents the completion of CannTrust's retail strategy, the last piece of the puzzle as legalization looms closer. Many companies have opted for different distribution channels including self-managed retail network and distribution partnerships with existing players. Canopy chose to acquire Hiku and build out its own retail stores whereas Aurora acquired a majority stake in Alcanna, a liquor retailer that will turn its stores into cannabis stores. CannTrust has been quiet on the retail front and we view the announcement as a positive development for the company.

Canopy Rivers Public Debut Next Week

An affiliate of Canopy Growth (CGC), Canopy Rivers will begin trading on the TSX-V this week after the RTO was approved last week. Canopy Rivers has the potential to become the next "hot cannabis stock" because of its close ties with Canopy Growth and general investor interest around the stock. The last round of financing was completed at C$3.50 per share in June and the company raised over $104 million in cash which have not been allocated to any investment yet. Canopy Rivers is an investment platform that aims to utilize the access and networks at Canopy Growth to source and invest in early-stage cannabis-related companies. The current portfolio of 11 companies includes licensed producers, distributors, and media companies. We think many investors are expecting a strong debt for this stock after the Tilray IPO, but it is worthwhile to highlight the difference between the two including the stock exchange and access of U.S. investors.

Aurora On The Move

Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF) made a few announcements last week. First of all, the company acquired Europe's largest hemp company, Agropro UAB and its sister company Borela UAB for $8.1 million. While hemp remains a low-margin commodity business we see an opportunity for the plant to be better utilized given its CBD-rich nature. Aurora also acquired ICC Labs (OTC:ICCLF) in an effort to expand into Latin America especially after its major rivals, Canopy and Aphria, all announced similar moves. Lastly, Aurora's spin-off entity, Australis which focuses on future investment opportunities in the U.S. The entity raised $17 million so far but has yet to make an investment. We think the value proposition of Australis is less defined compared to Canopy Rivers, which already has a portfolio of 11 investments and raised over $100 million in June. However, investors received shares in Australis so would imagine its shareholder base to mimic Aurora's own in the short term.

Final Words

Some investors attributed Thursday's selloff to the news that Canadian investors could be facing a lifetime ban from entering the U.S. However, we disagree and would attribute the sudden drop as a normal hiccup in the overall bull market that started in late August. Despite our view that the market is ripe for a correction which could happen anytime from now, we would not think the news would be a major cause for concern among investors. The primary reason was that it was actually reported a few months ago as demonstrated above. The impact on Canadian cannabis investors is also likely to be small because of the isolated cases.

Looking ahead, we think the sector will experience higher volatility given valuations have reached unsustainable levels in select cases. We expect the larger players to remain favorites among the investors and those with U.S. listings could benefit disproportionately given the access to U.S. investors. We remain bullish on Canopy, Aphria, and HEXO and we think Tilray has a very high chance of seeing a 50% correction in the next few months.

