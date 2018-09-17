Amedisys Is A Solid Buy Opportunity In 2018

The second quarter of 2018 ended on a high note for Amedisys (AMED), with adjusted revenues of $413 million, which was YoY higher by 10% and adjusted EBITDA of $50 million which was up 38% YoY. The adjusted EPS almost soared YoY by 61% and reached $1.0. And then, the company also managed to buy back 7.1% of its shares from KKR. Finally, borrowing capacity almost doubled and reached $500 million at end of Q2 2018. Amedisys has managed to witness solid growth trends across all its three key business segments.

In Q2 2018 conference call, Amedisys has reported solid guidance for FY 2018. The company has already reported 128.31% rise in share prices in 2018 on a YTD basis. In this backdrop, I consider Amedisys to be a very attractive investment opportunity for the rest of 2018. In this article, I will explain my hypothesis in greater detail.

Changing demographics is a major growth driver for Amedisys.

Headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA., Amedisys is a provider of home health and hospice services, mainly to the increasing aging population in the U.S., a greater portion of which suffers from various chronic conditions and co-morbidities. In Q2 2018, Home Health and Hospice accounted for around 71% and 24% of the company’s total revenues, respectively.

The global home healthcare market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 7.8% from 2016 and reach a market size of $517.23 billion by end of 2025. North America dominates the home healthcare market. This industry is poised for a solid growth trajectory in the long-term future due to increasing percentage of aging U.S. population driven mainly by the retiring baby boomer generation, the increasing incidence of chronic conditions, and increasing levels of disposable incomes. As the elderly increasingly prefer their independence and treatment of acute care in hospitals continues to become extremely costly, home health care has emerged as a convenient and cheaper alternative. With the U.S. government and healthcare players working to reduce costs, Amedisys will benefit from the trend of shifting patients from institutional care settings to the home health environment, in coming years.

Amedisys is focused on shaping its Home Health business to grow meaningfully in future quarters.

Amedisys is well-equipped to leverage the growing opportunity in the home care market. Besides the geriatric population, home health services are also required by people recovering from surgery, injury, or illness. The company currently offers dedicated programs to manage chronic conditions such as congestive heart failure, complex wound care, diabetes, surgical recovery, coronary artery disease, orthopedics, behavioral health, and stroke recovery. The company has also built an interdisciplinary team to provide hospice services to its customers.

The company is also working to improve its Star scores, which are used to measure the Quality of care and Patient satisfaction levels. According to October 2018 STAR score preview by CMS, Amedisys received an average score of 4.41 for Quality of Patient Care, up from 4.38 in the July 2018 preview. Being the 13th consecutive quarter of Star improvement, this is no small feat. The company also secured an average score of 3.94 in April 2018 Release, up from 3.85-star score in January 2018 Release by the CMS. In the October 2018 preview, the company had 73 of its care centers rated at 5 stars. Finally, almost 94% of the providers were rate 4+ STARs at end of Q2 2018.

The same store volumes and same-store admissions for Amedisys’ home health business grew YoY by 8% and 6%, respectively, in Q2 2018, as per the company’s Q2 2018 earnings conference call. These numbers are a testimony to the high quality of care offered by the company. In fact, the same store admissions grew at 1% higher as compared to the 5% YoY growth guidance provided for Amedisys in FY 2018. The company is currently focused on Medicare fee-for-service model for its Home Health business and expects more opportunities in this segment in coming quarters.

The improved quality of care is also expected to drive increased financial returns for Amedisys in future years. In the value-based purchasing pilot program implemented by CMS in nine states across the U.S., Amedisys managed to earn $250,000 as bonus payments in Q2 2018. The bonus rate, which is close to 3%, is expected to increase to 8% in 2022, as per Amedisys’ Q2 2018 conference call. This coupled with the expansion of the VBP program across more states will further drive revenue growth of the company’s Home Health business.

Favorable payment framework is expected to uncover opportunities in Home Health and Hospice business.

In November 2017, CMS announced changes in CY 2018 Medicare payment rates for Home Health Agencies serving Medicare beneficiaries. According to Section 411(C) of the Medicare Access and Children’s Health Insurance Program Reauthorization Act of 2015, home health payments to agencies will be increased by one percent for CY 2018 subject to submission of required quality data. On the contrary, the rule announced reduction of 1% in CY 2018 payment rates for those Home Health agencies that do not submit quality data. However, the national, standardized 60-day episode payment rate in CY 2018 has been reduced by -0.97% as a part of three-year phase-in to account for nominal case-mix growth for Medicare beneficiaries from 2012 to 2014 and sunset of rural add-on provision.

The ruling also emphasizes on CMS’ “Patients Over Paperwork” Initiative and has reduced the data reporting load by 33 items from the OASIS assessment instrument. CMS is also deciding on certain extensions and exceptions and is working on determining reconsideration and appeals procedures.

On July 2, 2018, CMS proposed changes to the Home Health Prospective Payment System (PPS) for FY 2019 and a revised case-mix adjustment methodology for CY 2020. If implemented, this will be the first payment rise for Home Health Services since 2009. The proposed ruling also includes the suggestion to implement an alternative case-mix model for Home Health Services, Patient-Driven Groupings Model, from January 01, 2020. This grouping aims to determine payments to Home Health agencies based on 30-day episodes, instead of the currently used 60-day episodes. The new case mix methodology is also expected to be biased towards clinical characteristics of the patients.

These changes are expected to bode well for a company like Amedisys, which is striving to improve quality of care through effective implementation of disease management programs.

Amedisys is also expecting a payment rate rise for its Hospice business services provided to Medicare beneficiaries, in accordance with FY 2019 preliminary rule for hospice released in April 2018.

Amedisys is also focused on rapidly advancing its personal care business in 2018.

In Q2 2018, Amedisys reported sales worth $18.7 million for its personal care business, which is YoY rise close to 31%, as per the company’s Q2 2018 conference call. The company has been focusing on building regional scale in Tennessee and Massachusetts for its personal care business. CMS is also considering paying for certain personal care services through MA programs. To take advantage of this future growth opportunity, Amedisys is focused on areas with already strong home health presence such as Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Florida, and Georgia. The company expects to offer the complete package of home health, hospice, personal care, and palliative care in these markets.

To bolster its personal care presence in targeted markets, Amedisys is focused on tuck-in acquisitions such as Bring Care Home acquisition, East Tennessee Personal Care Services, and Intercity. Bring Care Home is a personal care provider in Northeastern Massachusetts.

Certain company-specific risks cannot be ignored by retail investors in 2018.

Medicare program accounts for more than 80% of Amedisys’ total revenues. This excess-reliance on a single revenue source exposes the company to a significant level of business concentration risk.

Amedisys is also witnessing increasing cost of services, as voluntary talent turn-over remains a challenge. Although the company has managed to reduce this percentage and got it to 18.1% at end of Q2 2018, there is significant scope for improvement in the management of the key nursing workforce.

Finally, increasing competition in the highly fragmented home health and hospice segment especially due to low barriers to entry poses a big challenge to Amedisys.

Despite these risks, I consider Amedisys to be an attractive investment opportunity for 2018.

At the end of Q2 2018, Amedisys had a cash balance close to $25.90 million and $124.61 million debt on its balance sheet.

While Wall Street analysts’ 12-month consensus target price is close to $118.33, I believe that Zack’s consensus target price of $138 is more indicative of the true potential of this stock.

Hence, I believe retail investors should add Amedisys to their portfolio in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.