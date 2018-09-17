The Great Divergence: It Won't Last Much Longer.

The main question is, perhaps, how long can the US markets keep trading separately from the rest of the world?

However, almost everything else is pointing in the opposite direction so the question is now only will this time be different.

Every week seems to be bringing more bad news, in complete contrast to how US equities trade.

The more I look around - the less optimistic I become.

Short-term, i.e. 1 month to 3 years, US Treasury yields (SHY, VGSH, SCHO, STIP) enter the week at their highest levels in more than 10 years

1 Month Treasury Rate data by YCharts

Market is now pricing in a greater than 80% probability of 2 more Fed hikes this year (to a range of 2.25-2.50%).

The Fed Funds Rate at the time of the Lehman Bankruptcy (when the US economy was in the midst of its worst recession since the Depression) was 2.0%. 10 years later, it remains below that level. That will finally change on September 26 when the Fed hikes for the 8th time.

Spread between 10-Year Treasury Yield (2.99%) to 5-Year Treasury Yield (2.90%) at narrowest level since July 2007.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

The 10-year US treasury yield has been trading in a sideways range for the last 8 months. Will the next stop be 3.5% or 2.5%? We believe it's more likely for the higher end to be met first.

Meanwhile, among the G-20 countries, it looks like it's the US (markets) against the rest of the world. While the S&P 500 (SPY) is on the verge of a new all-time high, all other 19 country ETFs are 7%-67% below their all-time highs, with Emerging Markets - Turkey (TUR), Brazil (EWZ), Russia (RSX), Argentina (ARGT), South Africa (EZA), Indonesia (EIDO) and China (FXI) - being the clear under-performers based on that measurement.

India (PIN) is the only market standing between all five BRICS countries trading at double-digits below their respective all-time highs.

Italy (EWI) is the outlier of Europe, performing much worse that its main peers - Germany (EWG), United Kingdom (EWU) and France (EWQ).

Mexico (EWW) is the outlier of Latin America, performing better than its South American peers, Nontheless, trading 26% below its all time high is nothing to be proud of.

In Asia, excluding China, things are quite calm with not only India performing relatively strong but also South Korea (EWY), Soudi Atabia (KSA), Japan (EWJ) and Australia (EWA) holding up pretty well.

Canada (EWC) proves that with or without a trade-war/NAFTA agreement, being a good-reliable neighbor pays off.

We wrote about the 10th anniversary of the Lehman Brothers (LEH) bankruptcy and what we've learned out of it (if we did learn anything...). Regardless of our learning curve, it's important to note that ~25M more people are now unemployed compare to 2007, even as the US jobless rate falls.

Furthermore, for the first time in 10 years, companies have spent more on buybacks than CapEx. Putting it differently, companies are "investing" in the future (immediate paper gain) rather in real future growth.

Anyone who think this canlast forever, and/or goes on without the economy paying a price (sooner rather than later) - is disillusioning.

It's not only us wondering is it indeed 'A Wonderful World' (financially speaking)? JP Morgan (JPM) has done the exact same this weekend, naming 5 factors that will determine where stocks are heading from here (including the odds of the relevant factor to materialized and its potential impact):

1. US-China tension and trade-war (low odds, high market impact)

2. Firmer China activity data thanks to local authorities stimulus (high odds, moderate impact)

3. Policy stability/orthodoxy among leading Emerging Markets (moderate odds and impact)

4. Tighter oil market (moderate odds, high impact)

5. Weaker US earnings growth and/or narrower profit margins (low odds this year, high impact)

Side-open question: "low odds for this year" = high(er) odds next year?...

US equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ), US high-yield credits (HYG, JNK) and Oil (USO, OIL) remain the only three risky markets/assets to outperform cash, so far, this year

How long can US equities trade as if what is happening around the world, especially in Europe, is none of their concern? I don't know the exact answer but I do know that not for too long.

"Will This Time Be Different?" I strongly doubted it three weeks ago. I still very much do!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.