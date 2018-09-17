OTC Markets: Generating Value From Small Business Data

Lastly, the company has a strong mission and is on a best path to fulfill it.

OTC Markets Group is an organizer and operator of open trading platforms covering more than 10,000 U.S. and global securities.

Investment thesis

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM) is a company working in the financial data sector empowering small publicly-traded business and broker-dealers all around the world. Since its IPO in 2009, the company has experienced exceptional growth which is likely to last over the next few years as data are becoming an increasingly important resource in today’s economy.

Company profile

OTC Markets Group Inc. is a company operating and organizing a market including over 10,000 U.S. companies, primarily nano, micro and small caps. The company acts as a liquidity provider and market maker and educates investors about opportunities and risks stemming from securities traded in its markets. As securities traded on the OTC Markets are generally considered to carry high risk, the company advises investors to ‘research heavily’ before they plan to invest. Even though the company appears to be a maturing business as overall revenue growth is casually slowing down and profitability is going up, two out of three (Corporate services & Market data licensing) revenue segments are growing as can be seen in the output below.

Blue ocean business?

According to INSEAD professors W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne and their book Blue Ocean Strategy, companies and individuals operate either in red oceans (existing saturated markets) or blue oceans (completely new uncontested markets). Thinking about the context of OTC Markets more deeply, one finds out that the company seems to be operating in a blue ocean as it managed to successfully differentiate itself and rather created, organized and developed a completely new market for securities trading than enter into direct competition with established exchange operators.

Stable growth

Looking at the company’s fundamentals from a several-year perspective, OTC Markets has gained a significant growth momentum in all key income statement metrics. Based on calculations according to Reuters methodology, the company’s 5-year, 3-year and 1-year EPS CAGR amounts to 9.3, 9.0 and 7.4 percent, respectively. Likewise, OTC Markets’ 5-year, 3-year and 1-year revenue CAGR totals 17.2, 16.5 and 20.5 percent, respectively. These are hard-earned figures that are rare to see.

Outstanding profitability metrics

A good picture about the company’s financial health is also apparent from several major income statement measures. During the last quarter, the company managed to move its net profit margin to an all-time high of over 25 percent while its EBIT profit margin hovered slightly below a level of 35 percent. Besides solid profit margins, OTC Markets can also present an extraordinary development record of ROE, ROA and ROI which are all displayed in the output below.

However, valuation is getting pricey

Plugging in the OTC Markets' financial statements' figures and stock market data inputs into my DCF template, the company appears to be trading with a significant discount. Under perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, 9 percent annual revenue growth declining each year by 1 percent over the next five years and 35 percent EBIT margin, fair value of the stock comes at US$78.79. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at US$36.42 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 15x. Notice, however, that the perpetuity growth intrinsic value estimation is much more sensitive than EBITDA multiple intrinsic value estimation.

Based on different valuation techniques commonly called as Peter Lynch earnings line, OTC Markets' shares look to be much closer to their intrinsic value. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with a default 12.3 percent operating earnings growth rate assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of December FY2023 is estimated to reach US$33.5, which implies approximately 5.5 percent total annualized rate of return upside potential.

Lastly, relative valuation offers the soberest picture. Over the last nine years, the company’s PE, PS and Price-to-Book ratio increased by over 55, 170 and 110 percent, respectively. This clearly suggests that at least part of the company’s growth has been driven by an expansion in multiples rather than revenue and earnings gains.

Key risks

Regulatory changes could have a material negative effect on the company’s usual operations.

Cyber-attacks and other security incidents could result in harm to the business.

Unpredictable financial system limitations and failures could adversely impact the business.

The company may underestimate rapid technological and other changes and fail to keep up.

A failure to attract and retain qualified personnel may negatively impact the company’s ability to conduct its current and business development operations.

The company is exposed to credit risk from various third parties.

As the company is not subject to SEC reporting requirements, it may find it challenging to find additional capital to support its growth.

The bottom line

Last but not least, the company has a strong mission statement – to create better informed and more efficient financial markets – which it is continuously working on. Although valuation from a relative perspective seems no longer as attractive as it used to be a few years ago, discounted cash flow analysis still suggests a sizeable potential for share price growth.

