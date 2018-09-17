What If Amarin's REDUCE-IT Trial Fails?

With the REDUCE-IT trial readout approaching, it seems appropriate to consider that failure is possible and what happens in such an event. Stakes are very high for Amarin (AMRN) with this readout, given that their sole pipeline product is Vascepa. Raising the stakes even higher is the recently published ASCEND study – that concluded there were no significant CV benefits, taking Omega-3 supplements in patients with DM, with no evidence of cardiovascular disease (therefore questioning their role for CV disease prevention). This conclusion is somewhat good news, as it could help differentiate Vascepa from other Omega-3 products, the CEO had spoken about this eventuality in the Q218 conference call and said:

... we will look at such failed results in the studies, as further clearing the path for Vascepa to become a well differentiated standard of care following REDUCE-IT results.

The 2 analysts currently covering Amarin have an average PT of $10 on shares of the company. However, hedge funds in aggregate have reduced their holdings by more than 20% in Q218 - while Baker Bros hasn’t reported any changes in their position, Consonance Capital, another healthcare-focused hedge fund reduced its position in Amarin drastically (-71%) last quarter.

Quick Recap

Vascepa is a TG-lowering drug currently approved in patients with very high triglycerides levels (i.e. >500 mg/dL), Amarin is also allowed to promote Vascepa in patients with TG-levels between 200-499 mg/dL, but the indication is off-label. The current rationale for prescribing the drug is probably more to reduce pancreatitis risks in patients than to diminish CV risks. While Vascepa has arguably some advantages over other TG-lowering agents (for instance lower LDL-C increase, very well-tolerated, some anti-inflammatory properties…), it is quite undifferentiated in its current indication.

In the event of a successful REDUCE-IT trial readout, physician’s rationale behind the use of Vascepa would be CV-outcomes related, and in this indication, Vascepa would be differentiated from other current drugs and depending on the RR reduction shown, it could become a blockbuster rapidly.

Opportunity

A successful REDUCE-IT outcome would expand Vascepa’s label from 3.8M people to roughly 74M adults in the US – with Vascepa, being the first Omega-3 TG-lowering prescription drug approved in a CV-related indication. The potential commercial success will be highly related to the relative-risk reduction obtained by adding Vascepa to a maintenance stable dose of statins, compared to using only statins.

People have compared Vascepa's commercial opportunity to the one statins have had, but this is not exactly true. Even though, the company mentioned many times that approximately 38M US patients are on statin therapy and highlighted the large market penetration statins have - it would be a mistake to think Vascepa will reach such a high penetration.

There are numerous reasons why Vascepa won't be as successful as statins have been - it took a long time for statins to reach this huge market share, even when multiple companies were marketing them. Moreover, penetration importantly increased when statins became generic and because of the large experience physicians have with statins, it will remain a cornerstone of CV risk management.

That isn't to say that Vascepa can't be a blockbuster drug, but one should remember the use Vascepa is likely to take in CV-risk management, which is the role of an add-on therapy.

In the event of a REDUCE-IT failure, it is highly probable that Amarin will conduct a post hoc analysis and given the multiple secondary endpoints (>30) in the trial, Amarin may be able to highlight some subgroups in which patients benefited from Vascepa – which could in turn help differentiate Vascepa from other TG-lowering therapies. In that perspective, REDUCE-IT isn’t an entirely binary event - even if a failure to show a significant relative risk reduction would without a doubt substantially reduce the potential market size for Amarin.

Valuation

Model

Figure 1. REVENUE BUILD

I model revenues trough 2030 and estimate peak sales in the current indication reaching $277.4M and peak sales in mixed dyslipidemia reaching $641.4M (applying a 70% risk-discount on sales in MD) - meaning total Vascepa sales of $2.4B in 2028, if REDUCE-IT is successful. This assumes IP protection until 2030 but also accounts for deals Amarin makes with generic manufacturers.

The model doesn't include ex-US revenue; even though Amarin partnered with Eddingpharm in China, with Biologix in the Middle East and with HLS Therapeutics in Canada and surely will seek to license Vascepa to other ex-US partners. These partnerships could unlock significant additional value.

It applies a 70% risk-discount to sales in MD, meaning that it estimates REDUCE-IT has a 30% chance of delivering results that are satisfying enough for Vascepa to grab an important market share. While I'm not as confident the trial will succeed, as I was a while ago - due to recent omega-3 outcomes trials results, a 30% chance of success is a conservative estimate.

With that in mind, there are many risks that are not necessarily considered, while the model assumes IP protection until 2030 and little competition from other companies, a competitive risk exists – AstraZeneca is conducting a CV-outcome trial, that should read out in H219. Many other companies are also involved in the development and/or commercialization of TG-lowering therapies. Depending on the magnitude of obtained RR reduction with Vascepa, and despite of its great tolerability - the treatment effect could be too low to justify the 120$ per Rx (1440$ annual net price), that I model.

Figure 2. INCOME STATEMENT

Figure 3. DCF VALUATION

In the base case scenario, I arrive at a $3.63 PT - based on a risk-adjusted NPV analysis, that assumes a 12% discount rate, a terminal growth rate of -2% and fully diluted S/O of 366.7M - to which 15M shares are added to account for a $100M equity raise, following REDUCE-IT results.

Figure 4. SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS

In the worst case scenario, where REDUCE-IT trial fails to show significant benefits and the Vascepa's commercial opportunity outside of its current indication is almost nonexistent, due to poor study results - I arrive at a $0.72 PT. This is based on both lower growth estimates in sales in the currently approved indication and progressively diminishing sales in MD (where Amarin is allowed to promote Vascepa off-label).

In the best case scenario, where REDUCE-IT trial readout is positive and the RR reduction obtained is sufficient to make Vascepa a widely prescribed drug, and Amarin manages to successfully commercialize its drug, I arrive at a $13.1 PT.

Conclusion

My views on Amarin have changed in the recent months. Besides the failure of recent omega-3 outcomes study, PCSK9i commercialization hasn't been a frank success, despite the fact they are efficient LDL-C lowering agents. This is concerning and Amarin will need to execute its commercial strategy carefully if it wants to avoid a commercial disappointment.

The risk of an investment in Amarin increased and my model shows it is currently trading not far from its fair value - the margin of safety isn't large enough to go overweight on the stock. With results expected shortly, we'll see whether Amarin is about to sail on a wave of success or sink.

