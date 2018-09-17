MannKind - Afrezza Scripts Need Better Trajectory

MannKind (MNKD) investors saw an anticipated weak script number for Afrezza sales ending September 7th. The Labor Day holiday had its predictable impact on the numbers, and given the data from previous holidays, the dip in scripts was not out of the ordinary. Afrezza scripts have some traction, but it is not a trajectory that will excite investors. This can be seen by looking at the chart below:

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

The chart above shows that the trend line for 2017 and 2018 are running at almost identical trajectories. This means that the growth rate is about the same. In 2017, scripts in Q1 were 3,203. At the end of the year, scripts grew to 5,703. That represented growth of about 78%. In Q1 of 2018, scripts came in at 5,617. If we apply the same 78% growth to the Q1 of 2018 number, we arrive at about 10,000 scripts in Q4.

Quarter Over Quarter

MannKind has had a tough time delivering compelling quarter-over-quarter numbers. Thus far, Q3 of 2018 is pacing at just 12.31% better than Q2 of this year. Growth of this level is not compelling for the Street, and while year-over-year numbers sound great, Wall Street is a "what have you done for me lately" place. Thankfully, MannKind has a new drug waiting in the wings, but with likely 18 months to go for approval, the Afrezza story continues to be the focal point given the cash position of the company.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

The quarter-over-quarter revenue is a bit better and is tracking at 17.63% better than the first 10 weeks of Q2. As I informed investors long ago, the revenue growth that we saw spike up will normalize, and will tend to fall into line with script growth as we move forward.

Projections

Afrezza script sales have trended behind my projections for almost the entire year. Given that MannKind will have a cash infusion of about $45 million in the weeks ahead, I am hesitant to adjust downward. The company has indicated that it will run more television ads, which could increase the numbers. That, as with anything, has a positive and negative side. The ads do drive sales upward a bit, but the cost of the ads vs. the increased growth (so far) leaves a lot to be desired.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

In terms of revenue projections, the net revenue is also tracking below my projections. I have called for MannKind to miss its guidance from the moment it was issued. Despite the company lowering its guidance, I am still calling for a miss. It will take a compelling shift in Afrezza sales to change that narrative, and as yet the company has been unable to demonstrate a compelling shift.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Guidance

Guidance is a company outlining its expectations for its investors. It is an insight about what the company feels it is likely to accomplish. When a company misses its guidance, it is a direct reflection that it is not hitting its own internal goals. MannKind has lowered its guidance on net Afrezza revenue to a level between $22 million and $25 million. I estimate that net revenue on Afrezza sales thus far in 2018 are at about $11.1 million through September 7th. That leaves just 16 weeks for the company to generate another $11 million in net Afrezza revenue. In other words, the company has to accomplish in 16 weeks what took 36 weeks to accomplish previously. Sometimes it is better to look at something visually. The red line in the chart below shows what needs to happen for the company to meet its guidance with 16 weeks remaining.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Simply stated, the company needs about 17,0000 scripts in the remaining 16 weeks to meet the lower end of its guidance. Realistically speaking, the company will fall short of that goal. Yes, if Brazil is approved, there could be some added revenue, but how many scripts would Biomm (MannKind's Brazil partner) want to take on for an anticipated Q1 launch of the drug in Brazil? The realistic answer is that it likely will not be enough to allow MannKind to meet its guidance.

Cash

The cash situation at MannKind is improved, but not resolved. The company has $45 million pending, but that may not come in time to handle the $20 million cash on hand requirement that MannKind has with Deerfield. If the FTC passes the United deal early enough, the Deerfield issue is moot. If not, the company may need to seek relief in the cash requirement and could even have to move the $3 million due to Deerfield to a later date. The chart below assumes that MannKind gets the $45 million in time, but investors should be aware of the dynamics at play.

I have taken the liberty of extending out the cash worksheet through the end of 2019. This helps illustrate why the 14 million warrants are important, and helps illustrate that the company must still address its cash situation.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Summary

MannKind is in a better position today than it was a couple of weeks ago, but is still not yet in the proverbial driver's seat. The equity remains speculative and the advantage remains with active traders willing to play the ranges that this equity tends to move in. That range is now back to $1.50 to about $2.40. There are both positive and negative events on the horizon, so the active traders have plenty of possible news on both sides of the coin to work with. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.