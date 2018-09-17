My Top 10 Stocks For Retirees

The last two articles that I published here at SA were lists. I have to admit, that it’s fun to work on projects like this. With that being said, I don’t really want to pegged as the list guy, but then again, the market is chugging along nicely and appears to be generally overvalued, so I haven’t been making many trades to write about. I’d like to be writing about something in the meantime and a recent request from a reader filled that void.

In the comment section of my Top 10 Stocks For The Next 10 Years list, someone asked me to put together a list of my top stocks for retirees. I have to be honest: I’m probably not the best guy to ask about those types of stocks. I’m only 28 years old and while I hope to retire early, I’m still probably a couple of decades away from entering into the distribution phase of my portfolio’s lifecycle.

However, just because I’m young doesn’t mean I can’t give this list a go. I prioritize dividend growth over dividend yield because of my longer term time horizon, but I feel quite comfortable in my ability to analyze the sustainability of a dividend yield, which is probably the most important aspect of equity selection for retirees. When you’re using a passive income stream to fund your lifestyle’s needs, there is nothing more important than income reliability. I’m well aware of that and in this list, dividend safety within the high yield space will be my top priority.

If nothing more, I’ll channel my best Jack Dorsey and say that I hope this piece serves as a town square of sorts for the income oriented retirees/near retirees to gather and discuss their strategies and favorite holdings.

When I started Googling things like “how much cash do I need for retirement” I read a variety of articles from well known sources and the general consensus seemed to be that new retirees should shoot for a passive income stream that replaces 70%-100% of their recent wages. Apparently the old target was 70% but in recent years that target percentage has been on the rise. Obviously there are basic things like food, shelter, transportation, and healthcare that all retirees need to consider, but I imagine that this target percentage really comes down to the lifestyle that someone hopes to maintain in retirement.

The right answer here likely won’t be the same for any two people. Some retirees are debt free, having paid off their cars and their homes and therefore, they have significantly fewer bills to pay and remain content to live a quiet life well below their means. Others might be renting as they travel the world, living a life of luxury. I imagine most are somewhere in between.

Because of these variables, it’s basically impossible for any list like this to really pertain to any one investor thinking about retirement. However, I imagine that most people reading this article have the dream of living off of the income that their portfolio generates (or have already achieved this dream) and I look forward to reading the discussion that blossoms below.

According to the 2017 census data, the median U.S. household income was right around $60,000.00. The mean was much higher, near $80,000.00, but this figure is a bit misleading because it’s pulled higher by the richest of the rich of the top end of the spectrum.

Looking at 2015 U.S. data, I see that household income tends to rise from the time one is in their 20s, peaking when they’re in their 40s-50s, and slowly falling afterwards until one is 65+, where it falls off to less than $40,000.00/year.

70% of $60,000.00 is $42,000.00, so it appears that the target consensus that I discussed above is holding true. I know that $40,000.00 won’t go very far two retirees in a certain places in the U.S. (most big cities come to mind), but I also imagine that there are plenty of nice places to retire to where that income level would support a comfortable lifestyle.

For the sake of this article, I’m going to assume that the entirety of the passive income stream that the would-be retiree is coming from his/her portfolio. Obviously pensions and social security can play a large role in retirement, but for the sake of simplification, I’ll pretend like those things aren’t available.

I never shoot for the bare minimum, so let’s say that for the sake of this scenario, the retiree(S) is targeting 85% of their pre-retirement income (which was the national household average of $60,000.00). This means that we need to shoot for $51,000.00/year of dividend income.

So, with all of that in mind, I decided to use a scenario that likely mimicked the average reader. I’m sure that some have more saved up while others have less. Obviously the size of one’s nest egg will determine the yield one must seek in retirement, but for the sake of this piece, the average seemed best.

Now, assuming that someone worked for 30 years making that average household income of ~$60,000.00, I think it’s safe to say that average monthly savings throughout that process could have been anywhere from $500.00 to $1,000.00 per month.

If someone started with a savings account balance of $0.00 and managed to save $500/month for 360 months (30 years) and that money compounded at an 8% rate on an annual basis, they’d have ~$680,000.00 when it was time to retire.

If someone started with a savings account balance of $0.00 and managed to save $750/month for 360 months (30 years) and that money compounded at an 8% rate on an annual basis, they’d have $1,000,000.00 when it was time to retire.

If someone started with a savings account balance of $0.00 and managed to save $1000/month for 360 months (30 years) and that money compounded at an 8% rate on an annual basis, they’d have $1,360,000.00 when it was time to retire.

Once again, I’ll stick with the mid-point here and assume that the retiree in question has $1,000,000.00 saved up. To generate $51,000.00/year with a $1,000,000.00 portfolio an investor would need to generate a dividend yield of ~5.1%. To me, this seems like a reasonable goal.

Now, I understand that many retirees probably aren’t invested 100% in equities. U.S. bonds certainly offer safer passive income than equities, but then again, bond yields are only ~3% of the top end of the curve and it’s going to require a much larger nest egg than the “average” worker that was identified in my scenario managed to accumulate. There are a variety of income oriented investment vehicles, from junk bonds to leveraged funds to mutual funds that use options strategies to generate income.

I’m sure that a professional portfolio manager/financial adviser wouldn’t advise going 100% into equities, but that’s how I manage my portfolio and since I don’t know any other way to meet my goals (I have paying unnecessary management fees, etc) I’m going to focus stocks in this piece. I imagine that most retirees are going to want to diversify their portfolio into less risky assets, but as I said, this is meant to be a discussion starter more than anything else for those interested in high yield investments. I’ll begin the conversation with equities and you all can take it anywhere else that you please across the high yield spectrum.

So, using this hypothetical scenario meant to mimic that average U.S. household/retiree, I’m going to name the top 10 stocks that I would consider in that ~5.1% yield range. Now, before I carry on, I want to hammer home the idea that this isn’t exactly my expertise as a younger investor and I certainly don’t want any retirees/near retirees to invest all of their savings into this list. I’m happy to write this piece because I’m interested in increasing the yield that my portfolio generates and when I hope to get some good feedback/high yielding ideas from the Seeking Alpha community, but I should not be viewed as some sort of authority on equities for retirees.

As always, I want to make it clear that I’m not giving advice here; actually, I’m up front about the fact that my opinions should always be taken with a grain of salt. I decided to take some time to add this disclosure to the piece because I understand how precious capital is once one is retired because there is little margin for error in terms of time left in the market to make up for mistakes.

So, with all of that out of the way, here’s my list!

AT&T has had a tough couple of years. The company has been in the news due to the overly politicized acquisition of Time Warner Inc and I think this has taken the focus away from the company’s fundamentals. AT&T is trading for just 9.9x ttm earnings. This is well below the company’s 20 year P/E average of 15.3x. It is also near the company’s generational low which it set at the trough of the Great Recession at just ~9x ttm earnings. The biggest issue with AT&T right now is its debt. After buying Time Warner, AT&T is the most indebted company in the world. At the end of the most recent quarter, T reported total end-of-period debt of $190.1b. Now, nearly $200b of debt may be concerning to some (and rightfully so) but it shouldn’t be viewed in a vacuum. AT&T expects to generate ~$21b of free cash flow in 2018 and this figure more than covers the company’s dividend obligations, which are a bit more than $12b annually at the moment. T’s dividend is also well covered by its earnings per share; on a forward basis, T’s payout ratio is 57% using management’s most recent 2018 EPS guidance of $3.50/share. T is a dividend aristocrat, with 34 years of consecutive annual dividend growth. These raises aren’t large, but they do protect your passive income stream from being eroded by inflation. At the end of the day, I think T offers a relatively safe 6% yield at a cheap valuation. As an income oriented investor, that’s about all that I can ask for.

Verizon (VZ): 4.33%

Unlike AT&T, Verizon has shown a fair amount of strength recently and is currently trading near a 52-week high. While AT&T has pursued the “smart pipes” strategy, offering content alongside its strong distribution network, Verizon has seemingly gone in a different direction, hoping to double down on its network. Verizon made big news earlier in the year when it named Hans Vestberg its new CEO. Vestberg has an extensive technology background and this hire seemed to make the path that Verizon planned to pursue clear to investors. It appears that Verizon plans on being a global leader in 5G. The company has also made several acquisitions in the digital space, namely involving AOL and Yahoo (Verizon spent ~$9b on AOL/Yahoo, which is now calls Oath, whereas AT&T spent nearly $85b on Time Warner and ~$67 on DirectTV). Personally, I prefer AT&T because of its much higher yield, but I own both companies because they essentially operate in a duopoly. Like AT&T, Verizon offers strong cash flows and a well covered dividend. VZ is expected to earn $4.65/share in 2018 and its forward dividend is $2.41. This represents a forward payout ratio of 51.8%, which seems rather safe to me considering VZ averaged more than $31b in operational income annually during the past 5 years.

W.P. Carey (WPC): 6.24%

WPC is my favorite REIT. WPC manages nearly 900 properties with a total of 87mm square feet. This triple net play isn’t focused solely on retail like many of its peers. I view this as a positive. I like the fact that WPC’s revenues are diversified. What’s more in terms of diversification, WPC has exposure to a variety of industries in its property portfolio, across a number of geographic locations. WPC is well on its way to dividend aristocrat status with a 17-year streak of dividend growth. WPC’s funds from operations cover the company’s dividend well and I expect this annual dividend growth streak to continue.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP): 4.74%

BIP is one of my favorite income oriented vehicles. This L.P. is managed by Brookfield, which is well known for its value oriented mindset. BIP’s portfolio is comprised of a wide variety of cash flow focused assets, from pipelines to toll roads to ports to rails roads to cell phone towers (and much more). BIP also manages assets on a global scale. In other words, Brookfield has given itself a ton of flexibility with this fund and management targets attractive assets wherever it sees them. I like having exposure to the global infrastructure market. Global urbanization is the real deal and as this trend plays itself out, there will need to be massive investments made in the growing urban centers. BIP seems primed and ready to capitalize from this trend with management highlighting its focus on the far East (which is where much of the expected population/urban sprawl growth is expected to occur) and data centers during recent earnings calls. What’s more, not only does BIP pay a high yield, but management expects to continue to growth the distribution well into the future. Management’s stated goal is to grow the distribution at a 5-9% rate, annually. The downside of all of this flexibility and income growth is the L.P. structure. This means that BIP investors will need to pay close attention to the tax implications and fill out a K-1 form. I know many don’t like to take these extra steps, but for those who do, I think BIP is an L.P. worth looking into.

Altria (MO): 5.16%

Altria has been on a bit of a run lately. Even so, the stock yields more than 5%. This yield remains well above the company’s 5-year average dividend yield, seeming to hint that the market is undervaluing shares. It’s clear that MO faces strong headwinds in the tobacco space. Cigarette volumes have been trending downward for quite some time now, yet MO’s strong management team has shown an ability to leverage its brand strength into pricing power and higher margins which has allowed MO to post strong EPS growth even though sales have been rather stagnant. This EPS supports a strong growing dividend. MO has increased the dividend by more than 20% in 2018. A lot of this increase was due to tax reform, but moving forward, I expect to see mid-high single digit dividend growth from MO on an annual basis. Eventually, the tobacco related party might come to an end, but I don’t think retirees have to worry about that. I suspect there will be enough demand for MO’s primary products over the coming decades to support the income that many MO investors expect. In the meantime, MO has the opportunity to diversify itself away from the struggling cigarette space. MO has begun to do this already, owning more than 10% of the world’s largest brewer, Anheuser Busch InBev (BUD). Wine makes up ~3% of MO’s annual sales. Many see growth potential in the e-cigarette space and expect MO to be a major player there long-term. The same goes for marijuana, assuming it is legalized domestically. It’s worth noting that these growth avenues are speculative, but in the meantime, investors are receiving a 5%+ yield and paying only 15.5x 2018 EPS expectations. That’s a bet I’m willing to make.

Enbridge (ENB): 6.01%

The next two picks on this list are going to be MLPs. Enbridge currently yields 6% after experiencing a bit of weakness as of late. ENB is one of the premiere energy infrastructure companies in North America with production, pipeline, storage, and processing capacity spread across the U.S. and Canada. ENB controls the vast majority of Canadian pipelines, which plays a role in its recent weakness. Canada is viewed as anti-energy (or at least, fossil fuels) due to its progressive governments and high regulatory status and therefore, many names with exposure to these markets have been hurt. With that said, ENB has a strong history of EBIDTA and DCF growth. The company is well managed in terms of operations and the management team is generous as well. Recent guidance from the company highlighted expectations of ~10% annual dividend growth from 2018-2020. This is amazing growth coming from a 6% starting point. ENB is expected to have 1.5x+ DCF coverage in 2018. This leads me to believe that this 6% yield is safe and the future growth expectations are realistic.

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD): 5.88%

Up next in MLP-land, we have EPD. Unlike ENB, EPD is a domestic MLP with an intense focus on the attractive Permian and Eagle Ford areas. If I were to own MLPs (I don’t because I worry about long-term secular headwinds facing fossil fuels, but it’s worth mentioning that I invest with a much longer time horizon in mind than most recent retirees probably do) I like the idea of pairing ENB with a strong domestic player to essentially get the best of both worlds in terms of geographic coverage in North America. Like ENB, EPD has great DCF coverage at ~1.5%. I don’t expect the same level of dividend growth from EPD as ENB projects (EPD has offered investors reliable income growth in the mid-single digits since the mid-2000s), but that’s okay because yields that are nearly 6% don’t need to post double digit growth to get the job done. 4-6% annual growth is likely to outpace any sort of inflation that we’d expect to see in the U.S. in the foreseeable future, so that growth more than protects one’s income stream. It’s worth mentioning, once again, that this is a stock that forces investors to deal with K-1 forms come tax time, so that may keep them away. However, for those who’re willing to deal with that extra hassle, EPD offers a strong ~6% yield, a reliable history of operational performance, strong DCF coverage, and 20 years of annual dividend growth.

Main Street Capital (MAIN): 5.91%

MAIN has been a popular income oriented pick for investors for awhile now. Since the Great Recession, this company has posted total returns of nearly 800%, making it fairly clear to me that it is the best in class company in the BDC space. I like owning best in class assets and when putting together a list of high yielding, income oriented names, it only made sense to include the best BDC. MAIN isn’t known to be a huge dividend grower. Since 2012, its annual dividend increases have been trending down from low double digits to low single digits. However, this doesn’t take into consideration the fact that MAIN has a history of supplemental dividends, which further boost annual income. The problem with MAIN (which is the primary reason that I don’t personally own it) is that the company trades at a massive premium to book value, especially relative to its peers. I have a hard time stomaching such high premiums as a value investor, but if your goals are more income oriented, then this might not be such a high hurdle to clear. I know that some consider MAIN to be a SWAN (sleep well at night) type income stock, but I don’t. The nature of the BDC business means that cash flows are less reliable than in other industries that I’ve included above. With that said, MAIN offers a strong, ~6% yield and pays monthly dividends, which is something that I know many retirees find attractive for budgeting purposes.

Realty Income (O): 4.58%

Speaking of monthly dividends, I figured that any list about reliable income for retirees without Realty Income probably wouldn’t be much of a list. O isn’t incredibly cheap right now, but income oriented investors are probably more concerned with O’s dividend yield than its P/FFO multiple. This company has reached cult status amongst income oriented investors because of its dedication towards its monthly dividend. Heck, Realty Income calls itself “The Monthly Dividend Company”. O has paid monthly dividends for 577 consecutive months and has increased its quarterly dividend for 83 consecutive quarters. Since listing on the NYSE in 1994, O shares have given investors nearly 16% annual total returns. Over this same period of time, O shares have compounded their dividend income by 4.7% per year. Because of all of this success, O has become one of the world’s largest triple net REIT plays. I prefer WPC because of O’s focus on the retail sector. I worry about the changing physical retail landscape and how O might adapt. However, I don’t think that any significant changes are going to happen overnight and O’s management deserves the benefit of the doubt. I think O’s ~4.6% dividend yield is very safe and I expect that low-mid single digit growth to continue annually, for the foreseeable future.

Qualcomm (QCOM): 3.30%

Last up, we have our only technology focused name on this list. Qualcomm has been on a heck of a run as of late, rising from $50/share to $75/share in a matter of months. However, even after this strong run-up, shares still yield 3.30%. Through 9 names on this list, I was way ahead of the 5.1% target, which enabled me to add a bit of growth prospects with the 10th and final pick. I considered a variety of technology based names, including Cisco (CSCO), Microsoft (MSFT), and even Apple (AAPL), but at the end of the day, I knew this list was about income and Qualcomm has the highest yield of all of the tech names that I cover with reliable dividend growth prospects. Since the NXPI deal fell through, Qualcomm has been on a major buying spree of its own shares. This should be a major boon for EPS in the coming years. Right now, analysts expect to see 20% EPS growth from QCOM during 2019 and 2020. QCOM has increased its annual dividend for 15 consecutive years, providing investors with a dividend growth CAGR of 26.2% during that time period. Such strong EPS growth should allow double digit dividend growth to continue.

Evenly weighted, this portfolio has a 5.2% yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, VZ, AAPL, MSFT, CSCO, QCOM, BIP, WPC, O, MO, BUD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.