Are You Conflating Macro And Micro Trends? Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: You can miss out on a lot of opportunity in the stock market while being “right” about broad macro trends.

Reaching For Yield

“When I think of how to best capture yield today… it's really about remembering more is not always better…More yield typically means more risk… I don't just want to maximize yield, I want strategies that might look at other ways of producing or generating returns. I want a good risk-aware approach.” (Janus Henderson Investors)

From Convergence in 2017 to Today’s Divergence

“During 2018, divergence at the economic level has fed into divergence across asset classes and within them. And we are not talking about a few basis points here and there. Markets exposed to similar risks, which usually exhibit quite high correlations, have sped off in utterly different directions. These divergences are so notable that they should prompt investors to ask: Are they significant relative value opportunities, or signs of deeper structural changes in the economy that may have further still to run?” (Neuberger Berman)

Lehman Was The Last War, Trade Is The Current One

“The most important issue is avoiding a global trade war. How this is achieved does not matter. Some see a grand Presidential plan where a bargaining position has been established. Others see impulsive positions that must then be walked back or negotiated. It does not matter which is correct, or whether either is correct. As investors, we care about the result, not the politics.” (Jeff Miller)

Homebuilders

“Despite a much larger population now than decades ago, U.S. home sales haven't even reached 1970s or 1980s level peaks yet during this recovery. Sure, the housing market overheated from the late 1990s on, drawing forward some demand, but far fewer than normal numbers of new houses sold from 2008 until 2014, and sales even since then have been pretty tame. There's still quite a backlog of potential demand out there.” (Ian Bezek)

Thought For The Day

Investors must always be on guard about extrapolating market movements from broad economic trends. This is especially true because stocks are often sold on the basis of a “story,” which typically includes its inevitable rise on the wave of irresistible forces bubbling up in the economy.

Case in point: I can recall numerous predictions, prognoses and Power Point projections promising a revival in the housing market. It has not yet come. Ian Bezek – who, on the basis of my observation, is careful not to conflate macro and micro trends – succinctly describes the extreme gap in housing market expectations and reality in the quote from his article above. There he notes we have yet to attain even 1970s level peaks following the housing market crash a decade ago.

While I can see U.S. home sales reaching 1972 levels, I personally don’t think we’re going to get back to 2007 sales levels any time in the foreseeable future. The “story” we hear – I’ve heard it at brokerage conferences going back to the aftermath of the global financial crisis - is that for the half century before the financial crisis, U.S. housing starts averaged 1.5 million units annually, whereas it is only (fill in the blank, depending on which year in the past decade we’re talking about) – despite the fact that the population of millennials of an age to start a family of their own is bulging.

According to the way this story is typically told, there can be no more profitable investment than beaten down housing. I’ve sat through presentations where I was told how much gain there is to be had once millennials finally own homes at rates equivalent to their forebears. But that’s not how Bezek presents this. He points out that homebuilding stocks have been oversold on fears of the impact of tax law changes and rising interest rates. As he puts it, “with a booming economy and near record-low unemployment, somewhat higher but hardly exorbitant interest rates aren't going to snuff out the housing recovery entirely.”

That sounds quite plausible to me. But my main point is that investors shouldn’t conflate macro and micro trends because it could take many years for them to match in fast-moving markets. I myself have made this mistake, and in this exact area. I can recall how back in the fall of 2011, I listened to one of Wall Street’s top analysts drool over the fall in median home prices in relation to personal income; the fall of mortgage rates in relation to personal income; and how the surging population of millennials were going to clamor for homes. I thought he was wrong about that last point, and to this day believe I am correct about a cultural shift that is slowing down millennials’ family formation. But the analyst was correct about the first two points, and when I looked back at 2012 market performance, I saw that household appliances and homebuilding stocks more than doubled that year.

Broad economic trends can take years and decades to play out, enough time for those who are “right” to miss a lot of opportunity in the stock market.

--

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire – from me and others; for a weekly “best of” digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.