Check-Cap: This Overlooked Medical Device Company Is Extremely Undervalued

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) is a clinical stage medical devices company engaged in the development of C-Scan. C-Scan is aimed at replacing colonoscopy for colon cancer screening. I believe the company to be extremely undervalued.

Check-Cap was founded in 2004 in Israel and was IPO-ed during 2015. It has since been trading at over $30/share but has recently slumped to just over $3/share with a mere market cap of $18.5M.

Back in October 2017, the shares traded at over $23 and I believe today's mispricing was caused by a chain of events that included a low sensitivity result in the CE Mark study, a $2.5M Registered Direct Offering that was announced in November 2017 at very dilutive prices ($1.1/share) and then a large $20M offering in May 2018 that was also quite dilutive and included issuance of units at a price of $5.5. Each unit included one share and one warrant to purchase a share at a $5.5 strike. So, the mispricing was the result of bad clinical results together with immediate need for cash. Today, as you will read below, the company's cash balance should suffice for the next couple of years and clinical results (sensitivity) improved significantly. The company is about to launch sales of its product in Israel in Q2/19 and in the EU later in 2019.

Note: All images below are taken from the company's September 2018 presentation.

Colon Cancer

Colon cancer is cancer of the large intestine, which is the final segment of the human digestive tract. It is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States and the third most common cause of cancer worldwide. The Journal of the National Cancer Institute characterized colon cancer as “the most preventable, yet least prevented form of cancer”. Most cases of colon cancer begin as small, noncancerous clumps of cells called adenomatous polyps. Over time, these polyps can become colon cancers. Polyps may be small and produce few, if any, symptoms. As a result, doctors recommend regular screening tests to facilitate early detection of colon cancer by identifying and removing polyps before they turn into cancer.

Worldwide mortality is ~700K annually, and as previously mentioned most of this is easily preventable.

The target market is also huge as every person over the age of 45 should be screened every 1, 3, 5 or 10 years depending on the screening method used based on US guidelines.

C-Scan Product

C-Scan is a revolutionary product that includes an ingestible capsule equipped with x-ray technology that transmits to a patch worn on the patient’s back. After 2-3 days, the capsule is naturally ejected and the patient is notified by the system (don’t worry – no need to retrieve the capsule). The patient then returns to the physician who connects the patches via USB and sees a 3D model of the patient’s colon. If a polyp is detected the patient will then go through a colonoscopy for its removal. The x-ray radiation of the procedure is minimal and is less than a chest x-ray and 1/200th of a CT scan.

The reasons people avoid a colonoscopy test even though it can save their lives can be seen in the following diagram –

C-Scan has none of the above. It requires no prep at all and is neither painful nor embarrassing.

Clinical Trials

Recently, the product was approved for a CE Mark in the EU. The clinical trials leading to the CE Mark only produced a 44% sensitivity, where sensitivity is the ability to identify polyps accurately. This low sensitivity figure is not impressive; however, the company identified that during the trial, there was a linear relationship between sensitivity and the density of the scan. The average density from the CE Study was 46% (where average sensitivity was 44%), but for patients with density of over 50%, the average sensitivity was 78%. Consequently, the company modified the product (to my understanding this was mostly a software and algorithm modification) and commenced a post-CE study with the modified and improved version.

Promising interim results for the post-CE study were released on September 4th with sensitivity increasing to 76%. The share price reacted by going down.

Following are a couple of quotes from CEO Alex Ovadia when he spoke at an investors conference the day after the interim results were announced:

Sensitivity of 76% with a very small P value, and specificity of 80%, so high increase in sensitivity and a small decline in specificity – that always happens when you deal with statistics and sample size, but I believe that maintaining these results going forward will be compelling to even initiate the FDA study. I’m getting good senses from the FDA, I cannot elaborate of course it’s not yet to be communicated, but I can tell you that I am getting good senses from the FDA on how we are going to approach it

Colon Cancer Screening (Competition):

A generally healthy individual wishing to be screened for colon cancer has the following main options –

Perform a colonoscopy every 10 years – This is the method of choice in the US. This allows the physician to identify and remove polyps very efficiently. However, adherence to this test is low due to the prep required by the patient. Prep includes fasting and laxative preparation. For anyone who hasn’t gone through a colonoscopy before – the laxative prep specifically is very unpopular amongst patients which is probably the main reason for below desired adherence. Also, since this requires anesthesia, patients are required to come with someone who will drive them back and usually need to take a day off work. Capsule endoscopy (PillCam) – Basically, you swallow a pill with a tiny camera that allows the physician to later decide whether polyps were found. This too requires the laxative prep, so hated by patients since this is a visual test. This test has a high sensitivity (~90%) and is prescribed for patients who cannot go through a colonoscopy without elevated risk (sensitivity to anesthetics for example). FOBT/FIT/Stool DNA - This is the leading screening method in Europe due to lack of proctologists. This test checks for traces of blood in a patient’s stool (it’s a little more complicated but not very important for the analysis). These tests have high sensitivity (>90%) for cancerous polyps but low sensitivity (20-40%) to pre-cancerous polyps. For that reason, these tests need to be repeated annually.

The above screening methods are far from perfect, and C-Scan at its current form isn’t perfect either since its sensitivity is currently at 76% for pre-cancerous polyps. I can certainly imagine the FDA approving this product for patients who dislike the laxative preparation and will require to perform the test every 2-3 years since the sensitivity is not extremely high. I believe the product has even more potential in Europe where currently FIT is the standard of care. It makes sense for people to want the heads up before they have cancer and this test doesn’t require a proctologist and can probably be examined by a trained technician.

Latest News

The company recently announced:

Significantly improved sensitivity results of the Post-CE trial.

Approval to sell C-Scan in Israel.

Both of the above were significant news, yet the stock didn’t move, and even went down.

Valuation

After a successful $20.2M public offering in May 2018, Check-Cap’s cash balance on June 30th 2018 was $20M. This cash should be enough to finance the company’s operations until 06/30/2020. Amazingly, the market cap of Check-Cap is only $18.5M, less than the company’s last reported cash position. The company has an additional 3.2 million Series C warrants outstanding, each of which strikes at $5.50 per share and has almost 5 years of remaining maturity. While the exercise of these warrants would increase the outstanding share count to 8.48M, it would also increase the company’s cash balance.

PillCam’s success since launch in 2001 (primarily in small bowel screening) has resulted in capsule endoscopy having become a common screening option for doctors to use on patients. Also, Medicare and Medicaid have substantially increased average physician payment for in-clinic capsule endoscopy and the number of U.S. patients with reimbursement coverage for capsule endoscopy has grown significantly since then. It is likely that C-Scan will have favorable reimbursement coverage if it is approved by the FDA (just as Cologuard has). The increasing acceptance of capsule endoscopy could enable Check-Cap’s C-Scan to scale much more quickly than Given Imaging, which was founded in 1998 and started selling PillCam SB for visualization of the small bowel in 2001. At that time, capsule endoscopy was a brand new field with very limited awareness.

Check-Cap is following a similar trajectory to that of Given Imaging. In 2001, Given Imaging received Ministry of Health approval to market the PillCam SB (then referred to as the M2A Imaging Capsule) in Israel. The company was also granted approval that year for marketing in the EU and Australia. Given Imaging had $7.4M in losses on no revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2001, yet it was able to raise $60M in an IPO in October 2001, a very difficult period for the capital markets following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In the latter half of 2001, Given Imaging generated its first sales, and in 2002, the company grew revenues exponentially to $29M. In 2014, Covidien acquired Given Imaging for $860M net of cash, 4.78X the $160-$200M in annual sales Covidien expected to gain from the acquisition.

As a result of the much more established market and reimbursement paradigm for capsule endoscopy, in conjunction with C-Scan’s unique ability to circumvent the bowel preparation requirement and detect precancerous polyps, it is conceivable that Check-Cap could scale more than twice as quickly as Given Imaging did since it launched its first product. This implies potential sales for Check-Cap of more than $60M in 2020. Check-Cap believes that the global market opportunity for C-Scan in the US is $5.4B annually (See slide 10 in this presentation), comprised of a global population at age 50 and above of 710 million, an average procedure cost of $600, and a screening frequency of once every 10 years. Hence, $60M of sales contemplates only minimal penetration relative to the aggregate market opportunity. To demonstrate the potential revenue ramp of C-Scan, investors could also study the sales trajectory of Exact Sciences’ (NASDAQ:EXAS) Cologuard. Cologuard generated $26.5M in sales during the first four quarters since the product launched, and within 8 quarters, it exceeded a $100M annualized run-rate.

In my valuation, I was conservative and used only $50M of sales that are only reached in 2022. I used an EV/Sales multiple range of between 5 to 8 (given that the company will still be growing extremely fast). I then conservatively assumed that on top of all warrants being exercised there would be another 100% dilution, so a total of 17M shares. That leads me to a price target in the range of $15.8 and $24.6 at 2022, or 4.5X to 7X current prices. I then assign a 50% chance of success which brings me to a probability weighted price target of $8 to $12.3 or an IRR of 18% to 29%.

However, if you are optimistic and believe the $60M sales in 2020, then $100M of sales is plausible by 2022, and using an 8X multiple, this could potentially be a $800M EV by 2022 or ~$50/share using 15M shares (assuming 75% dilution on top of all warrants being exercised). Obviously, this is pretty much a best case scenario.

Catalysts

The following diagram displays all the planned near-term catalysts:

Risks

This is a micro-cap medical device company, thus price volatility is expected to be significant. This is not for the faint of heart.

Additional and significant dilution if share price stays depressed.

The Post-CE study final results may not be as good as the interim results.

The product may not be approved for sales in the EU or US.

In the valuation section, I mentioned a 50% chance for success. If the company is not successful, it will pretty much go to zero.

Conclusion

Check-Cap is a high risk-very high reward investment. I recommend allocating a small share of one's portfolio to this opportunity as such an investment brings with it elevated risk of failure. That said, in my humble opinion, the current share price does not correctly reflect the size of this opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHEK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The writer of this article may trade in and/or out of this stock without notifying the Seeking Alpha community.