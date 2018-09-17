VF Corp: Vans Sales To Drive Stock To Over $100 A Share

The way the financials are trending, these types of numbers are very much possible.

VF Corporation shares have been on a tear since February 2017. We actually sold this stock around the $80 mark some months back but shares continue to go from strength to strength. With an intermediate decline long overdue in US equities and with VFC now trading with a forward earnings multiple of 25.3, long investors may feel now is the time to lighten up on positions.

When a company is trading above its average historic valuation, there are a few trains of thought among successful investors/traders as to what to do with the position. Paul Tudor Jones for example states that he tends to keep his winners for as long as he can.

If I have positions going against me, I get right out; if they are going for me, I keep them. Risk control is the most important thing in trading. If you have a losing position that is making you uncomfortable, the solution is very simple: Get out, because you can always get back in.

Then you have someone like Warren Buffett who encourages investors to sell at the most difficult times to do so.

We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful

Nevertheless wherever one stands in the valuation debate, one cannot dispute the pace at which VF Corp is growing both from a top line and margin standpoint. At present, VF Corp's top line is being driven by the anchor sports and outdoor segments. These segments at present make up well over two thirds of the company's revenue. The forward looking fundamentals though look very strong with respect to brands within these segments such as Vans & North Face. The runway for growth for Vans especially looks convincing considering brand sales only account for a mid single digit percentage of the global footwear market it addresses and only 1% of the corresponding apparel market.

So although VF Corp has been smashing records ($3.4 billion in sales expected this fiscal year which will surpass the company's 2021 target made last year) early with its Vans brand, there still seems to ample runway for growth especially online and in the east. In fact, at a recent Vans leadership investor conference, $5 billion was the number projected in annual sales by fiscal 2023 which is no mean feat considering where we are at present. Vans is both the most profitable and fastest growing brand in VF Corp's portfolio. If earnings rise higher than the share price, we actually could see a falling earnings multiple alongside share price gains.

Whenever mulling over selling or lightening up on a position which has given fantastic returns, it is always beneficial to look at the financials to see if there are any adverse trends taking place. Here is what we see at this moment in time.

Obviously being a dividend aristocrat, many investors are invested because of the guaranteed dividend increases. VF Corp has now raised its dividend for the past 43 years which in an impressive record in itself. Currently, the yield stands at just over 2% but the company has maintained its double digit growth rate by hiking to $0.46 per quarter last time round. Over the past four quarters, $693 million was paid out in dividends and $1,195 billion was generated in cash flow. There is nothing to suggest here that robust dividend growth cannot continue considering we are still under that psychological 60% pay-out ratio level. Although the yield may seem low, it still is on a par with the S&P500. Furthermore the growth of the dividend (18% over the past 5 years on average) is still well above average and a good sign of things to come.

On the balance sheet, nothing really adverse sticks out of note. If we are being overly critical, we can see on the "current" side that cash has fallen to $468 million, receivables have increased to $1.43 billion and inventories, are also up, now to close to $2 billion. On would think then that the current ratio would drop from these rising figures but short term debt on the liability side dropped to $1.32 billion which means we are still at a healthy 1.45 presently. From an more long term perspective, VF Corp's equity has decreased to $3.73 billion but again because of the long term debt number dropping to $2.157 billion, the debt to equity ratio of 0.57 remains very attractive.

On the income statement, we can see that the company's gross margin is now up to 50.6% over a trailing twelve month average. It will be interesting to see for example how much SG&A increases as a percentage of gross profit over the next 4 quarters or so. Selling, general, and administrative costs are trending slightly faster (75% currently as opposed to 72% a decade ago) than gross profit which is a metric worth watching. Higher costs raises operating expense which consequently reduces operating income. However as long as the company can achieve its top line and profitability targets, the market will not mind too much about higher costs. 2019 is expected to bring in $13.75 billion in sales which will be a 11.3% increase on 2018. Almost $14 billion at a gross margin of almost 51% will significantly increase that gross profit metric. Operating & net income targets become much more feasible when the income statement can start from such a level as scale over time will bring down those costs.

To sum up, it is visibly clear in the company's financials that VF Corp has not leveraged itself significantly at this present juncture in time and more growth seems a certainty at this stage. We continue to believe it will be something external that will affect the numbers in an adverse way here as management has demonstrated its excellence time and time again with how it handles capital within the firm. Although currently trading at $91+ a share, VF Corp remains firmly on our watch-list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VFC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.