Alaska Air Group: A Focus Shift From Growth To Profitability

In H2 of this year and beyond, the company will focus on rising profitability by enhancing customer satisfaction, network capabilities, and overall efficiency.

Alaska Air's sales have been in a steady uptrend since the end of the recession, while earnings have suffered over the past few quarters.

The Alaska Air Group (ALK) is up more than 200% since 2012. At this point, the stock is roughly 33% below its all-time high reached in Q1 of 2017. I believe the company will continue its current uptrend supported by a strong economy, rising revenue passengers, and rising profitability after 2018. The most recent results clearly show that revenue growth is not enough. Rapidly rising input prices are crushing the company's bottom line which should end when the company starts to focus on its profitability starting in the second half of this year.

Earnings Beat In Q2

Alaska Air's second quarter revealed an EPS beat of $0.05. EPS came in at $1.66 versus expectations of $1.61. Even though analysts expected a lower number, we still see that EPS is down 34% compared to its prior-year quarter. And it's not an isolated case. EPS has posted its 3rd consecutive quarter of negative growth after the company acquired Virgin Atlantic last year.

Sales came in at $2.16 billion, which is in line with expectations and 3% higher on a year-on-year basis. The bigger trend reveals that sales have been in a strong uptrend since the end of the recession, whereas net income is currently taking a break.

Alaska Air's bottom line suffered mainly because of rising fuel costs. At this point, fuel prices are $1 higher compared to the start of 2016. This means that the company is spending $850 million more on fuel than it did back in 2016. The company itself mentioned to be fully aware of the pressure from rising costs and will increasingly focus on efficiencies in 2019 and beyond.

It may be that the early 2016 prices were unusually low, but it's clear that we have higher costs and we need to be focused on taking actions that help us recover these higher costs.

That said, operating income declined 44% in the second quarter while operating margins took a big hit. Operating margins declined from 23.2% in Q2 of 2017 to currently 12.6%.

Total capacity increased 7.8% in the second quarter, which shows the pressure on margins quite well. I believe the quote from the most recent earnings call describes the current situation and possible outlook very well.

So while we are not happy with our unit revenues, we believe they represent the low point of our march towards stronger revenues and margins during the second half of the year and into '19.

Customer Satisfaction And Margins Are Key

Before I go into any details regarding margins, I want to talk about customer satisfaction. One of the reasons why I am discussing Alaska Air is its unique market position. Not only is the company one of the cheapest LCCs (low cost carriers), the company is also increasingly focusing on customer satisfaction by offering additional services beyond the simple 'I get you where you need to be as cheap as possible'.

At this point, only Southwest Airlines (LUV) is offering lower ticket prices. The strategy both Southwest and Alaska Air are implementing is called a cost-leadership differentiation integration. This means offering the lowest prices by focusing on services that customers value the most. In today's market, these services are WiFi, free movies, and good food for example.

As easy as it sounds, the biggest risk is a failure to sustain margins by offering special services or by offering the wrong services. In that case, a company would lose both its competitive advantage (low costs), while being stuck with low margins.

Currently, there is no need to worry that either low costs or service levels are becoming a headwind. In the second quarter, Alaska Air was rewarded 'Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers' by JD Power for the 11th year in a row.

That said, margins are becoming a focus in 2019 and beyond. Over the past few quarters, the company suffered from rising fuel prices as well as network investments and costs associated with the absorption of Virgin Atlantic.

Going forward, the company is working on 4 measures to enhance its profitability. Those are listed below.

Network optimization

Increasing upsell and other ancillary revenues

Improved productivity

Investing in culture

Especially network optimization and upsell are going to be key going forward. At this point, the company is flying 280 routes after the acquisition. This will be raised to 320 after the addition of new markets. All of this will happen simultaneously with investments in extra services as I already mentioned.

In other words, the problems of outperforming capacity compared to sales and falling margins will be 'solved' if the company indeed succeeds to implement its plans.

So far, analysts seem to agree that EPS is going to accelerate after this year. EPS expectations for 2018 are $4.16 while 2019 expectations are at $5.96. 2020 are even at $7.55.

This puts the valuation at very attractive levels. The current PE ratio is at 15, while the forward PE ratio is at 11. The PEG ratio is at 1.90.

When it comes to the stock price, I believe the current rally will continue to at least $80 on the mid-term. The company is attractively valued, and a focus on margins would do wonders to the company's bottom line, even if fuel prices continue to rise.

Conclusion

Alaska Air is in a tough business. Airlines suffer during recessions from falling revenue passenger numbers while strong economic growth pressures margins due to rising prices. In addition, the company is working on the successful incorporation of Virgin Atlantic.

The good news is that the process of integrating Virgin Atlantic is already 85% completed. Moreover, the company is about to begin its measures to improve margins in the second half of this year. I expect we are going to see a strong bottom line boost in the fourth quarter and beyond. In addition to a cheap stock price valuation, I believe we are going to enter a very good period for bulls.

The risks are a slowing economy which would make it impossible to improve margins. However, at this point, I do not expect the economy to slow significantly on the mid-term.

All things considered, I am quite bullish and will acquire some Alaska Air shares on the next dip.

