Micron Call Options May Be Underpriced

It's been a tough summer for Micron bulls. After topping $64 per share in late May, Micron (MU) has slid into the $40s amid an onslaught of sell-side analysts downgrading the stock. However, management is bullish on their long-term prospects and has $10 billion in authorization to buy back stock. In light of this, call options on Micron are relatively cheap compared to the dramatic volatility the stock has displayed and the demand created by the buyback. If you like Micron here, the January $40 calls have a particularly attractive risk/reward.

MU data by YCharts

Where is Micron likely to trade after earnings?

Micron is a loaded spring. Micron's implied and historical volatility is around 4 times as high as the average stock. The January $40 calls have a 47.8% implied volatility, which is actually lower than the roughly 52.1% 60-day historical volatility that Micron has experienced. As high as these options are priced, the implied volatility isn't able to keep up with the actual volatility the stock has seen.

MU data by YCharts

Here is the (annualized) historical volatility for Micron. Y-charts won't let me do a 60-day average so bear with me on the 30-day rolling average. These options are actually pretty cheap compared to the historical volatility that Micron has seen, especially when factoring in the earnings report Thursday.

Options pricing models are traditionally based on stocks having a uniform (bell curve) distribution for returns. This isn't the case for Micron ahead of earnings, which I believe is more of a binary outcome. What is more likely is for the stock to either rally to around $55-60 (mode 1), or head down to around $35 (mode 2). A tremendous amount of uncertainty is currently being priced into the stock. Earnings will tell which way we are headed.

1. Management announced a 10 billion dollar buyback in May for FY 2019. Their fiscal year started on September 1st, but SEC regulations prevent companies from buying back stock from roughly 14 days before announcing quarterly earnings to 48 hours after. Judging by the price action during the first week of September (straight down), it's likely they haven't started buying yet. Micron management is likely tired of earning billions and billions of dollars in good years, roughly breaking even in bad years, and having Wall Street treat their company like a punching bag. With the stock down close to 30 percent off the 52-week high, my gut tells me they go for it here.

Being forced to wait 48 hours after earnings means that the first trading session where Micron will be allowed to buy back stock is Monday, September 24. Micron's 2018 earnings should tally close to $11.75. Their ability to buy back stock helps put a floor under Micron's price. If the stock were to go down to $20, they theoretically could buy the majority of the company's outstanding stock on their 2018 earnings alone. It's hard for me to see the stock falling below $30-35 given that the management can literally create demand for the stock by buying it. I feel Micron's return distribution will thus skew positive since there is somewhat of a floor under the stock. And if earnings are good, the buyback will accelerate the upside in the share price. No matter what happens with quarterly earnings, there is demand for the stock from management. Micron is a great long-term stock!

2. Micron is likely to have more of a bimodal distribution going forward. If the tide is indeed turning on the semiconductor cycle, then Micron's management will aggressively buy back stock at lower prices. If, however, the cycle has more room to run, then the stock isn't likely to stay at $45 and under 4 times price/earnings. MU is priced as if the sky is falling, so any continuation in the earnings cycle is likely to drive the stock much higher. I think a rapid move to $60 is not out of the question if earnings and the conference call go well.

MU data by YCharts

-Earnings estimates for 2019 are in orange and estimates for 2020 are in red.

If you look closely, you can see that estimates for 2019 earnings soared from roughly $6 per share to over $11 in the last 12 months before starting to fall again. This is in addition to the nearly $12 they already will have banked for 2018. With the stock trading at about $45, something's gotta give. Notably absent from the Micron soap opera are short sellers. Research shows that heavy short interest tends to precede stocks dropping, and Micron's short interest is by no means unusually high. I question how Wall Street analysts can be so negative on a stock yet short sellers be notably absent from the picture (Link to a good SA article analyzing this). All signs seem to point to more upside than downside.

How to play Micron with options.

Micron does carry a high implied volatility, so I recommend being more conservative in the strike price with the options than I would for a lower volatility name like the Apple (AAPL) and Visa (V) trades I recommended.

If you like Micron, I would personally play the stock with a plain-vanilla in-the-money call option buy. I like the $40 strike because it's a little bit in the money, so it's more of a bet on the stock and less of a bet on a rise in implied volatility. I like the January expiration because it's less popular than the September and October expirations, and as such is priced lower on an IV basis.

The January $40 calls give you about 6 to 1 leverage on Micron and aren't as exposed to a potential drop in IV if the stock rises, and are likely to gain from a rise in IV if the stock falls and demand for puts soars. (Stock prices and implied volatility tend to move opposite of each other).

The noise is going to dominate the signal until the earnings report comes out. Be as patient as you want when looking for an entry before Thursday's closing bell. That said, I don't mind the current price, either in the options or the stock. Keep an eye on the implied volatility for these options, by the way. Try not to pay over 50-51 percent IV!

Exit and risks to the trade.

Micron is able to buy back stock starting on the Monday after earnings, so I would want to stay in the trade for at least 3-4 weeks if the earnings are good. If the earnings and outlook are truly terrible and the stock drops significantly, I would cut bait and sell but wait a minimum 48 hours for the options market to balance before unloading.

This is a riskier trade than holding common stock and as such is not appropriate for most investors and for any money you can't afford to risk. That said, I like the risk/reward because I feel that the options market does a poor job of pricing situations like this with more of a bimodal distribution of returns. I also feel like the options are cheap relative to historical volatility and the underlying fundamentals of the company, as the stock is more likely to move higher than lower.

If you're reading this article, you probably already have an opinion on Micron. I'm giving you a way to express that opinion in a way that can make you more money than simply buying the common stock. It ultimately comes down to your personal circumstances and your level of certainty on Micron. If you have a high level of certainty on the stock moving higher, I feel the price is right for an options play. If you have a moderate level of certainty, you might rather buy the stock.

Be smart about managing your risk, and good luck to all!

