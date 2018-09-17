Tesla: An Auto Industry Near-Term Best Buy?

Are they losing confidence in what was previously seen? Are better bets available?

When you send a substantial rocket into space without government help and then bring it back to land on its pad able to be resent for other trips, you tend to attract attention.

If you also attempt to provide to the public automobiles without internal combustion engines, what you have to say can make a difference in what ecologically-sensitive investors in the auto company’s stock Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) think it might be worth.

Recent comment may have contributed to a -30% drop in TSLA stock. Contrary opinion may have substantial reaction. Big-money bets by institutions have triggered hedging by Market-Making firms which suggest another +16% price recovery beyond the +10% quick response already experienced from the sudden drop.

In an ecology-paranoid world controversy over a principal energy-consuming industry is bound to know few bounds. Big companies tend to create big-volume stock trade traffic, where Market-Makers [MMs] need to be active to maintain “market liquidity” so that sellers can sell and buyers can buy. When the trade orders are for 100,000 shares instead of only 100, the task takes people to negotiate, not just computers to “match” the transactors’ interests.

It is the 100,000-share block-trade orders that set and move market prices. In the process MMs are often called on to become principals in the trade, balancing the appetites of buyers and sellers. They only do it where they can buy price-change insurance (at an economical cost) to protect the capital they must temporarily put at risk. The cost and structure of that hedge deal tells just how far the trade-order stock’s price appears likely to move during the few months contract life of the insurance.

We analyze the “insurance” markets to find out what price range expectations “folks in the know” have which encourages their buying and selling actions. Those ranges surround the current market price, revealing both upside and downside price change prospects. For the Auto Industry here are what the trade-offs seem to be at present. All presentations here have been approved by blockdesk.com.

Figure 1

Upside price-change prospects are measured on the green horizontal scale while downside price change experiences are related to the vertical red scale. Both scales run from zero to 25%. Where a stock appears to have more reward than risk it is down and to the right, below the dotted diagonal. Stocks are identified by the location numbers of their symbols in the blue field to the right. Risk predominates in stocks located above the diagonal.

While helpful to provide a quick perspective between stocks there are other considerations which may influence an investor’s preference of one investment over another. They may have to do with how likely, how frequent, or how recent the experiences have been.

We compare stocks of interest by first seeing what is the balance of upside-to-downside price change at this point in time in Figure 1, and then by seeing what followed, for each stock, from the prior forecasts with similar up-vs.-down balances to today’s. Figure 2 shows how the major auto producers compare on this basis.

Figure 2

Today’s forecasts are in columns [B] and [C]. The percentage of each stock’s full range which is to the downside (between [C] and [D]) is shown in [G], the Range Index. To understand what may happen to each stock in coming months we look to see what happened following their prior forecasts with similar Range Indexes. Columns [L] and [M] tell how often such a forecast has been made in the past 5 years of market days.

[E] tells what upside reward prospect is currently expected and [F] reveals what the worst price drawdown has averaged on the way to the reward target, or in the next 3 months, if the target was not reached. Experience indicates this is a better indicator of price risk than the downside price change indicated by the forecast range. Our standard portfolio management discipline (TERMD) dictates the 3-month holding period time limit.

[H] states the percentage of [L] forecasts which reach target [E] or exceed entry cost [D] at the end of 3 months after the date of forecast. The net of gains and losses from all such forecasts is shown in [ I ], while the average length of holding period between forecast and position closeout (made possible by early target reach) is given by [ J ]. The annual rate of price change [CAGR] is calculated from [ I ] and [ J ].

A measure of the credibility of upside forecast [E] is presented in column [N] by seeing what proportion of it is contained by actual payoffs achieved in [ I ].

Comparison of the Reward~Risk postures of several investment candidates can be refined by weighting those dimensions by the odds of their prior occurrences, as shown in [O] and [P]. The sum of each up and down prospect-weighted pair is presented in [Q]. A further refinement is shown in [R] where the odds-weighted Reward~Risk net is calculated as potential price change per day previously held, measured by basis points per day. For reference, 19+ bp/day if sustained for a 365-day period produces a double in the capital involved.

For investors facing substantial financial needs in calendar-driven deadlines (children’s college tuition and expenses, for example) the speed of capital gain accomplishment becomes every bit as important as the odds of gains being achieved and of losses being avoided. The scale of more distant needs, like retirement, also are importantly addressed by the rate of possible capital gains compounding.

Figure 2 rows among Auto Industry investment candidates are ranked by the bp/day of column [R]. The last 3 rows of the table provide the parallel details for an average of 2700+ stocks and ETFs for which price range forecasts are available this day; the best-ranked 20 out of that population, and the SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY).

Resulting Perspective

Only two of the near-dozen available automotive assembler’s stocks in Figure 2 show positive prospects of near-term price change. Tesla is no longer one of them, although it had been earlier.

Comparisons of this industry group with the market investment alternative of SPY are discouraging beyond the two top-ranked alternatives, neither of which are widely considered by most individual investors. And only the top-ranked stock, Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) is competitive on a bp/day basis with the 20 top-ranked equities in the large forecast population. Ferrari, N.V. (RACE) may have dramatic appeal as an investment, but currently is behind at second position in the event. Other entrants have been "lapped" in terms of performance.

Conclusion

Tesla, Inc. has had a volatile price history and may in the future return to an attractive comparison between its odds-weighted capital gains prospects and those of appropriate alternative investments. But for the present it is far less attractive than the less-sexy, easily-overlooked, but much more promising WGO.

