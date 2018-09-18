The Dollar/Euro: The European Currency Looks To Challenge

The U.S. dollar is the world's reserve currency, but that could change if Europe has anything to say about which currency instrument takes a leadership role in the future. Just before the turn of the twenty-first century, the many currencies of Europe became the euro. As nations across the continent abandoned the mark, franc, lira, peseta, escudo, guilder, drachma, and other European foreign exchange instruments the euro took their place as the pan-European means of exchange. The one significant exception was the British pound which remained an independent currency while the U.K. was originally part of the European Union. Initially, the euro was set to trade at par to the U.S. dollar.

In 2001, the value of the euro versus the U.S. dollar hit its low at $0.8342 against the dollar before it rallied to its all-time high at $1.5988 in the third quarter of 2008. The global financial crisis which included the U.S. housing and mortgage-backed securities debacle and the European sovereign debt crisis caused the value of the euro to decline against the greenback. While the value of the euro-dollar relationship had not dropped below par, it got close reaching a low of $1.03675 in late 2016. After a rally to highs of $1.25795 in early 2018, the value of the euro has been slipping against the dollar, and it was trading at the $1.1770 level on Monday, September 17 on the December futures contract.

The dollar has been strong and euro weak

The dollar peaked in late 2016 at $1.03675 against the euro, and a correction took the U.S. currency relationship with its European counterpart to a low of $1.25795 in mid-February 2018. Since then, the dollar has been moving to the upside versus the euro.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the euro has weakened against the dollar since February of 2018 falling from just below the $1.26 level to around $1.17. The relationship broke through critical support on the downside for the euro at the November 2017 low at $1.15785 this past summer reaching a low of $1.13275 in mid-August, but the euro-dollar exchange rate has bounced back to above the $1.16 level which could stand as a pivot point for the currency relationship. Overall, the dollar has been strong, making higher lows and higher highs against the euro since February when the rally in the euro came to an end at just under the $1.26 level.

Interest rate differentials support the greenback

In the foreign exchange markets, the primary driver of the path of least resistance of one currency instrument versus another is often short-term interest rate differentials. When it comes to the short-term yields offered by the dollar and euro these days, there is no contest as the dollar wins that contest hands down.

The European Central Bank has kept short-term rates at negative forty basis points, and their recent meetings told markets that the rate would remain at that level into 2019. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve began increasing the short-term Fed Funds rate in December 2015 with liftoff from a zero percent rate. Since then, the Fed Funds rate has risen to 1.75-2.00 percent after seven 25 basis point rate increases. Given recent economic data in the United States, it is almost certain that the Fed will increase the short-term rate at their September 26 meeting by 25 basis points. At their June meeting, they added an additional rate hike to their agenda for 2018 meaning that we could see the tightening of credit continue at the December meeting which would bring the short-term Fed Funds rate to the 2.25-2.50 percent level. With short-term European rates in negative territory, the differential between the dollar and euro currency yields could rise to 2.65 to 2.90 percent by the end of this year. Widening yields between the dollar and euro continue to support the value of the U.S. currency against the euro.

Europe says they want to challenge the dollar's position

Last week, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called for the European Union to promote the euro as a global reserve currency in a challenge to the role of the U.S. dollar. He told the European Parliament:

We must do more to allow our single currency to play its full role on the international scene. It is absurd that Europe pays for 80 percent of its energy import bull worth 300 billion euros a year in U.S. dollar when only roughly 2 percent of our energy imports come from the United States. ... It is absurd that European companies by European planes in dollar instead of euro.

Norway supplies a substantial amount of energy to the European Union in euros, but other energy-producing countries like the Gulf States and Russia use dollars. The statement could be a backlash from U.S. President Trump's tongue lashing at Germany over-dependence on U.S. military for protection from Russia while paying the Putin government billions for energy imports.

Juncker went on to say, "The euro must become the face and the instrument of a new, more sovereign Europe." The bottom line is that Europe wishes to challenge the dollar's position as the world's reserve currency over the coming months and years. To achieve that goal, they may need some assistance from their central bank.

A potential hint of things to come from the ECB

The market has been waiting patiently for the European Central Bank to pivot from years of accommodative monetary policy via historically low short-term interest rates and a quantitative easing program that will only come to an end in December of this year. While the United States began allowing the legacy of QE to roll off its balance sheet in October 2017, the ECB has not yet stopped buying sovereign and selected corporate debt instruments. The current U.S. program means that there is upward pressure on interest rates further out on the yield curve, while Europe continues to support low rates in the short, medium, and long-term to bolster economic growth through borrowing and spending while inhibiting saving.

Meanwhile, the comments by the European Commission President could be a prelude to a shift in ECB policy in 2019 which would finally allow for the type of liftoff in European rates that occurred in the United States in late 2015.

The dollar is at a pivot point, could Europe push it over the edge?

While the dollar has spent the past seven months recovering from its low, the long-term trend in the greenback index could trigger selling if the European finally shift from accommodation to tightening when it comes to monetary policy. The euro index accounts for around 57 percent of the dollar index as the euro is the runner-up in global currency markets when it comes to reserve currency status.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart illustrates the dollar index fell for a seven-year period from 1985-1992 and then rallied for nine-years from 1992-2001. A seven-year selloff from 2001-2008 followed, which led to a nine-year rally from 2008-2017. If the pattern holds, the recent rally in the dollar could be just a bear market bounce, and the dollar could be headed lower until 2024. However, the most significant factor when it comes to the path of least resistance for the dollar these days could be in the hands of the European Central Bank. A shift from accommodation to tightening in monetary policy could push the dollar back into the bearish mode we witnessed from January 2017 through February 2018. 2019 could turn out to be a very interesting and active year for the dollar and euro currencies. At the same time, do not expect the U.S. administration to object to a stronger euro and weaker dollar as both President Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin have both advocated for a weaker U.S. currency. A weaker dollar makes U.S. goods more competitive in global markets and bolsters the profits for U.S. multinational companies. Moreover, a weaker dollar is a useful tool in the current trade issues with China and other trading partners around the world. Therefore, the current administration would welcome moves by the ECB and EU to increase the role and value of the euro currency.

Source: Barchart

The Invesco DB US Dollar Bearish ETF (UDN) holds a short position in the dollar index. With $34.44 million in net assets and average daily trading volume of 74,571 contracts, it is a liquid market vehicle for smaller positions on the short side of the dollar index. As the chart shows, UDN has traded in a range from $20.18 to $30.80 since 2007, and at $21.67 it is close to the bottom end of its trading band over the past eleven years.

The head of the European Commission told markets he would like to see the euro challenge the dollar for a leadership role as the world's reserve currency last week. If successful, we are likely to see a move by the ECB sooner rather than later that could push the dollar lower and euro higher as European monetary policy finally shifts towards tightening. However, Europe would be a late follower of the U.S. Federal Reserve which maintains its leadership role, for now.

