Alibaba: I'm Lovin' It And So Should You

Lately, Shares of Alibaba (BABA) have taken a serious beating, tumbling by 7 percent since the beginning of 2018, compared to a 10 percent rise in the S&P 500 (SPY). Underperforming the market is something that Alibaba shareholders are definitely not accustomed to. Their concerns mostly evolve around two parameters –the trade war between the U.S and China, and the depreciation of the Yuan. I will address these two concerns in my article.

Trade War Kicking In

Fears of trade war have resurfaced lately with some loud media bashing between the U.S and China. Specifically, The U.S has recently imposed a 34$ billion in tariffs on many agricultural products. Then, on July 10th, President Trump released an additional list identifying further 200$ billion in potential tariffs. Obviously, this environment is not good for business.

And it shows in the numbers. Chinese stocks have been plunging. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), the go to place for everything in games and media, has dropped by more than 20 percent since the beginning of the year. All said and done, the Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) is down 22 percent year to date. That's a terrible performance by all means.

Two things are very important to keep in mind during turbulent times such as these. One thing to remember is that this economic – political fiasco between the U.S and China will come to an end at some point, as most disputes usually do. And when it does, markets will rebound quickly, especially given the fact that the Chinese market is trading at its lowest valuation in four years.

The second thing to remember is that when you invest in Alibaba, you aren't exposed to global wars as much as Mr. Market believes. You see, more than 70 percent of Alibaba's revenue is derived solely within China. To that extent, Alibaba doesn't care whether the U.S imposes a tax on soybeans or not. Alibaba is almost a pure "China play". And that's why shares of the ecommerce giant are only down 4 percent year to date, compared to a 22 percent plunge in the Chinese technology sector year to date.

Oh, That Renminbi Again…

Yes, the Chinese currency has depreciated by roughly 7 percent since the beginning of 2018. That's quite a strong pullback. Considering that Alibaba earns most of its money in Yuan, but must report it in U.S dollars, the recent devaluation will shrink its reported earnings in the upcoming quarter.

Is that any reason for concern? Not really. One, this recent strong devaluation is not unique to the Yuan. In fact, it's happening all around the world with currencies like the Turkish Lira, The Argentinian Peso and the Brazilian Real- all dropping double digits. In other words, the devaluation resembles a current global fear of emerging markets rather than a specific concern regarding the Chinese economy.

Second, currency swings come and go but permanent earnings growth stays the same. We are obligated to judge Alibaba's earnings power according to financial and business metrics, not by temporary moody currencies. You see, it's the economic firepower that matters, not the accounting standards of GAAP reporting. In that sense, Alibaba is well equipped for growth regardless of what happens to the Yuan currency.

Beautiful Metrics

Alibaba's numbers are nothing short of spectacular. In its most recent quarter, the Chinese behemoth generated net revenues in the amount of 12.2$ billion, an increase of 61 percent compared to the same quarter last year. Earnings per share were 1.21$, beating the consensus, and that's despite a significant compensation award for employees at Ant Financial, Alibaba's payment arm. Controlling for this one offs, earnings would have grown by 33 percent in the period. Cash from operations, a metric that I take very seriously, were 5.4$ billion, up 40 percent compared to the same quarter last year.

Especially notable is that despite Alibaba's size, it's still able to grow as if it were a young start- up. That's something that even the mighty Amazon (AMZN) is unable to do. For example, in its most recent quarterly report, Amazon recorded an increase of 39 percent in revenues, a far cry from Alibaba's 61 percent. If you drill down to the cash statement, things look even better for Alibaba. You see, Amazon converts roughly 10 percent of its revenues into cash from operations, while Alibaba's conversion ratio is an amazing 45 percent. True enough, the two companies operate in a different business model, but the differences are still pretty amazing and in favor of Alibaba.

It's All About Engagement

Alibaba demonstrates a seamless integration between mobile, ecommerce, digital media and cloud computing, and it is reaping the rewards from its immense benefits of scale. The number of monthly active users on the company's platform reached a staggering 634 million, up 17 percent from the same quarter last year. Especially notable was the cloud computing division which recorded 710$ million in revenues, up 93 percent compared to the same quarter last year. Digital media was also exceptionally strong with revenues of 903$ million, up 46 percent year over year.

You see, Alibaba isn’t simply an ecommerce platform like eBay (EBAY) or a payment provider like PayPal (PYPL). It is a true ecosystem of ecommerce, payment solutions, cloud computing and media – and all that beauty is supported by highly engaged active users whose number keeps growing at a double digit pace.

Valuation Says "BUY"

You see, due to current headwinds from the trade war with China and the recent plunge in the Yuan, Alibaba is trading at a lowly 12 times next year's earnings. This represents one of the lowest valuations in the company's history.

Especially notable is the contrast between the gradual rise in revenues and earnings (white and brown line, respectively) versus the recent sharp decline in valuation (green line). This is precisely the setup that I like the most.

My Bottom Line

Alibaba is one of the best positioned growth stocks trading on the U.S market today. It is a powerhouse of ecommerce, media and cloud computing with exceptionally high rate of user engagement. Finally, shares are trading at a great price due to the turmoil surrounding China. I'm lovin' this setup, and so should you.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.