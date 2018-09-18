Meat Prices Ignored Peak Season, And Now They Are Ignoring Offseason

The animal protein sector of the commodities market can be highly volatile. Since there is lots of seasonality in meat prices, each contract in the futures market tends to act as a different commodity. Therefore, the cattle and hog contracts tend to swing back and forth between backwardation and contango. Backwardation is a condition where nearby prices are higher than differed values. Backwardation tends to signify a market that is tight or where nearby supplies are not sufficient to meet nearby demand requirements.

In a contango market, deferred prices are higher than nearby ones. A contango often points to a market that is in equilibrium or where supplies are greater than demand. A backwardation or contango dictates the shape of the forward curve, an in the meat futures markets, that term structure is often a function of seasonal forces. Meats tend to rally coming into the summer, which is the peak season of demand as consumers fire up their barbecue grills. They typically move lower as the grilling season comes to an end, but price action this year has not necessarily represented seasonal forces. Trade issues between the U.S. and China as well as other trading partners have trumped some of the seasonal aspects of the market leading to low prices during the 2018 grilling season.

The lowest prices in years for beef and pork during the 2018 grilling season

The price of beef over the summer months of 2018 was the lowest in years.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the price of nearby live cattle futures on the continuous futures contract traded in a range from $1.0270 to $1.1110 during the period from June through August 2018 which is the annual grilling season in the United States. In 2017, the range for the period was from $1.0405 to $$1.34225. In 2016, we witnessed a band of $1.0710 to $1.2375. The last time that live cattle futures traded below the lows in 2018 during the peak season was in 2011.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart in lean hog futures shows that the range during the summer months in 2018 was from 48.925 to 84.075 cents. In 2017, the hogs traded from 59.825 to 92.825 cents during the period of peak demand. In 2016, the band was from 58.375 to 88.825 cents. The last time that hog futures traded at a level that was lower than the 2018 peak season bottom was back in August 2009. Delighted carnivores found meat prices at their lowest level in years during the 2018 grilling season. Seasonality tends to take the prices of animal proteins lower following the peak season. A bearish meat coma tends to descend on markets taking prices to lower levels as demand declines in September and October. However, in 2018, we have witnessed the opposite when it comes to prices as both October beef and pork futures have bucked their historical trends and posted gains.

The season ended on Labor Day, and now prices have moved higher

October live cattle futures prices settled at $1.08675 on the final day of August at the very end of the 2018 grilling season.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the price of live cattle for October delivery rallied to a high of $1.13975 on September 17 and was trading near that high at the end of the session. Live cattle have moved over five cents per pound higher in the aftermath of the 2018 grilling season.

Source: CQG

As the chart of October lean hog futures illustrates, the price of pork ended August at 51.075 cents per pound and rallied to a high of 57.25 cents on September 10. The price was at just over the 56 cents per pound level on September 17 which was around 10% above the end of August price for the lean hog prices. Since the end of the 2018 grilling season, beef and pork prices ignored their seasonal trends and posted gains.

The lows of 2016 loom large, but prices are moving away from those levels

While the prices of beef and pork were significantly higher during the peak season in 2016 compared to the most recent grilling season, that year the prices fell to multiyear lows in the early months of the offseason.

As the monthly charts shows, live cattle futures fell below the $1 per pound level in October 2016 to a low of 94.30 cents per pound, the lowest price for beef since July 2010. In the lean hog futures market, the price of pork fell to a low of 40.70 cents per pound in October 2016 which was the lowest level since October 2002.

The price weakness during the peak season that ended on the Labor Day holiday in the United States raised fears that beef and pork prices were heading for a challenge of the October 2016 lows in post-grilling season trading these years. However, the prices have gone the other way in September which could be a combination of overenthusiastic shorts and a change in production in response to lower prices over recent months. Carcass weights in both cattle and hogs have been lighter according to the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on September 12. Prices of hogs and cattle moved lower during the peak season in 2018, and now are recovering during the offseason in a departure from the seasonal trading patterns in the meat markets.

Demand for animal proteins continues to be strong - seasonal aspects of the forward curves

Demand for beef and pork is a function of global population and wealth. Each quarter, the world has been adding around 19-20 million more mouths to feed, and a percentage of the growing population are carnivorous. At the same time, wealth is increasing around the globe, and in the world's most populous nation China, dietary changes have incorporated more complex proteins into daily consumption which has led to an increase in demand for pork, beef, and other animal proteins. Therefore, demographic trends continue to point to increasing use of all types of meat products.

Source: RMB/CME

As the chart of live cattle futures shows, the market is in a contango from October through April 2019 as the market will begin to prepare for the peak season of demand in 2019 which will run from the Memorial Day through the La weekend. The live cattle futures market then displays a backwardation from April 2019 through August 2019 which covers the peak season for demand. The forward curve then shifts back to a contango from August 2019 through February 2020. Remember that futures markets tend to reach highs and lows before peak and off-peak seasons as producers prepare to satisfy demand.

Source: RMB/CME

As the forward curve in the lean hog futures market shows, the market displays a small backwardation from October through December which could be a function of lighter carcass weights. However, from December through July 2019, the market shifts to a contango. From July 2019 through December 2019 lean hogs are in a backwardation. The curves for both beef and pork display seasonal factors, but these days the trade issues facing the world are trumping seasonality and usual supply and demand fundamentals.

Trade issues will continue to influence the prices of meats

At the start of this week, all indications are that President Trump is about to slap another 10% in tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods coming into the United States. The amount would be in addition to the $50 billion in protectionist duties already leveled on the world's most populous nation with the second largest GDP. China responded to the U.S. move with a proportionate response, and it is likely that will do the same when President Trump puts another round of tariffs in place.

China is the demand side of the equation for commodities consumption, and cattle and hogs are no exception. China has been a significant consumer of U.S. pork, and U.S. beef imports had been growing before the trade issues took center stage during the spring of 2018. Mexico is also a significant importer of U.S. pork, but the recent trade deal between the U.S. and its border to the south has taken some pressure off pork prices which likely fueled the recent recovery in the price of lean hog futures which trading to almost 60 cents per pound in August.

The trade dispute between the U.S. and China will impact the prices of meat futures over the coming days, weeks, and even months. Chinese requirements to feed 1.4 billion people and the U.S. position as a leading cattle and hog producer in the world put the prices of beef and pork futures in the crosshairs of the trade issue. An eventual trade deal with the Chinese could cause a significant price recovery in both markets, but a continuation of the escalation that leads to a trade war could increase price volatile and cause periodic downside pressure in the cattle and hog futures markets.

Trade trumped seasonality since the beginning of the peak season for demand in the meat markets, and it continues to take center stage now that we are in the off-season.

Volatility is the mother's milk of opportunity in the futures markets, and we could see wide price variance in hog and cattle futures over the coming weeks and months. For those who do not trade or invest in the highly-leveraged world of meat futures, the Invesco DB Agriculture ETF product (DBA) maintains some exposure to the animal protein futures markets as well as many of the other commodities that find themselves in the crosshairs of the U.S.-Chinese trade dispute.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, DBA has traded in a range from $16.81 to $43.50 since 2007. At $16.95 on September 17 it is right at the lows of its trading range. DBA could offer lots of value at its current price level.

Meat prices moved lower during the 2018 peak season, and now they are recovering at the start of the off-season for demand. Trade issues are likely to determine the path of least resistance of the prices of cattle and hogs over the coming weeks and months. Any agreement between the U.S. and China could cause a sudden and dramatic price recovery in both markets.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.