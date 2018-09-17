Can Anything Stop Lululemon?

LULU should have a strong second half of the year, but will the growth last long term?

Lululemon (LULU) is firing on all cylinders. The only thing that could possibly hinder the company is the success of its share price. LULU is up by more than 160% Y/Y, which may prompt some investors to take profits because its current sales and earnings trajectory could be deemed unsustainable. LULU trades at over 50x run-rate EPS, which is rich on several measures. It's expected to demonstrate explosive earnings growth over the next few quarters. For now Lululemon looks unstoppable. Can it sustain its earnings trajectory long enough to justify the P/E multiple?

Direct To Consumer Is A Game Changer

Lululemon built its brand of apparel around both fitness and fashion. It marketed to women the concept of functionality, style and performance when working out. Its blend of athlete and leisure ("athleisure") appears to be effective, and could potentially make men strong adopters of the brand as well. The other thing that separates the company is its direct-to-consumer ("DTC") segment. It was one of the first retailers to emphasize digital sales. Now other retailers are trying to play catch up.

For the quarter ended July 29, 2018 the company generated revenue of $724 million, up 25% Y/Y. Revenue from each segment grew by double-digits with company-operated stores and DTC up 17% and 48%, respectively. Product sales performed well across several categories for both men and women. Women's pants were the highest margin category, and along with men's pants, the segment posted comps of more than 30%. This is important as traction within men's categories could be one of the contributing factors to Lululemon's out-sized sales growth.

Secondly, the company views innovation as part of its DNA. Lululemon could potentially be as innovative in sports apparel as Nike (NKE) has been in sneakers. Lululemon also has used digital technology to develop a guest ecosystem across geographies and distribution channels. The platform helps Lululemon stay abreast of customer preferences while potentially building brand loyalty. Such brand loyalty could help to spur top line growth in the second half of the year.

DTC represented 23% of total revenue, up from 19% in the year earlier period. Retailers oftentimes have to sacrifice margins when their online presence grows. This was not the case for Lululemon as gross margins improved to 55% from 51% last year. It also implies that either product mix is improving or customers are willing to pay up for Lululemon's brand appeal and product performance. Operating income margins (excluding asset impairments and restructuring costs) increased by several hundred basis points Y/Y due to increased scale and SG&A management.

While DTC accounted for 23% of total revenue, it accounted for about 32% of total segment operating income. Its segment operating income margins were 40%, dwarfing the 26% operating income margins of company-owned stores. If DTC becomes a greater mix of total revenue and the company adds scale, operating income margins could explode higher. This phenomenon could drive the narrative for the stock for the second half of 2018.

The metrics suggest it will likely continue. Same-store sales were up by double digits, while traffic to the e-commerce site grew by 20%. This implies that DTC is not cannibalizing sales through bricks and mortar - a key data point for traditional retailers transitioning to more online sales.

Solid Balance Sheet

In the past Lululemon has suffered from negative free cash flow. For the first half of the year the company generated cash flow from operations of $210 million, double the cash flow generated through the first half of 2017. The company has $778 million of cash and equivalents, which should increase going forward. Inventory of $393 million grew 24%, in line with sales. Managing inventory and staying close to the customer are keys given the fickleness of fashion trends and how quickly prices for high-end fashion apparel can fall in an industry downturn.

A strong second half of the year could be a given for Lululemon. What happens if the global economy falters next year? Economic expansion is getting long in the tooth and sans more government stimulus it could grind to a halt in 2019. A strong balance sheet could be Lululemon's competitive advantage if the retail sector slows.

Conclusion

Double-digit top line growth and margin expansion is a strong combination. Will it continue long term? Management projects full-year EPS of $3.45 to $3.53 per share. Assuming the high end of that range, LULU would still have a forward P/E of over 40x. I rate LULU a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.