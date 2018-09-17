Morgan Stanley's China M&A Move

But most importantly, this is the first step to gaining full control of an investment bank in China.

Between now and 2020, I expect to see Morgan Stanley gain more licenses, which will boost revenues and make the venture profitable.

Morgan Stanley (MS) looks to have made a significant move in China last week. The domestic partner (Huaxin Securities) of the Chinese joint venture investment bank Morgan Stanley Huaxin Securities will hold a public auction for 2% of its equity in the company. The public auction should be seen as a formality - Morgan Stanley will buy that 2%. Why is it important? Well, the existing shareholding of the joint venture is:

Huaxin Securities: 51%

Morgan Stanley: 49%

The acquisition of the 2% will give Morgan Stanley majority control of the investment bank.

Competitive pressure

Earlier this year, China allowed for overseas investment banks to hold a majority stake in a Chinese joint venture, for the very first time. The limit is currently 51%, but it will increase to 100% by 2020. Most of the bulge bracket names hold existing minority stakes, so it's unsurprising that the usual suspects have been quick to move.

Majority-foreign ownership moves by foreign investment banks: UBS (UBS), Nomura (NMR), JPMorgan (JPM), Credit Suisse (CS), and Morgan Stanley. Source: China Securities Regulatory Commission

The move by the firm isn't much of a surprise. Both regional and global leadership have spoken publicly about the firm's plan to expand its presence in China in light of the majority-foreign ownership reforms, particularly in regards to increasing its ownership stake.

[The domestic joint venture partner is] very supportive and they would like to have Morgan Stanley, with the industry expertise and the best market practice, to control the joint venture, so we're now all ready, willing and able, and waiting for the implementation details. [Interviewer's question: So you're well-positioned?] Absolutely. Wei Sun Christianson - China CEO and Asia-Pacific Co-CEO, Morgan Stanley. 7th December 2017 We are very clear with the Chinese government and with our shareholder that we want to move to a majority. Morgan Stanley is a major global institution; we shouldn't be conducting business in major economies as a minority partner. [Interviewer's question: Is the application in?] We're in the process of getting that in. James Gorman - Chairman and CEO, Morgan Stanley. 31st May 2018

That's all well and good, but what exactly is the joint venture? Morgan Stanley Huaxin Securities is one of the smaller brokerage firms in China and is one of the few in the industry that isn't profitable - along with most other Sino-foreign joint ventures.

2017 Jan. 2018 - Aug. 2018 Total assets 137.5 110.8 Net assets 115.4 100.2 Operating revenues 49.1 16.5 Net profits -10.7 -9.7

An overview of Morgan Stanley Huaxin's financials. Units: $ millions. Source: China Securities Regulatory Commission

The table above shows that the joint venture is unprofitable. However, several factors have to be considered.

Domestic competition: most of the domestic shareholders of these joint ventures with foreign banks also have their own standalone investment bank. Therefore, these joint ventures have always been strategically handicapped because the domestic shareholder doesn't want it to take business away from its own operations. Limited licenses: part of this strategic handicap relates to the limited number of licenses that these joint ventures hold; the vast majority are only allowed to do underwriting. Majority-foreign ownership will see the joint venture become eligible and apply for more licenses, which will grow revenues and profits. Management teams: because of the majority-domestic ownership, management teams have traditionally been chosen by the domestic investment bank, meaning that the foreign investment bank has had little operational control. That is now changing.

While the 2% represents little more than control of the company, it should be seen as the start of a process that will last a few years. Morgan Stanley will get 100% ownership.

Why it won't just stop at 51%

It seems like quite a confident statement to make, but that's because there is an alternative. I discussed how global investment banks are acquiring control of their existing Chinese joint ventures, but of the five firms to have made a 51% move, only three have existing joint ventures. JPMorgan and Nomura have both applied for a new company, with itself as the 51% shareholder, presumably with an agreement for the domestic shareholder to sell its 49% at an agreed-upon schedule and price. In Morgan Stanley's case, the decision for Huaxin Securities to sell the 2% likely came with an agreement to cede the rest of its stake to Morgan Stanley over the next few years. If not, or if Morgan Stanley didn't think it could eventually get 100% ownership, it would have sold out and launched a new entity.

The benefits of 100% ownership of the investment banking business are not just confined to China. Greater strategic control will lead to synergies for the firm's investment banking business in Asia, particularly in Hong Kong where domestic Chinese firms have been very active in equity and debt capital market transactions.

Boosting Asian revenues

The institutional securities business is the biggest source of revenue for Morgan Stanley globally (53.3% in 2Q18), so the effects of Morgan Stanley's acquisitions (from 51% ownership to 100%) over the coming few years should be tangible.

In my opinion, the most notable effect will be seen across the regional distribution of revenue. Understandably, the Americas is the largest source of revenues, followed by EMEA. These two have been growing much faster than Asia, which over the past three years has slipped from 15.7% of revenues down to 11.0%. A growing China securities business should help to further diversify revenue streams.

Morgan Stanley's revenues by region. Source: Morgan Stanley investor relations

It's worth understanding the investment banking industry in China to get an idea of the sources and magnitude of revenue that Morgan Stanley will soon have much greater access to. Being limited to just underwriting has meant that Morgan Stanley has missed out on around 85% of the revenues generated in the industry.

Industry revenues for the Chinese investment banking industry, and the proportion of companies to post a profit during the period. Units: $ billions. Source: Securities Association of China

What's more is how most firms are profitable. While the chart above may suggest that it's an industry in decline, 2015 has to be ignored because it was an anomaly; a bull market that exposed many flaws with the investment banking industry's regulation.

What investors should expect to see

For Morgan Stanley (and its overseas peers), gaining control of a Chinese venture will lead to more licenses, more revenues, and more profits. However, investors shouldn't expect this to happen in the short term. Just the process of applying for new licenses in order to gain access to the previously-unattainable 85% of industry revenues will take time. What's important to understand is that the next two years will likely see notable investment in the China business by Morgan Stanley - starting with acquiring the remaining 49% stake - without any tangible return on investment. But from 2020, I expect notable gains to be seen in both Asian and institutional securities' revenues.

I'll end by putting potential revenues from the Chinese investment banking industry into context: of the top 20 firms in 2017, 18 generated over $1 billion in revenues. That would be a substantial revenue growth driver for Morgan Stanley.

