U.S. Shale Oil Production Set To Reach 10 Million B/D By 2020

Welcome to the EIA DPR edition of Oil Markets Daily!

EIA released its latest drilling productivity report today or known as DPR. There were two material changes in this DPR:

Permian, Bakken, and Eagle Ford well productivity on a rolling 12-month basis continue to trend higher. Anadarko and Niobrara are not performing as well as expected.

This report further confirms the projection that U.S. oil production as a whole would average ~12 million b/d+ in 2020, and U.S. shale oil production could reach ~10 million b/d by the end of 2020.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

The growth will be driven primarily by the big 3: Permian, Bakken, and Eagle Ford.

Take note that this projection is not taking into account pipeline takeaway capacity issues in the Permian that will persist from now to the second half of 2019.

Permian

Permian well productivity continues to increase, which is boosting production higher even though well completions have largely stalled since the start of the year. Our estimates suggest that even if Permian just keeps well completions around this level, it can reach the ~4.8 million b/d average we see in 2020.

As you can see from the drilled/completion vs DUC chart, Permian drilled and uncompleted wells continue to soar as producers drill faster than they can complete. This will be drawn down as pipeline takeaway capacity becomes more readily available by the second half of 2019 and into the first half of 2020.

This chart also indicates to us that rig counts in the Permian will likely stall going forward due to the takeaway capacity constraint, so we should see the wells drilled move sideways.

Overall, Permian well results confirm that productivity continues to improve and this is the leading shale basin in the U.S. that will drive the majority of the production growth.

Bakken

Surprisingly, Bakken well completions have largely stalled with DUC count remaining flat since the start of 2018.

Bakken well productivity continues to improve hitting an all-time high of 405 b/d per well according to our calculation. Going forward, Bakken's growth count will be largely from the increased productivity in the wells rather than a major jump in well completions. Unless we start to see rig counts jump in the Bakken, well completions will be flat moving forward.

But even at the current well completion level, we continue to see Bakken growing production into 2020.

Eagle Ford

Following a disappointing 2017, Eagle Ford well productivity hit an all-time high of 259 b/d. Well completions have barely improved since the start of 2018, but production according to EIA continues to improve thanks to higher well productivity. With wells drilled also flat-lining, we don't see Eagle Ford well completions spiking anytime soon unless rig counts move higher.

But even with well completion levels where they are, Eagle Ford will provide strong growth into 2020.

Anadarko

Anadarko is disappointing to the downside with well productivity flat-lining and decreasing according to the latest data. DUCs continue to increase as wells drilled outpace wells completed.

Anadarko was originally expected to provide big growth for U.S. shale going forward, but the latest data suggests otherwise.

Niobrara

Niobrara DUC count continues to decrease, which is surprising to say the least. Well productivity has largely flat-lined since February this year improving only 10% since then.

Niobrara was also originally projected to be a major driver going forward, but the latest data suggests otherwise.

Conclusion

U.S. shale oil production continues to increase as expected. By 2020, we could see U.S. shale oil reach 10 million b/d, which would be quite a remarkable feat. Permian, Bakken, and Eagle Ford will be driving the growth going forward.

However, in the next 12-months, Permian bottleneck issues will cap Permian growth, so our figures above do not take that into account. Rather, this analysis looks at just the well productivity we are seeing and using projected wells completed on an annual basis to project the estimated production levels. The latest data suggests strong U.S. shale oil growth ahead.

