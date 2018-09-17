Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) CEO David Blackman on Government Properties Income Trust and Select Income REIT Merger Call (Transcript)

Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) Government Properties Income Trust and Select Income REIT Merger Call September 17, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Brad Shepherd - Director of Investor Relations

David Blackman - President and CEO, Government Properties Income Trust and Select Income REIT

Mark Kleifges - Chief Financial Officer, Government Properties Income Trust

John Popeo - Chief Financial Officer, Select Income REIT

Analysts

Mitch Germain - JMP Securities

Bryan Maher - B. Riley FBR

Michael Carroll - RBC Capital Markets

Jon Petersen - Jefferies

Vikram Malhotra - Morgan Stanley

Tayo Okusanya - Jefferies

Jamie Feldman - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Mitch Germain - JMP Securities

All participants will be in listen-only mode [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

Brad Shepherd

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Joining me today on the call are David Blackman; President and Chief Executive Officer of Government Properties Income Trust and Select Income REIT; Mark Kleifges, Chief Financial Officer of Government Properties Income Trust; and John Popeo, Chief Financial Officer of Select Income REIT.

Today's call includes the presentation by management team members on the proposed GOV and SIR merger followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts. I would like to note that the transcription, recording and retransmission of today's conference call without the prior return consent on GOV and SIR are strictly prohibited. Both GOV and SIR have posted a presentation on their websites' homepages www.govreit.com and www.sirreit.com. We encourage you to open the presentation and follow along as our management team will be referencing it frequently in their prepared remarks.

I would like to now turn the call over to David.

David Blackman

Thank you, Brad, and good morning. Government Properties Income Trust and Select Income REIT issued a joint press release this morning announcing that we have entered a definitive agreement to merge our two companies. We also posted a presentation to our respective websites and filed pro forma financial statements with the SEC. During today’s call, we will refer to some of the pages in the presentation, but do not intend to go through the entire deck.

Let me start by providing some background. First, as many of you know, GOV is the largest shareholder of SIR owning approximately 27.8% of its outstanding common shares and SIR is the controlling shareholder of Industrial Logistics Property Trust or ILPT, owning approximately 69.2% of its outstanding common shares. As a result, an investor needs to understand ILPT and SIR, if it wants to make an informed investment decision about GOV, or ILPT, in the case of making an informed investment decision about SIR.

Second, as Mark and I discussed in the past, GOV faces challenges with its business. Because of its high concentration of government tenants and changes to the U.S. Government's leasing model, GOV has a high concentration of lease expirations and is experiencing elevated capital expenditures, which have impacted GOV's dividend payout ratio.

Third, SIR owned a high concentration of high value land in Hawaii and distribution facilities that were not appropriately valued within SIR, so it completed a subsidiary IPO with those properties and created ILPT.

While the IPO was successful, ILPT trades at an FFO multiple of approximately 15x compared to the all industrial REIT Index FFO multiple of approximately 22x. If you believe like we do that SIR needs to eliminate its controlling interest in ILPT to bridge the gaps to its peer group trading multiple, SIR's leverage and dividend payout ratios become elevated.

We believe merging SIR into GOV and the related transactions addresses all of these challenges and create a leading national office REIT with increased scale, enhance tenant and geographic diversification, a well laddered lease expirations schedule, a broader investment strategy and a company with one of the highest percentages of rent paid by investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.

Now let's review the transaction structure and steps necessary to accomplish the merger. This information is provided in detail on Pages 6 and 7 of the presentation. The merger will be a stock for stock exchange whereby SIR shareholders will receive 1.04 shares of GOV for each common share of SIR based upon a fixed exchange ratio.

After GOV and SIR filed a joint proxy statement and prospectus with the SEC, GOV will sell all its 24.9 million common shares in SIR in a public offering. GOV will retain the voting rights for the common shares and SIR itself and plans to vote to approve the merger.

After the shareholders both companies vote to approve the merger, but prior to the merger closing SIR will distribute all its 45 million common shares of ILPT to serve shareholders as a special dividend. Based upon SIR's current share account, SIR shareholders will receive approximately 0.502 shares of ILPT for every one share owned in SIR. It is important to note that the buyers of SIR shares from GOV will be eligible to receive a special dividend of ILPT common shares.

Based upon Friday's closing prices for GOV and ILPT, the fixed exchange ratio of 1.04 and an expected special dividend ratio of approximately 0.502, SIR shareholders will receive $11.69 per share from the ILPT distribution and $17.57 per share in GOV for a total of $29.26.

GOV and SIR shareholders will own 52% and 48% as a combined company, respectively which will be renamed Office Properties Income Trust and trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OPI.

A couple of structured details we're highlighting. First, RMR has agreed to waive its termination fees of approximately $320 million under both the business management agreement and the property management agreement specific for this merger transaction. And second, RMR management has agreed to waive their rights to accelerate investing of the un-invested common shares in SIR.

Finally, GOV and SIR expect that post-merger OPI will pay an annual dividend of between $0.50 and $0.60 per share based upon a target 75% cash available for distribution, or CAD, dividend payout ratio. Neither company expects to change its current dividend for the remainder of 2018.

As I outline, the merger will eliminate the cross ownership between GOV, SIR and ILPT. We create two independent REITs, one focus on office properties, the other focus on warehouse and distribution facilities both position to trade more in line with their peer groups.

Additionally, SIR will pass the opportunity to benefit from an improved trading multiple and ILPT's common shares to SIR shareholders. GOV argues the percentage of annualized rents that expire through 2021 by almost 40% and create a well laddered lease expiration schedule. Also by setting a dividend at 75% of CAD, the dividend will be well covered and the combined company will have greater financial flexibility.

To further highlight the benefits of the combined company, let’s review the combined portfolio. The portfolio we review in detail on Pages 11 through 14 of the presentation.

First, OPI will have much greater scale than either GOV or SIR on a standalone basis with about $5.8 billion in undifferentiated total assets and 213 properties containing 30.2 million square feet. Second, OPI will have broader diversity with properties located in 38 states in the District of Columbia with no state accounting for more than 15% of annualized rent, and the exposure to government tenants reduces from 75% of annualized rents to 40% of annualized rents.

OPI’s 10 largest tenants will accounts for 46% of annualized rents, but almost 90% of the rents from our top 10 tenants will be paid by investment grade rated entities, which brings me to my third point. Approximately 66% of OPI’s annualized rent will be paid by tenants that are investment grade rated, which we believe is one of the highest percentages of investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.

Finally, OPI will have a weighted average remaining lease term of 6.1 years, and only 29% of its annualized rent will expire before the end the 2021. Maintaining our investment grade rating is a key component of our operating strategy. So let’s review our expected leverage at closing and our leverage target.

Upon completion of the merger, we expect debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA to be approximately 7.1x compared to a target of between 6x and 6.5x. To achieve our target leverage, we have identified 27 properties in the combined OPI portfolio that we believe can be sold for approximately $750 million in gross proceeds by mid-2019. We also are considering the sale of the 2.8 million common shares of RMR that OPI will own, which will reduce the required property sales to meet target leverage by about half.

Now let’s review OPI’s business strategy. Our investment focus will be on office properties and highly desirable markets that have strong economic fundamentals to support GOV. We expect to acquire both single tenant buildings and multi-tenant buildings. Our focus on single tenant buildings will be for properties that are strategic to tenants and will include built-to-suite properties, corporate headquarters and buildings where tenants have invested meaningful capital. They will also need to have a minimum remaining lease term of 7 years.

Our focus on multi-tenant buildings will be buildings, primarily leased to government tenants and on agencies with high security requirements or where the agencies' mission is strategic to the buildings' location. We expect to focus primarily on first generation buildings where it is more likely to get at least one tenant renewal and where ongoing capital needs will be more modest.

In addition to focusing on high quality acquisitions, OPI also expects to implement a capital recycling program whereby we will prone between $100 million and $300 million of properties annually to reinvest in properties that are expected to improve the average age of our portfolio, the weighted average remaining lease term and tenant retention and to manage ongoing capital requirements.

In closing, we believe the proposed merger between GOV and SIR is compelling as it addresses business challenges for both companies, while creating a leading national office REIT that has greater scale and attractive portfolio characteristics focused on owning buildings leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. There is also a minimal integration risk as both companies are under the common management of RMR.

That concludes our formal remarks. Operator, please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin a question-and-answer-session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question today will come from Mitch Germain of JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Mitch Germain

Good morning. What's the tax status of the transaction?

David Blackman

Mitch, are you referring to the …

Mitch Germain

Is it -- yes. Is it tech well know? Is it a tax free?

David Blackman

Yes. Yes.

Mitch Germain

Okay. I just wanted to make sure.

David Blackman

The purpose tax free -- the distribution of ILPT shares will be considered a dividend for SIR's shareholders and the characterization of that dividend for tax purposes won't be known until year-end, but it will be a taxable dividend.

Mitch Germain

Got you, got you. Excellent. Thinking about the $750 million that you keyed up for sale, I think, its 27 properties. Is that based on broker evaluations? And maybe if you can provide some perspective as the profile of properties that you're looking to sell?

David Blackman

Sure. Mitch, we have not going out and gotten brokers' opinions of value, but given the amount of acquisition velocity, we do across our companies and our deep knowledge of the markets where we own assets. We're pretty comfortable that we have put values on these assets within the range of where they will sell. The characteristics of the properties will be -- it's kind of a mix between what I consider top, middle and bottom properties. We intend to sell our vacant assets. We’ve identified a couple of properties that we sell at low six cap rate because they have longer leases and are high quality tenants. But it’s a pretty broad mix of assets.

Mitch Germain

Got you. I guess last for me now and then I’ll get back into the queue. What are the growth prospects of the remaining portfolio when you kind of consider from an internal perspective there is still lot of leasing risk? And also from a capital deployment perspective, you’re still going to be kind of 6x to 6.5x levered not leaving a lot of room based on your targets for forward growth. So is it – how do I think of the growth profile going forward?

David Blackman

Sure, Mitch. So from an internal growth perspective, the SIR Properties tend to have fixed increases in rents between 1% and 3%. So you can kind of assume the properties coming over from SIR will give us about 2% internal growth. We’ve had pretty good success at GOV growing rents up. The challenge that we’ve had at GOV has been the high concentration of lease explorations and the amount of capital that we have spent to help some of our tenants downsize in space or in their existing space. So, we have experienced a decent internal growth at GOV. And I think across the portfolio, we will continue to have call it at 2% to 3% internal growth.

From an external perspective, we will expect to be back in the acquisition gain in 2019. We expect that once we get to our target leverage, we can make acquisitions. We also are very focused on a capital recycling program that will allow us to kind of accruing the bottom assets in the portfolio and reinvest in better higher, better quality assets. We also think that as we get through the asset sales to delever. We will improve the occupancy. We’ll improve the weighted average remaining lease term, and we’ll have some benefits to the laddering of the lease expiration schedule. So we’re pretty bullish right now on what this transaction does to both our internal and external growth prospects.

Mitch Germain

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question will come from Bryan Maher of B. Riley FBR. Please go ahead.

Bryan Maher

Yes. Good morning. Couple of questions. On the asset sales, a couple of things here, just to be clear, it's $450 million of anticipated growth proceeds from the assets being sold on Slide 21, plus another $750 million. Is that correct?

David Blackman

That is correct.

Bryan Maher

And the Slide 21, the -- whatever it is, $370 million or so, that’s under LOI, coming from D.C. and Virginia. Can you give us a little color as to why D.C. and Virginia is just the toughness of the market or wanting to lighten up in that area? Can you just give us a little more color on that?

David Blackman

Sure, Bryan. You may recall that when we acquired First Potomac Realty Trust, we had been pretty clear that we would likely sell the flex properties that we acquired in that portfolio. And we had flex properties in Northern Virginia and Maryland and in Southern Virginia. And so we divided that into two separate portfolios. We hired brokers to market the assets for us. And so that's what you see in the Washington D.C. metro portfolio. It's the flex assets we acquire First Potomac in Northern Virginia and Maryland.

Bryan Maher

Okay. And then when it comes to the sale of SIR shares owned by GOV, you're waiting till after the vote on the deal before you sell those shares. Can you give us an idea of kind of how much time can you go by after the vote but say before the actual closing of the deal?

David Blackman

No. Bryan let me be clear. Once we file the proxy with the SEC, we will be able to sell the shares that GOV owns and SIR. And so we will probably sell those shares before the closing, before the vote on the merger and clearly before the closing. The SIR shares -- or excuse me, the ILPT shares that are going to be distributed to SIR shareholders will come after the shareholder vote to approve the merger and prior to closing. And we'll only go to SIR shareholders. So GOV is going to sell the shares in SIR regardless as to whether the merger is approved.

Bryan Maher

Okay. And then can you guys expect to release quarterly pro forma information for the combined entity?

Lawrence Kleifges

Bryan, I think, what type of pro forma information gets filed will be determined on the timing of the proxy statement, we'll have to have current interim pro forma financial statements in connection with that document. So there will be pro forma is there, and then we may have some requirements to provide pro forma's subsequent to that. So I would say there will be further pro forma data released in the future.

Bryan Maher

Okay. And then just two more quick ones. The expense savings is $3.1 million. I'm assuming that's pretty much all public company costs associated with SIR?

David Blackman

Correct.

Bryan Maher

And then lastly, from a timing standpoint of closing the transaction, is it safe to say that from kind of a cleanliness standpoint, particularly as it relates to calculating the incentive fee for RMR for the year that you might target is close to year end but before the beginning of the year as possible?

David Blackman

You know, Bryan, that would be ideal. We would certainly, as you said, be as clean as possible. There's a lot of work that still needs to be done around completing the proxy and working through the SEC to have that proxy become effective. So in an ideal world, yes, we close this right at year end, but it's not 100% within our control to make that happen.

Bryan Maher

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question will come from Michael Carroll of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Michael Carroll

Hi, David, I guess in the press release, if you few take the new dividend combined with the expected payout ratio, that implies a pretty big drop in AFFO, I guess for GOV. I guess first, is that the right way to think about that? And second is the reason for that drop is because of higher leasing costs that you're assuming related to leasing up the expiring GSA leases?

David Blackman

Well, Mike, I think the one thing that you need to understand is that GOV has been paying out more than 100% of CAD since 2016. It elevated a lot in 2018, and is expected to elevate in more in 2019 and 2020. A lot of that does have to do with the amount of capital we’re spending to renew government tenants in place. But it really is the fact that between now and the end of 2021, 46% of GOV’s leases expire. And so it’s not just the fact that we’re spending a little bit more capital to renew government tenants in place, it’s the concentration of lease expirations over the next three years ago that GOV has.

Michael Carroll

Okay. And you expect that to increase in '19 and '20 over what your expense in 2018 is a good way to think about that?

David Blackman

Yes.

Michael Carroll

Okay. Great. And then have you identified the $300 million of assets that you -- I guess, that the $750 million minus $450 million is on the slide. I mean, have those assets been identified or you still looking for those?

David Blackman

So Mike, the $750 million is in addition to the $450 million. And yes, we have identified those assets, which include 27 different properties. It's got a couple of vacant assets in there. It’s got a couple of high quality assets in there, but a lot of stuff in the middle.

Michael Carroll

Is that mostly within the GOV portfolio?

David Blackman

No. It’s a combination of both portfolios.

Michael Carroll

Okay. And then how are you going to go through the analysis of holding the RMR shares versus selling them. And I thought that the idea of having the REITs owning those shares was to better align interests. Are you just seeing value and that’s why you want to extract that? And you’re not really worried about the lines those interests anymore?

David Blackman

Yes, Mike. That's a great question. I think in many respects the alignment of the interests with RMR is the fact that RMR owned shares in the managed REITs, and that the business management agreement is paid based upon the lower of total enterprise value or underappreciated asset value. So RMR is incentive to have high share prices at the REITs in order to make sure they earn their full business management agreement. So we don’t believe that selling the RMR shares per se harms that alignment of interests. The real reason, I think the analysis that we need to do around whether we sell those or not is just further conversation with the Board. We just have not agrees in a definitive agreement with the Board if that is the right approach, which is why we identified the $750 million of properties.

Michael Carroll

And then last question for me. When you sell the SIR stake, is that going to be in the open market? Or would you have to do that in some type of offering?

David Blackman

Well, the public offering. So we're not 100% sure exactly as it’s in the marketed transaction, but, or sort of an overnight transaction, but it will definitely be a sale to the public.

Michael Carroll

Okay. Great. Thanks David.

Operator

Our next question is from Jon Petersen of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Jon Petersen

Great, thank you. I guess I'm trying to better understand the structure of the deal and why the different shared exchange ratios are the way they are. I know there is a lot of different moving parts here, but it's certainly seems like the SIR shareholders are coming out a lot better and that being reflected, now the stocks that are trading today. So maybe, you could talk about why those are premium for SIR shareholders? And why it's not more of a merger of equal?

David Blackman

Yes. It's a good question, John. The special committees of each Boards which is made up of the disinterested, independent trustees, higher financial advisors. And work with those financial advisors to provide independent evaluations on each company. And they negotiated an exchange rate. That will come out in great detail once the proxy is filed, but management was not involved in that negotiation that was done by the independent trustees with the advice of their bankers.

Jon Petersen

Okay. That's helpful. So look for the proxy for more details there. I guess you mentioned earlier that you expect some occupancy upside after the deal is closed. I know there are some expense synergies here, but I guess I'm trying to figure out how the portfolio is going to be operated in any different way of post-closing and that will create any sort of, I guess, revenue synergies, occupancy upside, rent upside, everything was managed by RMR before. So as a combined net fee, I guess, how would anything do you manage differently?

David Blackman

Well, you probably -- basing this on my comment that once we execute the sale of the $750 million of properties, we will have some growth in occupancy. And that's because there is a couple of large assets at SIR that are vacant. Two 215,000 square foot land parcels that are vacant, one of which we have sold, the other one we are marketing for sale. If that was combined with a couple of vacant properties that SIR will allow us to grow occupancy a couple hundred basis points once we execute the asset sales.

But you're right. As it relates to the management of the assets, nothing will really change. Same asset management group that manages the assets today will continue to manage those. So and I think we do a pretty good job of managing those properties considering we've had high 90% -- we've had occupancy above 90% at all the companies for quite some time period.

Jon Petersen

Okay. And then just one more on the balance sheet, as I'm curious that the ratings agencies were consulted on this deal, and I think you have a pro forma of debt-to-EBITDA, I think, was 7.1x. I guess is that low enough that OPI can maintain investment grade rating without needing to sell properties or is that $750 million required to satisfy the range they receive?

Mark Kleifges

Jon, we brought the rating agencies up to speed on the transaction last week. We had positive dialogue with them and there is still doing their analysis. So I think it would be pretty mature for me to comment on anything other than to say that I thought we had positive dialogue with them.

Jon Petersen

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question will come from Vikram Malhotra of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Vikram Malhotra

I just wanted to clarify the -- based on the kind of the dividend and the targeted payout sort of a run-rate AFFO is including all expensive et cetera is around $0.80. Is that correct?

David Blackman

Yes. That sounds about right.

Vikram Malhotra

Okay. And are there any other potential savings or other --I'll just call it savings that you might see or something that you may have not baked in right now. Is it sort of the full run – the clean run-rate?

David Blackman

I think it’s a clean run-rate, sir.

Vikram Malhotra

Okay. And then just to clarify the incentive fees. So I know you waived -- RMR waived the termination fees et cetera. But the incentive fees, can you just clarify how that would work through year-end?

Mark Kleifges

It would -- the fee amount would be calculated -- if the transaction close prior to year-end, we would calculate the fee as of the closing date and pay a pro rata portion of the fees. So if we close at the end of November, we pay 11, 12 of the calculated fee. If we close early next year say at the end of January and there were fee amount due, we pay 112th of that amount with the January 31, 2019 closing.

Vikram Malhotra

Got it. Okay. So one other thing you’ve talked a lot about is the ability or their reduce exploration then the risk that GOV would have where the payout would keep increasing if you have not done this deal. Can you maybe just give us some more color on two aspects: one sort of some of the near-term move out, especially with your presence? Can you talk about progress there? And then, the '19 and '20 comments you made, is this sort of based on known move outs or exploration like how what were you baking into sort of come to that confusion?

David Blackman

Sure. Vik, it’s a good question. Both of these companies, both GOV and SIR on its earnings calls discusses expected move outs over the forward 12 month period. And nothing has really changed in either one of those portfolios as it relates to expected move-outs. The largest move-out that we have is the Bureau of Prisons, which I think represents maybe $7 million of rents. And we have that building under contract to sell. That’s part of the $450 million of assets that are either under contractor or LOI to be sold. And so, there we weren't necessarily looking to sell that asset, but opportunistically we were seeing an interest offer that we decided to pursue. So that – we will have that vacant asset once the Bureau of Prisons finally moves out.

Vikram Malhotra

Okay. And then just both the $750, kind of how, can you kind of give us a sense of how do you see the portfolio, obviously, said it's the mix of single tenant, multi-tenant. Can you give us, I know, there was a question on growth earlier, but can you maybe give us some more color on from maybe where you want to take this portfolio giving the exposure that -- you got two sets of exposures that you have and the growth -- divergent growth you might see in the CapEx needs that would be different?

David Blackman

Yes. It's a very good question, Vik. And I'm, obviously, I'm close to both of these companies involved in the day to day management. I think it's a very complimentary business strategy. And the safety that we get with the high investment grade rating of our government tenants, the longer weighted remaining lease terms that you get with single tenant is a great combination. And I think we will continue to play to our strengths with both of those asset classes.

The real positive thing I see at GOV is that the U.S. Government recognizes the benefit of entering longer duration leases. And we've experienced that in the GOV portfolio, during 2018, and I think that trend will continue. So I expect this portfolio is going to get stronger as we have longer duration lease renewals with the U.S. Government. We continue to buy first generation type assets where we have higher probabilities of renewing tenants in place. We have less capital needs to maintain those buildings. And we continue to manage the mix of government tenants and single tenant buildings. I think it's a real positive for the gross story of this company.

Vikram Malhotra

And just lastly, any -- on the agreement, now the management agreement for the pro forma new company, any sort of other changes that you've sort of discussed with the Board, or the Board, or the company discuss with you, any other changes that you may be contemplating now that you had several transactions over the last 2 years, and it's sort of the bigger -- much, much bigger company now?

David Blackman

You mean with the specific business management agreement or you just talking generally?

Vikram Malhotra

Yes. No. No, more specifically with RMR.

David Blackman

Yes. So, we are an essence GOV is acquiring SIR. And business management agreement with GOV will remain in place. So there's really nothing that will technically be done with the business management agreement.

And we have had conversations with both Boards as independent companies about the challenges. And again, we think that this merger addresses the challenges that we have as it relates to the cross ownership, and the individual portfolio characteristics to create a much stronger company that will create value for shareholders over the long-term.

Vikram Malhotra

Okay. Okay. I'm sorry I just remembered one. I wanted to get your thoughts on one last thing. Looking back now given this that their new pitch with the government exposure, if you look back at the FPO transaction, how does that fit into this today? Is this sort of, I mean, it seems like incremental steps you had to take to try and create value, I'm just couldn't understand how that sort of fit? How that -- when you look back, how that fits in?

David Blackman

Yes. So FPO, we’ve got first step in further diversifying GOV. Yes. It gave us a bit of a concentration in the DC Metro Market. But it also gave us a pretty good portfolio of buildings that had less exposure to the U.S. government, had a little bit longer weighted average remaining lease term. And so it gave us some good diversification. We feel like what we have done during 2018 is to prune the assets that we necessarily didn’t like in that portfolio. And so we kind of right-size and really advance forward to where we want to be for the combined company.

Operator

Our next question will come from Tayo Okusanya of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Tayo Okusanya

Just two quick ones from me. The first one, the transactions that you lead out, I’m just kind of curious, is there any specific reason why the transactions have to happen in that order whether it's tax planning or what have you that we may not be aware of?

David Blackman

Well, it’s a good question Tayo. Let me start with the second step first, which is the distribution of the ILPT shares to serve shareholders. The fact of the matter is if the merger isn’t approved, SIR will continue to own those shares. And so we did not want to distribute those shares until after a shareholder vote. And so that’s the specific reason around that. As it relates to GOV, we are selling the SIR shares regardless. And that’s why we’re going to go ahead and do that once we get the proxy filed and in the market conditions are right to move forward with the sale, so nothing really much more than that.

Tayo Okusanya

And then just one other questions, again, over the past decade or two, I think, RMR has systematically moved towards again each of the individual REITs having a particular mandate or focus on a particular property type. This is the whole kind of dismantling of HRPT. And now there is a transaction kind of merging to companies, which seems like reverse of what has happened over the past 20 years. So I’m just kind of curious a little bit about that train of thoughts where there is a possibility that happened in other areas within RMR?

David Blackman

Yes, another good question Tayo. What we’re doing here is we’re simplifying ownership structure across companies and we’re creating a single office strategy in the public equity REIT market. And we think there are huge benefits with that. ILPT will be an independent company without a large controlling shareholder. It will have a larger public flow. And really hopeful we'll continue to accelerate its growth prospects. And Office Properties Income Trust, it will be focused on owning both single-tenant and multi-tenant buildings with the focus on Government's high credit quality assets in longer duration lease terms. So it’s a real simplification. And I don't think there's anything more than that.

Tayo Okusanya

Yes. But I mean one would say you have a similar situation -- well, a somewhat similar situation with someone like SNH and Five Star where SNH owns a lot of Five Star shares. You have Five Star also kind of have unique issues around its dividend and where the stock is trading. Again just kind of curious again just the new way that RMR is thinking about its individual companies or could we kind of see this elsewhere? Or is this kind of very unique to the situation between GOV and SIR?

David Blackman

I think it is unique to GOV and SIR. With that said, I will tell you that over the last six months or so -- we do think about our businesses differently, not in terms of each individual business, but how we make decisions and how we manage the business. And I think it's in a much better way than what we did previously, so a lot of benefits there.

Tayo Okusanya

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question will come from Jamie Feldman of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Jamie Feldman

Great. Thank you. I know you mentioned that Bureau of Prisons as an asset for sale. Are there any of the other large move out assets that are on the list of sale?

David Blackman

No, Jamie.

Jamie Feldman

Okay. So what does the blended known move-outs look like now for, I guess, starting in '19 on a percentage basis?

David Blackman

Yes. Mark did that math, and he's looking for his numbers.

Mark Kleifges

Yes, I think, for the forward 12 months as of June 30, 2.4% of annualized rents. And that's been adjusted to remove the Bureau of Prisons property that we're selling.

Jamie Feldman

And how much of that hits in the back half of the year of this year versus next year?

David Blackman

Yes, I think, it's a mix, Jamie.

Jamie Feldman

Okay. These are 4 and 12 months from June 30, 2018 to June 30, 2019?

David Blackman

Correct.

Jamie Feldman

Okay. And then in terms of management, I mean, I know you said this is basically GOV doing the acquisition. Is anyone coming over from the other entities that would be part of this company? And how does the G&A load look?

David Blackman

Well the G&A as it relates to the management other than the -- some of the public company's G&A, which is $3.1 million in savings, the business management fee is the business management fee. And as you know there are no employees of these companies. So from that perspective there is really no change other than the larger asset base to calculate the business management fee.

Mark Kleifges

Yes. And just to clarify that the SIR assets that GOV is acquiring do not get stepped up for purposes of calculating the business management fee. They come over at SIR's historical investment under the terms of the management agreement.

Jamie Feldman

Okay. Are you seeing no change to senior management either? Same people?

David Blackman

Yes, at this point, Jamie, I will remain as President and CEO. And we're still working through with the board in terms of any other changes that we might make.

Jamie Feldman

Okay. And then is there a marketing fees for this transaction?

David Blackman

No.

Jamie Feldman

Okay. And can you talk about the -- of the $450 million, I know, in the presentation you gave some update, but like how far long are you on some of these LOIs? And maybe talk about the kinds of buyers and likelihood transactions close? And also for the $750 million, what is that buyer pool look like?

David Blackman

So the $450 million of sales includes one property that sold for $10.3 million, which was a vacant land parcel that SIR owned. And it includes the two FPO portfolios, where we are negotiating purchase and sale and agreements one of which has started diligence the other one has not. And then it has one property that’s under contract with diligence starting to come to an end date. So we feel like these asset sales are reasonably probable to occur by the end of 2018, which is why we included them in our analysis.

Jamie Feldman

And what’s the yield -- what's the cap rate?

David Blackman

Yes. We don’t typically disclose cap rate until the sale is closed. Obviously, the cap rate on the vacant land parcel was infinite.

Jamie Feldman

Okay. And then for the $750 million, what’s the marketing timing and process there?

David Blackman

Well, because those assets have been identified, we have the luxury of being able to go out and get opinions of value and decide on which brokers we want to hire before -- while we’re continuing to work through the closing process for the merger. So we expect to hit the market really after the 2018 holiday season in early January with marketing plans for all those assets. That’s why we’re comfortable saying that we think we can have sold by midyear.

Jamie Feldman

Okay. And then I guess just lessons learned here given the way GOV ended playing out, and as you think about moving forward. I mean what you think you guys will be differently? What you think went wrong? Just some thoughts on the investment case of the story.

David Blackman

Yes. Jamie, it’s an interesting question. What I would say from GOV’s perspective is the Government change the way it thought about leasing under the Obama Administration. It had a very difficult time processing lease explorations schedules. It spent five years kicking the can down the road doing short duration leases while try to implement a strategy. And that had an impact on reducing our weighted average remaining lease term and creating a high concentration of lease explorations, substantially outside of our control. But that is -- for me, that is kind of what’s going on with GOV's business.

Jamie Feldman

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is a follow up from Mitch Germain of JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Mitch Germain

Thanks. David, just confirm me the vote. It’s 50% plus one of total shares or voting shares?

David Blackman

I think it’s the majority. But that's -- I haven't actually looked at that. But I think it's a simple majority.

Mitch Germain

Okay. And, I know RMR just launched an office fund. And obviously, there's a lot of shared employees amongst other different organizations. How do you foresee a -- playing out in terms of seeding assets from one to the other -- in terms of the two companies?

David Blackman

Sure. It's a good question Mitch. So the RMR open ended office fund is focused on urban infill and suburban multi-tenant office properties. The -- where we would overlap on the multi-tenant side would be buildings leased to government tenants. And I believe that office properties income trust would have the first right to acquire those properties.

Mitch Germain

Thank you.

