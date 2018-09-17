Karyopharm Therapeutics: Can The Rally Continue?

We take a look at the company's pipeline and upcoming catalysts as we revisit the investment case on the shares in the paragraphs below.

Silence is the ultimate weapon of power.” ― Charles de Gaulle

This week to celebrate our first-year anniversary of The Busted IPO Forum we are enabling free 14-day trials into the service with a 20% discount off the first year of membership through the market close this Friday, September 21st.

Today, we revisit one of the few names in the Busted IPO Forum model portfolio. It has delivered better than a 65% return in its first year in the portfolio but still looks like an attractive investment at current trading levels.

Company Overview:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company founded in 2008 that's headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. The company is focused on creating novel, first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a market cap of approximately $1.1 billion and trades just north of $18.00 a share.

Focus and Recent Events:

The company’s main focus is developing SINE compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein XPO1. The lead product candidate, a novel, small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export, is called Selinexor. The drug is being evaluated in hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. The company is pursuing Selinexor’s first regulatory approval, which, if successful, will be in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition to their lead product candidate, the company has three early-stage assets: Eltanexor, Verdinexor, and KPTI-9274.

Source: Company Presentation

In recent news, on September 4, the company announced that they appointed Dr. Carsten Thiel to their Board of Directors. Dr. Theil currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Abeona Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech focused on novel cell and gene therapies, and was the Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Alexion Pharmaceuticals before joining Abeona. Michael Kauffman, Chief Executive Officer for Karyopharm Therapeutics, said that Dr. Theil’s experience leading successful companies will be of great value to the company. Dr. Kauffman stated, “His strategic insight and operational expertise commercializing medicines in international markets will be invaluable as we prepare to bring our lead clinical candidate, Selinexor, to patients across the globe and maximize its full commercial potential.”

Source: Company Presentation

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation

Selinexor:

Selinexor is a first-in-class, oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export compound. The drug acts by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1, which leads to the accumulation of tumor suppressor proteins in the cell nucleus. Ultimately, this reinitiates and amplifies the tumor suppressor functions of these proteins. This is believed to lead to the selective induction of apoptosis in cancer cells, while mostly sparing normal cells. The drug has been evaluated in over 2,400 patients thus far and is currently in multiple mid and late-stage trials. The drug has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in both the United States and the European Union in multiple myeloma and fast track designation by the FDA for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior lines of therapy.

Source: Company Presentation

On April 30, 2018, the company released positive top-line data from their Phase 2b STORM trial evaluating Selinexor in patients with penta-refractory multiple myeloma. The trial was an international, multi-center, single-arm Phase 2b, which enrolled 122 heavily pretreated patients with penta-refractory myeloma. The drug achieved a 25.4% overall response rate and median duration of response of 4.4 months. Also, the drug had a manageable tolerability profile, with safety results consistent with those reported from the part 1 of the study. On August 6th, 2018, the company completed their rolling NDA submission to the FDA for Selinexor as a treatment for patients with penta-refractory multiple myeloma. Furthermore, the company plans to submit an MAA to the EMA in early 2019 with a request for conditional approval in the same indication.

Source: Company Presentation

Keeping with multiple myeloma, The BOSTON trial is in progress. BOSTON is the company’s Phase 3 trial evaluating 100mg of selinexor dosed once weekly in combination with the Velcade and low-dose dexamethasone, compared to standard twice weekly Velcade and low-dose dexamethasone in patients with multiple myeloma who have had one to three prior lines of therapy. The company expects to enroll approximately 360 patients at more than 100 clinical sites internationally and expects to complete enrollment by the end of 2018, with top-line data expected in 2019. Furthermore, the company initiated a new STOMP arm evaluating an all-oral regime of Selinexor, Revlimid and Dexamethasone in patients with newly diagnosed myeloma.

Turning our attention to diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the company has an ongoing Phase 2b trial called SADAL. The study is expected to enroll up to a total of 130 patients in the single-arm cohort evaluating single-agent selinexor dosed 60mg twice weekly in patients who received two to five lines of prior therapy. Top-line results are expected by the end of 2018. Karyopharm plans to submit an NDA to the FDA with a request for accelerated approval, and an MAA to the EMA with a request for conditional approval, for oral selinexor in this relapsed/refractory DLBCL patient population.

Source: Company Presentation

Now turning our attention to Selinexor in solid tumors. The company presented data form the Phase 2 portion of the Phase 2/3 SEAL study in liposarcoma at ASCO 2018. Oral selinexor showed superiority over placebo, achieving a median PFS of 5.5 months, compared to 2.7 months for placebo. The Phase 3 portion of the SEAL trial is underway and if all goes well then the company will submit an NDA and an MAA for the full approval of oral Selinexor for patients with advanced unresectable dedifferentiated liposarcoma. Top-line data from the Phase 3 portion is expected by the end of 2019. Finally, the company has an ongoing investigator sponsored Phase 2/3 trial of Selinexor as a maintenance therapy in endometrial cancer. The trial is being lead by Dr. Ignace Vergote, Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Gynecologic Oncology at the Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium. Top-line data is expected in 2020.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of June 30th, 2018, Karyopharm Therapeutics had cash and cash equivalents of just under $120 million. Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were $44.7 million, compared to $23.1 million for the same period last year. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were $9.4 million, compared to $6.6 million for the same period last year. On the latest conference call, the company stated that they expect to have enough cash to fund their operations until the third quarter of 2019. Also, of note, on August 17, the company entered into an open market sale agreement with Jeffries for an at-the-market sale of up to $75 million of its stock.

Since early August, four analyst firms have reissued positive recommendations on KPTI with price targets ranging from $25.00 to $30.00 a share. The latest recommendation comes from HC Wainwright late last week. The institution reiterated their buy rating and price target of $30 a share. The analyst’s valuation model assumes 50% probability of success for Selinexor in penta-refractory multiple myeloma, a 35% probability of success (POS) for Selinexor in combination treatment for multiple myeloma, and a 25% POS for Selinexor in DLBCL. On August 7, 2018, Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating and raised their price target from $22 a share to $25 a share. The analyst at Robert W. Baird stated, “Overall, with meaningful regulatory progress and multiple catalysts expected over the next 12-18 months, we reiterate our Outperform rating and raise our price target to $25." Also, on August 7, 2018, Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating and price target of $27 a share.

Verdict:

Obviously, we liked the risk/reward profile of Karyopharm Therapeutics better when the shares traded in the low teens a year ago. However, given the advancement of the company’s lead drug candidate, further upside seems likely if the company continues to execute well in moving Selinexor forward toward approval and commercialization.

When one with honeyed words but evil mind, persuades the mob, great woes befall the state.” ― Euripides, Orestes

Bret Jensen is the Founder and author of articles on The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum, and The Insiders Forum. To receive these articles as published on Seeking Alpha, just click the appropriate link and hit the orange follow button.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KPTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.