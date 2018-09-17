AltaGas: Abandoning Canada, Will The Company Win Over U.S. Investors?

Founded in the 1990’s, AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) traces its roots back to a handful of employees that wanted to build a Canadian midstream business. However, consistently throughout the company’s history, the old stars and stripes keeps luring the company’s capital south of the border. Coupled with other Canadian midstream companies that tend to make heavy investment on our side of the border (e.g., Enbridge (ENB)), it seems like Uncle Sam has been coming out on top.

Jokes aside, despite increased ownership in U.S. assets over the past several years, management has not tapped into U.S. equity markets fully. Unlike other Canadian firms like Pembina Pipeline (PBA) or TransCanada (TRP), AltaGas does not yet have a true, liquid market for its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. Perhaps this will change. Given renewed focus on the United States, especially with the recent news that it plans to spin off its Canadian utilities and renewable power assets into a standalone company and the closing of long-awaited acquisition WGL Holdings, it would make sense for the company to begin to market itself more heavily to U.S. based investors. Flush with capital and looking for cheap valuations, this could be a compelling way for management to close the valuation gap it often highlights between AltaGas and its peers.

Business Overview, AltaGas Canada IPO

Historically, AltaGas has held a very balanced portfolio of midstream assets, regulated utility businesses, and retail merchant power. All of these businesses have a tendency to generate long-running, protected cash flows when structured properly. However, with the acquisition of WGL Holdings (primarily a mid-Atlantic based regulated utility but also some pipeline holdings), the bias is going to shift more towards utility business with time. This comes through in natural organic growth projects as well: only 18% of identified opportunities falls under the Power segment (Slide 28 of the August Investor Presentation). Management has made it a point to emphasize the highly contracted nature of its cash flows as a key driver of the value proposition:

*Source: AltaGas, August 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 16

I’ll touch on the market’s concerns with the company’s assets later on, but I think the key underpinnings of the long thesis revolve around the elimination of near-term financing risk associated with its WGL Holdings acquisition and medium-term growth from planned capital spending, including rate base growth in its utility business and various midstream asset completions (Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal, Marquette Connector Pipeline, etc.). In keeping with that long thesis, the spin-off of AltaGas Canada (“ACI”) is a clear driver of generating value. AltaGas has had issues getting competitive bids on what it views as non-core assets, so a spin-off makes sense in leveraging the public markets for cash versus selling assets outright to a sole buyer. ACI will hold all of the Canadian rate-regulated natural gas utility assets, contracted Canadian wind power, and an 10% indirect equity interest in Northwest Hydro Facilities. Recall that AltaGas already sold a 35% interest in these hydroelectric operations earlier in June for $922mm. As AltaGas only expects to hold ~40% of ACI shares at the close of the initial public offering (“IPO”), these assets will be deconsolidated from the consolidated balance sheet. This is all about deleveraging, and investors should consider all of the recent sales (or planned sales):

$1,000mm from the ACI IPO.

$922mm from the sale of British Colombia hydroelectric operations.

$300mm from the sale of San Joaquin power assets in California to Avenue Capital.

$165mm from small scale gas midstream and power assets in Canada to Birch Hill.

In total, AltaGas will raise north of $2,000mm. This falls squarely into what was expected from their financing activity to fund the WGL Holdings acquisition and eliminate that bridge loan. Even if the ACI IPO comes in lighter than expected – which I agree with some analysts that expectations might be high – I do not see any issues with eliminating the bridge loan within given targets.

*Source: AltaGas, August 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 18

The balance sheet is fine. While not currently rated by the major ratings agencies (WGL Holdings was), fixed income investors love these kinds of businesses with protected cash flows. Substantial coverage on major covenants (debt to capitalization, EBITDA to interest expense) there is little refinancing risk. Leverage is admittedly high, although not to an extent that it would throw the company into junk bond status given the lengthy maturities. In my view, the company is investment grade.

While the company has exposure to several high profile pipelines that I have covered extensively before (Mountain Valley Pipeline with EQT Midstream (EQM) and peers, Constitution Pipeline which is a Williams Companies (WMB) project), what I find most interesting is the increasing exposure to natural gas liquids (“NGL”). While AltaGas is obviously not a exploration and production company, it does operate liquids separation facilities alongside NGL storage and transportation assets that bring NGL to market. Through the company’s North Sasquehana, the Ferndale Export Terminal, and the upcoming Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal, AltaGas has some exposure to the end of the business chain as well.

Ridley Island in particular is compelling as it will be Canada’s first propane exporter on the West Coast. A joint venture with Royal Vopak, this is a fairly large project ($500mm) but the potential rates of return are quite high. Currently quite a bit of propane gets moved to Asia from the U.S. Gulf Coast; Ridley Island cuts that transit time in half and eliminates the Panama Canal fees. Astomos Energy Corporation already has purchased 50% of the propane set to be shipped from the facility, with 75% of overall volumes now under supply commitments. This facility is expected to be operational by Q1 2019.

The Gordondale facility, alongside Blair Creek, tie into Ridley Island. Growing propane volumes from both facilities can be shipped to Ridley Island for export. These assets are located near the Montney shale, a smaller Canadian shale play that can produce gas at competitive rates versus traditional North American shale. Yes, the breakevens in Montney are not at the levels where major Marcellus and Utica shale producers are at (EQT Corporation (EQT), Cabot Oil and Gas (COG)), but producers operating in Alberta are broadly profitable. Natural gas sourced from here is liquids rich, and AltaGas managed to renegotiate the long term take-or-pay agreements at these facilities, most recently Gordondale, to allow third party gas to be brought into the facility. There is a good case for future expansion of these projects.

Negative Risks, Valuation

Most company-specific risks revolve around WGL Holdings and the price AltaGas paid. Really this has been a major problem for years now as acquisition multiples have really been driven up in this space; see the Dominion Energy (D) / SCANA (SCG) merger as another example. At this stage, vast swaths of the regulated utilities business has been overtaken by just a handful of players. Duke Energy (DUK), Dominion, Southern Company (SO), and Consolidated Edison (ED) dominate the space. These four companies alone control hundreds of billions of dollars in utilities assets. There are just only a handful of smaller mid-cap companies like WGL Holdings that are still out there operating independently. The price of admission for taking one out is not cheap; AltaGas paid more than 13x likely 2018 EBITDA.

Fellow contributor Trapping Value has done an excellent job chronicling the saga in his own work ( most recently here). To reemphasize, WGL Holdings has had significant problems in recent years with its balance sheet. Capital spending continues to be on the rise all while cash flow expansion has stagnated. Aging infrastructure is a major problem, with WGL Holdings being in the unfortunate position that a lot of its customers have assets in or around areas where replacement costs are well above national averages. I will take a stance here that given the state of the economy, the current market is about as favorable as it can be for passing along costs. With that said, public utility commissioners (“PUCs”) have not been fond of recent base rate requests from WGL Holdings, believing the company has overspent. In general, utilities almost always get the money they put into the business back out, but if the company does not get a decent rate of return, it is all for naught – especially if it is debt funded.

The most recent SEC filing for WGL Holdings looked healthy. Through the first nine months of 2018, WGL Holdings generated $437mm in operating income (not including positive impact from working capital). This was a substantial improvement versus prior year although aggressive spending has persisted, leaving nothing in the way of free cash flow after capital spending. In my opinion, it is highly likely that recent trends (operating cash flow being outstripped by capital spending) will continue – even if rate base increases are passed along to consumers. Really, this is not just a WGL Holdings problem either. Capital spending (both growth and maintenance) and the impact of dividends going out the door has frequently exceeded operational cash flow at AltaGas. The market has continued to persistently punish these kinds of companies in recent years. While that drubbing is nearly universal, perhaps investors are right that the company has bitten off more than it can chew.

All things considered, with a dividend yield north of 9% at AltaGas sure is tempting. I would just implore management to explore more options on listed on American exchanges. If the company fully embraces Uncle Sam and puts in work on getting itself in front of investors with big pocketbooks, I think there is a solid case to be made that a share price in the $22.00/share range, or about 29 CAD per share, is reasonable. This would represent multiple expansion to a 7.5% yield which more than discounts the risks present here. I’ll be watching closely.

Note: Interested in MLPs? Members of the Industrial Insights community receive access to our exclusive MLP Live Tracking Tool. This tool allows members to make cross-company comparisons in real-time. This is not available anywhere else and is just one example of the advantage our members have. This isn't your average investing resource. The community also receives deep dive insight into companies that include facility tours, management interviews, and in-person conference coverage.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.