Argan Q2 Results: The Bull Thesis Is Reaffirmed, The Stock Is Still Very Cheap

There are worries that Argan's profit margins will be low on the backlog projects but the stock is cheap even in this case.

Argan (AGX) released its Q2 2018 results last Wednesday after the market close and the stock rose 17% the following day as management reaffirmed their guidance for the company's $1.5 billion expected projects.

More specifically in its press release, the company said:

Our project backlog was $429 million as of July 31, 2018, up from $379 million at the end of the prior year, mostly due to an EPC contract entered into by GPS during the first quarter. During the second quarter, we announced that GPS has also entered into an EPC contract to construct the Chickahominy Power Station, a 1,600 MW natural gas-fired power plant, in Virginia. We do not intend to include the value of this EPC contract in project backlog until the project progresses closer to its anticipated start date in early 2019. As previously reported, we remain encouraged about our project pipeline as GPS has been selected to perform the EPC work for several new power generation facilities with a collective potential project value over $1.5 billion, including the Chickahominy Power Station, and projected start dates ranging from later in 2018 through 2019.

Essentially the company winks at the market and says that although they will provide details in a couple of quarters they have several projects coming worth $1.5 billion in total on top of the current backlog of $429 million. This becomes even more apparent in the "Management Discussion" segment of the company's 10-Q filing as it is made clear that the company is already providing financial support for the project.

GPS entered into an EPC services contract to construct the Chickahominy Power Station, a 1,600 MW natural gas-fired power plant, in Charles City County, Virginia. We are providing financial and technical support to the project development effort through the consolidated variable entity. [...] We do anticipate the addition of new EPC services projects to our project backlog during Fiscal 2019 as discussed below; however, it takes time for us to ramp-up meaningful revenues associated with new EPC projects due to the project life-cycles of gas-fired power plants. Therefore, we expect Fiscal 2019 to be a year where we transition from the final stages of our existing EPC projects to the early stages of expected new projects. We are cautiously optimistic that we will see a resumption of growth in Fiscal 2020 and in future years as we are awarded new construction projects and they mature. New project opportunities exist and, as reported at year-end, negotiations continue with project owners for several new EPC projects.

Source: Argan's website

Furthermore, Fluor (FLR), an $8 billion market cap competitor and AECOM (ACM) a $5 billion market cap competitor are exiting EPC gas-fired business. I see this as a very positive development for Argan. In a place where two bigger competitors can't make a living, a smaller more focused company like Argan can really shine.

From Fluor's Q1 2018 earnings call: David T. Seaton - Fluor Chairman and CEO [...] We have had 12 gas-fired power projects since 2003. 10 of the 12 have underperformed our as-sold expectation with three suffering losses. Competition, both public and private, have had similar experiences with no current projects performing as expected. Some industry leaders think these are cookie cutter projects, but they are not. These projects have different machines, different site locations, different labor pools, all of which produce different outcomes. Craft labor, in this case, has been the major issue. Therefore, Fluor will discontinue the pursuit of lump-sum gas-fired power market from the end of Q1. [...] From AECOM's Q2 2018 earnings call: Michael S. Burke -AECOM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer [...] First, we will no longer pursue fixed price EPC projects in the combined-cycle gas market. This decision was informed by weak market conditions and a decreasing number of opportunities that align with our desired risk profile. Consistent with this decision, we have removed $500 million from our backlog related to two combined-cycle gas plants that had not yet begun construction. [...]

Despite the good news though, the market does not look convinced. And this is completely rational. The backlog is essentially a revenue guidance but does not provide any info on expected profit margins. Given the difficulty of Argan's competitors to compete profitably in the space it is reasonable to assume that Argan may be also facing pricing pressures. And what good is a big backlog if you can't profit from it?

Before I address profit margins let me clarify something regarding backlog. As you can see below, Argan finishes projects within 2-3 years. The $1.5 billion of backlog I am referring to above is on top of the $429 million of backlog the company had as of July 31st, 2018. Which means that I expect the company to have at some point in early 2019 to have $1.5 billion of backlog plus whatever is the sum of the projects below that will still be in progress.

Source: Argan's latest 10-Q

Let's take a look at that profit margin worry. During the last 3 years, Argan's operating profit was between 11% and 17% with the lower point being last year. Now let's assume that the company executes the $1.5 billion of backlog in two and a half years meaning an annual revenue baseline of $600 million for fiscal 2020 and 2021 (Argan's fiscal year ends at January 31st).

Furthermore, Argan will not stop seeking new business and now that two competitors are out, they will probably find it easier. For the sake of being conservative, I will ignore that.

If Argan manages to stay at a profit margin of about 11% then for fiscal 2020 (next year) operating profits will be about $66 million. If however, they manage to bring their profit margin 17% operating profits will be about $100 million.

These operating profits are essentially EBIT as amortization and depreciation are not separated from other expenses in the company's income statement. Also, keep in mind that Argan has no interest expense, meaning that EBIT equals earnings before taxes.

Assuming a conservative 10x multiple on these earnings, the implied valuation range is about $42-$64 per share. Add about $23 per share that the company has in cash and short-term investments and the value range for the company rises to about $65-$87.

Operating Margin 11% 17% EBIT $66 million $100 million EBIT/share (15.56 mil shares) $4.2 $6.4 Value/share at 10X EBIT $42 $64 Cash & Short-term Investments per share $23 $23 Total value per share $65 $87

And this valuation range does not include any of the current backlog that will be completed in 2019 (fiscal 2020) or any new business the company may close during that time. Also, it is very likely that because of less competition Argan may have better profit margins going forward. But I won't go there as I want to have as much room for error as is reasonably possible.

For what it's worth, I have a little less than 30% of my portfolio in Argan. Am I biased? Of course! But if this isn't a really interesting low-risk money-making opportunity, I don't know what is.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGX.

