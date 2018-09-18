For Investors Seeking Exposure To Biotech, BB Biotech AG Might Be An Interesting Alternative To Funds

Biotech is a Growth Sector

The biotech sector is largely growth driven. Especially, in the field of medicine lies huge growth potential for biotech. There is an ever-increasing demand for new and better treatments and medication for various diseases. Given the direction of demographic developments worldwide, I do not expect that to change anytime soon. At the same time, the global middle class - a.k.a. people who can afford health care - is continuously growing. Medical biotechnology has the potential to come up with solutions in a wide range of fields including oncology, autoimmune diseases, and a number of extremely rare diseases (so-called "orphan diseases") to name but a few.

In recent years, there have been several breakthroughs in the field of medical biotechnology. This has, in many cases, also lead to surges in valuation as well as several acquisitions. Notably, in 2017, a record number of new biotech treatments have gained FDA's approval.

Expensive R&D; Dependency On Few or Single Products

However far from every biotech company is a success story. R&D cost in the health care sector generally and in biotech particularly tend to be considerable. Especially smaller companies often are crucially dependent of the success of just one product. This obviously leads to a high degree of dependency of the success of a single product/a relatively small number of products with all the risks attached. Failure to gain approval for a new drug or treatment often leads to considerable losses - or in the worst case even bankruptcies. Investors - those who do not accidentally happen to be experts in the field of medical biotech, anyway - would, therefore, be well advised to keep the risks in mind. For non-experts, and let's face it the overwhelming majority of mankind falls within that category, it may appear quite hard to evaluate which company's pipeline is promising and from which company to rather stay away.

Investors Should Diversify In Order To Reduce Risk

In order to reduce the mentioned product-dependency risk, investors should diversify their exposure within the biotech sector. The obvious way to do this would be via an investment in a biotech-fund instead of direct equity investments. however, if I may, I would like to direct the esteemed reader's attention to an interesting alternative: Schaffhausen, Switzerland based BB Biotech AG.

A "Fund" That Pays Money Instead of Costing Money

BB Biotech does not develop or market any own products. Instead, it is a holding company which invests into a diversified portfolio of biotech companies. The company invests exclusively in medical biotech companies selected by a specialized team of both financial and medical/research professionals. You can get an overview of the team here. BB Biotech's portfolio currently (as of June 30, 2018) consists of 35 positions (the largest holdings being Ionis (NASDAQ:IONS), Neurocrine (NASDAQ:NBIX), and Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG)). The portfolio currently emphasizes particularly in the fields of oncology, orphan diseases, and neurological diseases, in that order (at a combined 73.1 percent of assets). BB Biotech is invested in large-cap companies (for instance Celgene or Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD)), mid-sized businesses (for instance Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)) as well as smaller companies (for instance Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)). You can see an overview of the entire portfolio here.

This may strike you as quite similar to a mutual fund. And indeed you are right. There is, however, a very important - and from investors' point of view splendidly pleasant - difference: While your average mutual fund will charge you an annual fee BB Biotech pays its shareholders an annual dividend of 5 percent of the weighted average share price for December of the respective fiscal year (CHF3.30 per share in 2018). Additionally, the company constantly distributes funds to its shareholders via buybacks of up to 5 percent of share capital annually. These levels of capital re-distribution do not only set it apart from actively managed mutual funds but also from low-cost ETFs. Notably, while not a fund, BB Biotech nonetheless reports the total expense ratio (the maximum during the recent five years was 1.28 percent in 2015 compared with a minimum of 1.02 percent in 2013; 1.24 percent in 2017).

Strong Performance

Still, at the end of the day cost alone does not determine the quality of an investment. More important is the performance. Given the business model, investors should focus on the development of the net asset value (NAV) rather than EBIT (which naturally will show an extraordinary amount of volatility compared to other companies).

BB Biotech outperformed the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index by 7.5 percent in 2017 (measured in USD).

The above image from the 2017 annual report shows BB Biotech's performance (share price and NAV) vs. the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index. Especially the recent years clearly show outperformance over the long term. The price is adjusted for a 1:5 stock split completed March 31, 2016. The same applies to the following tables and graphics.

In the following table, I compare the performance of BB Biotech's share price with a number of actively managed biotech funds. I also included the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) (ISIN:US4642875565) as an example for passive alternatives. The funds I selected are quite similar to BB Biotech in terms of geographic allocation of the respective portfolios.

The comparison underlines once again the strong performance of BB Biotech contrasted to biotech funds. Please note that - as BB Biotech is not listed on any US stock exchange - I used the data from Swiss/German exchanges thus including the performance in CHF/EUR while the selected funds denominated in USD.

To underline this, in the table below I compare the stock performance of BB Biotech to the same group of funds/ETFs as in the former table as well as the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index. The stock performance of BB Biotech is according to the company. All other figures are my own research.

As of September 13, 2018, BB Biotech has returned 2393.7% since its launch in November 1993 (equaling about 13.73 percent annually). In my opinion, this underlines the management's ability to produce outstanding performance over an extensive period of time.

Risks and Downsides

Of course - as with any investment - there are also risks to be considered. First of all, as I am sure everyone remotely interested in investing knows, past performance is not indicative of future results. I strongly suggest you do your own due diligence before investing.

Investors should also bear in mind that due to the company reporting (and distributing the dividend) in Swiss Francs while the overwhelming majority of assets is listed in US dollars there is naturally a currency risk (or a chance depending on one's point of view).

Another important point to consider is that currently, the stock trades at a premium compared to NAV (CHF 60.3 per share as of September 13th .2018). Thus the stock is not exactly cheap. Investors should keep an eye on the development of this ratio.

Furthermore, I feel obliged to urge investors to make themselves familiar with the tax regulations of their respective country or state of residence. Please keep in mind that while BB Biotech shows certain characteristics of a mutual fund, it is not an actual mutual fund. This may or may not have an impact - favorable or unfavorable - on taxation depending on your country of residence. I advise interested readers to consider the applicable tax regimes when comparing BB Biotech with other asset classes like mutual funds or ETFs.

Investors based in the US should be aware that the stock is not listed on any American stock exchange.

Conclusion

I consider BB Biotech to be an interesting alternative for investors seeking exposure to the medical biotech sector. In my opinion, it offers considerable advantages over actively managed funds in terms of cost. It, furthermore, has an excellent team that has sufficiently proved its ability to produce competitive returns in the long run. However, the valuation appears to be rather rich at the current price levels. Nonetheless, investors should keep the stock in mind and could use corrections to buy.

Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his own due diligence and research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBAGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.