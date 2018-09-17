Veeco Instruments: An Updated View

Power attracts the corruptible. Suspect any who seek it.” ― Frank Herbert, Chapterhouse: Dune

Earlier this month, Veeco Instruments (VECO) announced a management shuffle. The stock also has seen some recent insider buying. Therefore, we are updating and sharing some research shared with the Insider Forum community a month ago around this small-cap concern.

Company Overview:

Veeco Instruments is a Long Island-based semiconductor equipment manufacturer that sells its products to makers of LEDs as well as fabricators and packagers of advanced semiconductor devices. The company employs space-age technologies such as metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), advanced packaging lithography, precision surface processing systems, laser spike annealing (LSA), ion beam etch, molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), wafer inspection, and atomic layer depositions (ALD) systems that play an integral role in its customers’ end products. Although it sells to customers throughout the world, China is currently Veeco’s largest geographic market, accounting for ~45% of its 2018 revenues through June 30. Originally founded by two Manhattan Project scientists in 1945, Veeco went public in 1994 and currently has a market cap of ~$540 million.

The company is split up into four reporting segments, reflecting the markets it sells into: Advanced Packaging, Micro-electro mechanical systems (MEMS) and Radio Frequency (RF) Filters, LED Lighting, Display and Compound Semiconductor, Front-End Semiconductor, and Scientific and Industrial (S&I).

Advanced Packaging, MEMS & RF Filters. Advanced Packaging is a series of wafer-level assembly technologies that enable the miniaturization and performance improvement of devices such as smartphones. MEMS devices are used in a wide spectrum of end products such as accelerometers for automobile airbags, gyroscopes, and gaming consoles. Perhaps the company’s most important MEMS application can be found in RF filters for mobile devices, which are needed in ever greater numbers per device, owing to the growing complexity in wireless standards, the growth of mobile data, and carrier aggregation. Veeco’s ion beam etch and molecular beam epitaxy products are employed in the creation of bulk acoustical wave and surface acoustical wave RF filters. This division was responsible for $51.9 million of revenues during 1H18, representing ~59% growth over 1H17 and ~16% of total revenues.

LED Lighting, Display and Compound Semiconductor. Gallium Nitrate (GAN) LEDs are used in backlighting for mobile phones and TVs, optical communications, 3D sensing vertical-cavity surface emitting lasers (VCSELs) with facial-recognition applications, micro-LED displays, as well as coming 5G RF infrastructure. Veeco’s MOCVD technology plays a big role in the manufacture of GaN-based LEDs as well as red-orange-yellow (ROY) LEDs, which have applications in automotive lighting. This is a segment of the market that Veeco has dominated. Compound semiconductors are for power electronic devices such as IT servers, electrical motors, and wind turbines as well as RF devices. This segment accounted for $177.7 million of revenues in 1H18, representing ~62% growth over 1H17 and ~56% of total revenues.

Front-End Semiconductor. The front-end semiconductor segment refers to processes where microchips are created but still remain on the silicon wafer. Front-end steps include deposition, etching, masking, and doping. This market employs Veeco’s laser spike annealing, ion-beam, and 3D inspection technologies. This area generated $27.6 million of revenue in 1H18, representing ~140% growth over 1H17 and ~9% of total revenues.

Scientific and Industrial. Equipment sold to S&I customers includes applications for high-power fiber lasers, infrared detectors, data storage, and optical coatings. This market employs the company’s ion-beam, MBE, and ALD technologies. In 1H18, S&I was responsible for $59.1 million of revenues, representing ~12% growth over 1H17 and ~19% of total revenues.

Overall, 1H18 revenues totaled $316.4 million, up ~53% from 1H17.

Recent History:

For years, the GaN LED MOCVD market had been dominated by Veeco and German-based Aixtron (Frankfurt: AIXA). In 2017, this duopoly was successfully challenged by China-based AMEC (Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc). China, which had a ~$150 billion trade deficit for semiconductor chips in 2016, implemented its “Made in China 2025” plan in 2015 that encouraged the domestic development of MOCVD reactors, with AMEC a big beneficiary. After a couple of patent infringement battles that included an injunction from a Chinese court - halting Veeco from importing, manufacturing, and selling three models of its MOCVD sets in December 2017 – IP issues were settled in February 2018. However, this episode highlighted the challenges to Veeco’s MOCVD franchise. AMEC’s entrance into MOCVD has commoditized the backlighting space causing margins to compress significantly. It should be noted that despite AMEC’s encroachment, there was plenty of business to go around in China, owing to its self-sufficiency initiative. Veeco’s 2017 business in China was up 26% over 2016 after it was down 65% in 2016 vs. 2015. Also, 1H18 revenues in China were up ~114% over 1H17, demonstrating the cyclicality and capriciousness of both LED MOCVDand China.

Also, in May 2017, Veeco purchased Ultratech for cash and stock, valued at $862 million. Ultratech makes equipment for lithography, laser annealing, and inspection equipment for front-end and advanced packing manufacturers. However, lower than expected unit volumes of smartphones that incorporate advanced packaging methods provided by Ultratech, such as Fan Out Water Level Packaging (FOWLP), compelled Veeco to write off $252.3 million in a non-cash, intangible asset impairment charge as part of its 2Q18 earnings report of August 2, 2018. The charge doesn’t impact the company’s liquidity, but it was in essence an admission (forced by accountants) that it paid too much for Ultratech.

Recent Results:

In addition to the 2Q18 impairment charge, Veeco reported non-GAAP earnings of $0.15 on revenue of $157.8 million. While the revenue figure represented ~40% growth year over year, it missed street expectations by ~$2.6 million. More importantly, the all-important book-to-bill metric was 0.8 vs. 1.1 during the same period in 2017. Backlog exiting 2Q18 was $305.1 vs. $331.1 million at March 31, 2018. The culprit was LED manufacturers delaying orders (especially in China), absorbing all their recently added capacity. 3Q18 revenue was guided to a range midpoint of $135 million, representing a ~14% quarter-over-quarter decline while non-GAAP EPS was projected at $0.08, also based on range midpoint. In a positive development, with less business coming from low-margin LED backlighting, gross margin is expected to improve from ~36% in 1H18 to ~40% by 4Q18. However, since more than half its business has been derived from LED chip makers, this turn in the MOCVD cycle caused another investor run for the exits with its stock down ~19% the day of the announcement. Adding this LED downtrend to AMEC’s move into the MOCVD space and poor returns from the Ultratech acquisition and it becomes apparent why Veeco lost ~2/3rds of its value in the past 12 months.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary:

Despite the drop in share value, Veeco is in good financial shape. The company exited 2Q18 with ~$261 million of cash and equivalents and ~$281 million of balance sheet long-term debt in the form of 2.70% convertible senior unsecured notes with a carrying value of $345 million due January 2023. The cash position is down from ~$327 million at YE17 but that's mostly due to working capital investments.

Analysts are mixed on the prospects for Veeco. Overall, two analysts have buy ratings - one assigns an outperform rating, and two have hold ratings on the stock. The median 12-month price target is just north of $17.00 a share.

Insiders are decidedly not mixed, based on the recent purchases by the company’s CEO, CFO, and president. Collectively, they spent over $350,000, accumulating shares below $12.00 a share in August. It should be noted that this same threesome purchased shares in December 2017 above $13.

Verdict:

The book-to-bill ratio should act as a headwind, and with a U.S. president that has made trade a front-and-center issue, there's a lot of uncertainty surrounding Veeco’s outlook. However, this ambiguity appears to be priced into the shares. Veeco’s stock currently trades at ~1x’s management’s 3Q18 revenue guidance. Despite the slow start for Ultratech, purchases of wafers incorporating FOWLP are expected to increase from ~1 million in 2018 to ~6 million in 2021. Even though the backlighting sector of the MOCVD has been commoditized, the opportunities in photonics for 3D sensing, GaN power devices for electronics and electric vehicles, GaN RF devices for 5G RF and Micro LED displays should keep the company’s MOCVD franchise vibrant in the future.

I do have some concerns about any company that gets so much of its revenue from China until trade tensions ease considerably. However, I do like the valuation in VECO. A small position within a well-diversified portfolio seems warranted for those who want more exposure to the tech sector. Options are available on this equity so a Buy-Write option strategy is possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VECO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.